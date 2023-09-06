With advancements in artificial intelligence moving at breakneck speed, two of Wisconsin's Democratic governor and Republican Assembly leader have launched task forces aimed at studying AI in order to capitalize on the technology's potential while also protecting residents against concerns about privacy and disinformation.

"Like any technological advancement, there are both positives and potential negatives, and so I think that what the goal here is going to be is to make sure we accentuate the positives and minimize the negatives," said Rep. Steve Doyle, the vice chair of one of the task forces. "I think there’s an opportunity to really move forward technologically, but there are concerns that we have to make sure that we address.”

Jeremy Kedziora, Milwaukee School of Engineering's endowed chair in artificial intelligence and an associate professor in the school's Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department, said AI is generally considered any system that makes use of automated decision-making. That can include the language model-based chat bot ChatGTP or the face recognition system on smart phones to algorithm-driven recommendations on streaming services and programs that assist with writing or creating new images and videos.

But while artificial intelligence is a far cry from how it's often portrayed in popular culture, where self-aware computers like HAL 9000 or Skynet betray their human creators, experts say the concern surrounding AI is that it has found itself in a regulatory gray area.

"We’re not anywhere close to developing something that looks like those famous literary AIs that turn murderous and cause all kinds of problems," Kedziora said. "I see a positive future more than a negative future.”

Kedziora said the challenge for lawmakers is finding the right approach, determining what to regulate and doing so in a way that's future-proof as the technology advances.

"I think these are hard things to answer and this may be one of the reasons why you don’t see a huge amount of progress being made," Kedziora said. "I think the regulatory train is kind of leaving the station and eventually we will end up with something. Whatever that something is is going to have to address those hard questions."

Last month, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order creating the Governor's Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence to study the impact of AI on the state's longstanding workforce shortage challenges.

In a statement, Evers said the task force will be "critical in understanding, adapting to, and capitalizing on the transformations AI will bring, ensuring Wisconsin’s workforce and industries remain steady, stable, and robust in the face of technological advancement."

The governor's task force will be led by state Department of Workforce Development Secretary Amy Pechacek, while Evers will appoint additional members to the study group like Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes. Other members will include representatives from the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Technical College Systems, as well as state and local elected officials and those in business, education and technology sectors.

A day after Evers announced his task force, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, launched four bipartisan task forces, including the Speaker’s Task Force on Artificial Intelligence. The task force, which will be led by chair Rep. Nate Gustafson, R-Neenah, and Doyle as vice chair, has a broader approach, with a focus on "the transformative potential of artificial intelligence while ensuring its responsible and ethical deployment," Vos said in a statement.

The task force will consider the use of artificial intelligence by the public and private sectors, including automated design tools, facial recognition and generative AI.

"With AI's growing impact on various sectors, the task force will drive informed policy discussions for a future that balances innovation with societal well-being," Vos continued.

Legislation to come

The task forces are expected to inform lawmakers as they craft state-specific legislation.

"Now what those bills relate to, or what they look like, I have no idea yet," said Doyle, D-Onalaska.

Andrew McAninch, assistant professor of philosophy at the Milwaukee School of Engineering said AI provides opportunities in fields like health care, such as machine-learning models that have found success in predicting a patient's risk of breast cancer using mammogram data. However, such systems make use of highly sensitive information, further underscoring the need for proper guardrails, he added.

Generative AI, which can generate text, images or other media, has become another area of concern, including in high-profile elections, where misinformation can run rampant. Earlier this year, a super PAC supporting presidential candidate Ron DeSantis used AI to create an ad campaign featuring a computer-generated voice of former President and fellow GOP candidate Donald Trump criticizing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

"These can be for all intents and purposes indistinguishable from the real thing," McAninch said. "I think it’s greatly concerning. It kind of makes the internet even more of a shell game than it is. Finding reliable information I think is going to be even more difficult to achieve here.”

Stanford University's 2023 AI Index Report notes that artificial intelligence "moved into its era of deployment" in the last year with the release of new large-scale AI models like ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion and Whisper.

"These systems demonstrate capabilities in question answering and the generation of text, image, and code unimagined a decade ago, and they outperform the state of the art on many benchmarks, old and new," the report states. "However, they are prone to hallucination, routinely biased, and can be tricked into serving nefarious aims, highlighting the complicated ethical challenges associated with their deployment."

'Competitive arms race'

The nonpartisan AI, Algorithmic, and Automation Incidents and Controversies database, which tracks incidents related to the ethical misuse of AI, found that the number of AI incidents and controversies has increased 26 times since 2012. That growth is evidence of the greater use of AI technologies, as well as awareness of the possibility of misuse, according to the report.

The report goes on to note that, as AI technology improves, so too has policymaker interest. An analysis of legislative records in 127 countries found the number of bills referencing artificial intelligence that were signed into law grew from just one in 2016 to 37 in 2022.

“There is, I think, a worry that this is just going to keep going on without any kind of oversight and simply be driven by a competitive arms race, which again could be concerning," said McAninch.

The task forces launched in Wisconsin follow a similar pattern in other states, with lawmakers focused on their own governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. Minnesota has been working on model AI legislation that focuses on topics like product liability and requiring impact assessments of AI systems. Other states, like Texas, North Dakota and West Virginia have also launched AI study groups.

"Given the increased presence of this technology and its potential for massive disruption, we should all begin thinking more critically about how exactly we want AI to be developed and deployed," the Stanford report states.

Here's why 61% of Americans think AI could spell the end of humanity Here's why 61% of Americans think AI could spell the end of humanity

The Associated Press contributed to this report.