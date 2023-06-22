Pharmacists would be able to prescribe birth control and Wisconsin’s alcohol industry would undergo a massive revamp under two bipartisan bills the Assembly approved on Wednesday.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Assembly also approved a measure to increase testing of Wisconsin students in an effort to address lagging reading proficiency scores.

The bills are now headed to the Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would likely sign into law the birth control and alcohol industry bills. He’s still reviewing the reading bill, spokesperson Britt Cudaback said.

Birth control

Proponents of Assembly Bill 176, which passed 82-11, with all Democrats in favor and 11 Republicans against, say the measure would lead to fewer unplanned pregnancies and abortions in Wisconsin.

Under current law, only doctors can prescribe hormonal birth control. The proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal contraceptive patches, other “self-administered oral hormonal” contraceptives or birth control pills, according to the bill.

Pharmacists only would be able to provide birth control to individuals who are at least 18 years old and only after the patient has completed a self-assessment and blood pressure screening. Pharmacists would have to notify the patient’s primary care provider after a prescription has been approved.

Legislative debate surrounding birth control has amplified in the state since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer, a ruling that dealt a considerable blow to abortion rights advocates across Wisconsin.

It’s unclear if the measure will pass the Senate. The Assembly passed the bill last year but it didn’t get a vote or public hearing in the Senate.

Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, who voted against the bill, said birth control was unhealthy and led to sexually transmitted infections.

Hormonal birth control methods are safe for most women, sometimes offering health benefits, though some versions can lead to side effects and increase the risk of some health problems, according to the federal Office of Women’s Health.

Alcohol industry revamp

Another bill the Assembly passed would make significant regulatory changes for Wisconsin’s alcohol industry. The bill, which passed the Assembly 90-4, is supported by a long list of producers, retailers and wholesalers that brew, supply and sell beer, wine and spirits.

Assembly Bill 304 would, among other measures, transfer all alcohol beverage regulations to a newly created Division of Alcohol Beverages within the state Department of Revenue. The new division would enforce state laws that pertain to breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as retailers and distributors of alcoholic beverages.

The lawmakers voting against the bill were Democratic Reps. Clinton Anderson, of Beloit; Marisabel Cabrera, of Milwaukee; and Jenna Jacobson, of Oregon; and Republican Rep. Rick Gundrum, of Slinger.

Currently, alcohol in Wisconsin is distributed and sold through a roughly 90-year-old, three-tier system in which producers of beer, wine and spirits sell to wholesalers, who then sell the products to retailers to sell to consumers.

The three-tiered system was created in the 1930s to prevent monopolies by barring any one company from producing and selling alcohol at the wholesale level. The framework has been a point of criticism over the years for failing to keep up with the changing industry and growing businesses in craft beers or wedding barns.

Under the bill, the new division would be able to appoint “special agents” and other employees to carry out permitting, as well as audits, enforcement, education and legal functions. The bill stipulates that any agents employed by the division cannot have any financial interest in the alcoholic beverage industry.

The bill would allow brewers to operate retail locations without tap rooms to sell beer and expand hours of operations for wineries, allowing those establishments to stay open as late as bars.

Another component in the bill would require wedding barns, or venues that sell or provide alcohol for special events, to secure a permit or alcohol license to operate. People operating wedding barns said the bill would effectively eliminate their businesses.

“I love the wedding barn industry. I think it’s great that we have entrepreneurs who do it, but they have to follow the law,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said early Wednesday. “If you are serving in a public venue alcohol, you should have licensed bartenders, you should go through the same liquor license process that a tavern or a restaurant goes through.”

Reading legislation

Additionally, the Assembly approved Assembly Bill 321, which proposes spending $50 million to create a new literacy office, hire reading coaches and help cover the cost of new phonics-based reading curricula in Wisconsin schools.

Bill authors have said the measure is intended to address low reading readiness scores among Wisconsin students. National research found roughly two out of every three Wisconsin students in fourth and eighth grades last year failed to test at proficient or above in reading.

The bill passed 67-27, with two Republicans against and several Democrats in favor.

The bill is similar to legislation Republicans passed last session that was ultimately vetoed by Evers. The new bill still increases the number of reading readiness assessments pupils in 4K through second grade must complete, but it now includes state funding to address concerns raised by the state Department of Public Instruction that the previous bill amounted to an unfunded mandate.

The bill originally would have held back students who score poorly on their third-grade reading assessment, but bill author Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, amended the measure to only require those students to take part in summer instruction or repeat third-grade reading courses while in fourth grade.

Despite the change, Evers and DPI still opposed the bill last week.

Kitchens proposed an amendment again on Wednesday further modifying the reading plan for students lagging behind their grade level, leading the DPI to state it’s now on board with the bill.

After the bill’s passage, state Superintendent Jill Underly said, “We have a significant amount of work ahead of us to help change student outcomes, but this reading package is a big step in the right direction.”