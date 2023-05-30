Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Several medical procedures that could lead to a fetus' death wouldn't be categorized as abortions under a Republican proposal introduced Tuesday, a measure that supporters say would give doctors more clarity during emergencies.

The proposal would update a law that has been widely interpreted as a near-complete ban on abortions, with an exception only for saving the mother's life. That law may have activated after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Doctors have said that despite the exception, the law isn't clear what medical procedures that may lead to a fetus' death are legal under the statute.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is highly likely to veto the legislation if it gets to his desk because he's involved in a court case seeking to overturn the law that Republicans are seeking to amend. Signing the bill into law could thwart Democrats' arguments in that case.

The Republican proposal is part of a new four-bill package that also would allow $1,000 exemptions for taxpayers with children aged up to 17 as well as fetuses with a heartbeat. The draft bills in the package would provide $1 million grants to pregnancy resource centers and spend $5 million to subsidize adoptions.

Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, and Rep. Donna Rozar, R-Marshfield, were listed as authors on all of the draft bills, with other Republican legislators signing onto some.

"I am proud to offer these bills that clarify support for both the mother and the child," Quinn said in a memo to legislators. "We have put together a series of bills that build upon each other to provide protection and assistance to pregnant women and their children at all stages of life.”

Evers would likely veto the rest of the package as well. When asked about the proposed package, Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback pointed to the governor's previous comments and actions on the issue of abortion. Evers' has pledged to veto any measure that provides women with fewer rights than they had under Roe.

The package comes as Republicans reckon with a changed political landscape in Wisconsin ushered in by the nation's highest court overturning Roe v. Wade. The court decision gave conservatives a massive policy victory but has continued to galvanize liberals who support abortion rights, giving Democrats an upper hand in the vast majority of Wisconsin's recent statewide elections.

Republicans earlier this year sought to add incest and rape exceptions to the near-complete abortion ban, but the effort stalled after Evers said he would veto it because it would leave the state's underlying ban intact. Most Wisconsinites, including most Republicans, support rape and incest exceptions, according to the Marquette Law School Poll.

Spokespeople for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The draft bill seeking to clarify the Wisconsin law widely interpreted as a near-complete abortion ban would clarify that the prohibition doesn't apply to procedures designed to prevent a pregnant woman's death as long as the doctor tries to save both the mother's and the fetus' lives.

Medical procedures that would be permitted under the measure include an early induction or cesarean section performed because of a medical emergency. The draft bill would clarify that removing a miscarriage or an ectopic, anembryonic or molar pregnancy is not an abortion.

While the proposal could give more doctors clarity in medical emergencies, signing the bill into law would likely thwart some of Democrats' key arguments in the lawsuit seeking to overturn the statute interpreted as a near-total abortion ban.

Democrats in court have alleged the law isn't valid because it's been out of use for so long. Updating that law could be interpreted as Democrats' acknowledgment that the statute remains active.

Additionally, doctors who joined the lawsuit say the exception in the law for saving a mother's life is unconstitutionally vague. A proposal seeking to clarify that exception could nullify that argument as well.

Another proposed bill in the package would dedicate $5 million in state funds to a grant program that would provide financial aid to prospective adoptive families.

Under the proposal, no more than 2.5% of the grant funding would be used for administrative costs and grants would be limited to no more than $10,000 per family. Grants would only be provided to families adopting children in Wisconsin.

Also included in the package is a bill that would require the state Department of Health Services to provide up to $1 million annually to antiabortion group Choose Life Wisconsin for the purposes of pregnancy resource center funding.

Under the bill, Choose Life Wisconsin, an organization set up by anti-abortion groups, would then provide grants of up to $50,000 to each pregnancy resource center.

Choose Life Wisconsin was created by anti-abortion groups around the same time the state created the “Choose Life” specialty license plate in October 2017. Those buying the license plate can donate $25 annually to the organization.