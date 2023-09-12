The Legislature would have control over spending money Wisconsin receives from the federal government under a proposed constitutional amendment the Assembly passed Tuesday.

While the Legislature determines how state tax dollars are spent, the governor has long held the authority to distribute federal money. But Republicans have pushed for more control over how Democratic Gov. Tony Evers doles out such funds since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when billions in relief were being pumped into the state.

The proposal, which could come before voters on the April 2024 ballot along with the Republican presidential primary, would prohibit any executive branch official or department from allocating any federal dollars without first securing approval from a legislative committee, which would likely be the GOP-led budget committee.

The measure passed 63-35, along party lines. It will now head to the Senate.

Constitutional amendments require approval from two successive legislatures and must be approved by voters in a statewide referendum to take effect. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

The resolution, Assembly Joint Resolution 6, passed the Legislature last year, securing 20-11 votes in the Senate in March and 60-36 in the Assembly in February.

If approved, the resolution would ask two questions. The first would ask if the Wisconsin Constitution should be amended “to provide that the legislature may not delegate its sole power to determine how moneys shall be appropriated?”

The second question would ask if the Constitution should “prohibit the governor from allocating any federal moneys the governor accepts on behalf of the state without the approval of the legislature by joint resolution or as provided by legislative rule?”

The conservative Badger Institute is the only group registered in support of the proposal. Several liberal and environmental groups oppose it.

"These funds are imperative to helping Wisconsin communities and families be resilient in extreme weather events caused by climate change and proactive in building a better, more vibrant and equitable clean economy to pass down to future generations," one environmental group, The Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin, said in opposition to the proposal.

A look at Wisconsin football's first trip to play at Washington State