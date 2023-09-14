A package seeking to alleviate child care costs and worker shortages in Wisconsin is coming before the Assembly on Thursday, despite the almost certain guarantee that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will veto the bills.

Among other things, the six bills would create a loan program for child care providers, lower the minimum age of child care workers and increase the number of children workers could supervise.

The bills come as 63% of Wisconsin child care centers report staffing shortages and 80% of workers face burnout and exhaustion, according to a National Association for the Education of Young Children survey.

“This package of legislation aims to help families afford child care and increase the accessibility of child care in our state through helping providers boost capacity and bringing our regulation in line with our neighboring states,” a memo attached to the package states.

Republicans released the package in late August after Evers scheduled a Sept. 20 special session once more seeking to spend over $360 million on child care, including to maintain a child care assistance program that will run out of federal funding next year. After stripping that proposal from the budget earlier this year, Republicans said they’ll reject Evers’ request again since they don’t want to spend more taxpayer money on the program.

Democrats said the bills don’t offer serious solutions.

“Legislation that could reduce the quality of care for our kids, fails to keep child care center doors open tomorrow, and provides no immediate help to make child care more affordable for working families simply will not cut it,” Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said.

One of the proposals would allow parents and guardians of children under 13 to create a tax-exempt account for child care expenses. Under the measure parents, family members and others would be able to contribute a combined $10,000 to the account per year, and the contributions would be tax deductible.

Another proposal would create a revolving loan program for child care centers. The program would allow the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to provide up to $30,000 in interest-free loans for in-home providers and up to $100,000 for other providers.

A third bill would increase the maximum number of children per age that can be in a group child care center. It would also allow group child care centers to match the ratio of child care workers to children to the average ratio of teachers to pupils in the school district where the center is located.

A fourth measure would lower the minimum age to become an assistant child care teacher or school-age group leader from 17 to 16. It would also lower the minimum age to provide sole supervision to a group of children from 18 to 16.

Another bill would increase the number of children providers could supervise. Currently, providers can care for up to three children that aren’t their own as well as three of their own children. The bill would allow providers to supervise up to six children under the age of 7, regardless of whether they’re related to the children.

A sixth proposed bill would create a new category of child care centers for businesses providing care for between four and 12 children. It would require two employees to supervise the group if it includes between nine and 12 children. Bill proponents say the measure would expand the supply of child care slots.

