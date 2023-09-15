The Assembly on Thursday passed a redistricting plan that Republicans said would bring Wisconsin closer to a nonpartisan mapmaking model, but Democrats opposed the measure due to it's expedited passage and because it didn't include elements that liberals say would prevent GOP lawmakers from gaming the system.

The Assembly also passed a Republican package that GOP lawmakers say would alleviate child care worker shortages and costs for parents. Additionally, the Senate voted to override Gov. Tony Evers' partial vetoes of Republicans' proposed tax plan and a school funding measure that amounted to the governor implementing a 400-year funding increase.

The Assembly voted 64-32, with Sen. LeKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, joining Republicans in favor of the measure following hours of debate over the bill and several amendments GOP lawmakers said were proposed in an effort to secure bipartisan support.

Republicans have said the redistricting bill is a better alternative to the expensive and politically fraught lawsuits that liberals filed in August seeking to redraw the legislative maps, which heavily favor Republicans.

"We're willing to take whatever happens at the ballot box through a fair process," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said ahead of the vote. "That is exactly what we are offering today."

But Democrats say the Republican bill has several shortcomings and is a red herring seeking to distract from GOP efforts to impeach liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz over potentially sitting on the redistricting lawsuits despite calling the current maps "rigged."

"The Vos-style redistricting bill before us today is not a serious attempt to create a fair redistricting process," Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said. "It is simply a pathway for Republicans to maintain the status quo with a few extra steps."

Iowa redistricting model?

Republicans have said their redistricting proposal, which Evers will almost certainly veto, reflects the Iowa redistricting model that Democrats have endorsed and promoted in Wisconsin.

There are several similarities but a few differences between the current Republican bill, the Iowa model and the bill Democrats supported two years ago.

Both the 2021 and 2023 Wisconsin bills would put the map-drawing process in the hands of the Legislative Reference Bureau, but offer different processes for what happens if the Legislature rejects the district boundaries the agency submits.

Under both bills, the Legislature has the ability to reject maps drawn by the LRB, as does the governor through veto power. At that point, the agency must draw new maps, taking into account any concerns, and submit the new boundaries back to the Assembly and Senate.

If the second version of maps is also rejected, the agency draws up a third proposal. At that point, the bills provide the Legislature with the ability to amend the boundaries as they would any standard bill.

Similar to the Iowa redistricting model, the districts under the GOP plan would have to be contiguous, coincide as much as possible with political subdivision boundaries and be compact.

Both the Iowa model and the latest Wisconsin proposal allow their respective legislatures to amend the proposal as much as they’d like if they don’t approve the nonpartisan maps on the first and second attempts.

But if Iowa doesn’t implement a map by a certain deadline, the state Supreme Court must step in to adopt a legislative redistricting plan because of a constitutional provision.

An amendment to the Wisconsin bill added a similar deadline, but there’s no specified role for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to step in to force the Legislature to adopt new maps — a result of the state Constitution not specifying the state high court’s role in the redistricting process, according to an LRB memo to Vos.

Referencing the judicial review baked into the mapmaking process in Iowa, Democratic Iowa state Auditor Bob Sand said the Wisconsin bill "is not the Iowa model."

Vos said he would support a constitutional amendment in Wisconsin clarifying that courts have a role in redistricting process, but he added that the amendment would be unnecessary since redistricting disputes are routinely resolved in Wisconsin courts.

Republicans amended the bill Thursday to require that any map presented to the Legislature be passed on a bipartisan vote. Another change prevents anyone on the map-drawing agency from abstaining from a vote, while another prevents the commission from voting without all five members present.

Despite the changes, Democratic lawmakers pushed back on the proposal and the fact that it was taken up on the floor just two days after being unveiled — without any committee hearings or public comment.

Myers said she was disappointed in her Democratic colleagues who remained silent on the proposal, despite the last-minute amendments from Republicans. She said, as a Black lawmaker, her ultimate goal was to reach nonpartisan maps at the legislative level, as opposed to having the courts take on the matter.

"We desire action, we desire folks to step up, to figure it out, to come to the table, to ask the questions, lay out the amendments and make it work," Myers said. "That didn’t happen.”

Child care approved

Among other things, the six child bills the Assembly approved Thursday would create a loan program for child care providers, lower the minimum age of child care workers and increase the number of children workers could supervise.

Evers will almost certainly veto all the bills, which mostly passed along party lines and will now head to the Senate.

The bills come as 63% of Wisconsin child care centers report staffing shortages and 80% of workers face burnout and exhaustion, according to a National Association for the Education of Young Children survey.

Republicans released the package in late August after Evers scheduled a Sept. 20 special session once more seeking to spend over $360 million on child care, including to maintain a child care assistance program that will run out of federal funding next year. After stripping that proposal from the budget earlier this year, Republicans said they’ll reject Evers’ request again since they don’t want to spend more taxpayer money on the program.

Democrats said the bills don’t offer serious solutions.

“Legislation that could reduce the quality of care for our kids, fails to keep child care center doors open tomorrow, and provides no immediate help to make child care more affordable for working families simply will not cut it,” Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said.

One of the proposals, AB 387, would allow parents and guardians of children under 13 to create a tax-exempt account for child care expenses. Under the measure parents, family members and others would be able to contribute a combined $10,000 to the account per year, and the contributions would be tax deductible.

Another proposal, AB 388, would create a revolving loan program for child care centers. The program would allow the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to provide up to $30,000 in interest-free loans for in-home providers and up to $100,000 for other providers.

A third bill, AB 389, would increase the maximum number of children per age that can be in a group child care center. It would also allow group child care centers to match the ratio of child care workers to children to the average ratio of teachers to pupils in the school district where the center is located.

AB 387, 388 and 389 passed along party lines.

A fourth measure, AB 390, would lower the minimum age to become an assistant child care teacher or school-age group leader from 17 to 16. It would also lower the minimum age to provide sole supervision to a group of children from 18 to 16.

Another bill, AB 391, would increase the number of children providers could supervise.

AB 390 and 391 passed with all Democrats and Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, voting against it.

A sixth proposed bill, AB 392, which passed along party lines, would create a new category of child care centers for businesses providing care for between four and 12 children. Bill proponents say the measure would expand the supply of child care slots.

Veto override

Senate Republicans on Thursday voted to override a pair of vetoes Evers made to the state’s two-year budget that removed billions in tax cuts to Wisconsin’s highest earners and locked in increased K-12 school funding for the next 400 years.

While Senate GOP lawmakers hold the two-thirds majority needed to override a governor’s veto, Republicans don’t hold the same supermajority in the Assembly. Both chambers must secure two-thirds votes to successfully override a veto. All three veto override votes passed along party lines Thursday, with all of the Senate's Democratic lawmakers opposed.

Evers called the veto override votes "B.S." in a statement Thursday.

Under the budget Evers signed in July, schools would be allowed to raise revenue by $325 per student per year until 2425. Given current public school enrollment levels, that's more than a $260 million increase per year. Evers worked in the 400-year increase using the governor’s broad veto power, a move that was heavily criticized by legislative Republicans.

While signing the budget, Evers also threw out most of the GOP plan to move the state closer to a flat tax with a $3.5 billion income tax cut that catered mostly to the wealthiest Wisconsinites.

Evers used his veto pen to maintain the state's four brackets and cut the proposed income tax cut to the top two income brackets. The income tax cuts Evers signed will provide a $175 million total tax cut, far less than the $3.5 billion Republicans proposed.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, called both of the governor's vetoes "ridiculous."

Senate Republicans also voted to override Evers’ veto of a bill that would have barred state and local governments from restricting utility services based on the energy source.