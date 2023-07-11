Officials say burning debris near a residence southeast of Coloma initially caused the roughly 830-acre wildfire that led to the evacuation of 100 homes Monday.

Three homes and 17 secondary structures were lost, as well as several vehicles and equipment.

The blaze, named the "Pallet Fire," started near the Cumberland Road and Sixth Drive intersection at about 1 p.m. and was reported to be 99% contained later that evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Officials say it likely will take several days before the fire, which continues to burn behind the containment line, is fully extinguished.

On Tuesday, DNR Incident Commander Bruce Henderson said the fire was caused by a holdover fire, which occurs when a fire is not properly extinguished and the remaining embers lay dormant for as much as a day or two before reigniting.

“The fire that caused this forest fire was not ignited yesterday," Henderson said. "The issue there is that it was not put out."

Ongoing drought conditions, paired with a hot, dry and windy Monday helped the fire spread at a rapid rate, burning a mix of pine and hardwoods.

Henderson noted that residents who cause wildfires are liable for suppression costs. Law enforcement also may become involved based on individual situations.

“I do expect that they will he held responsible for suppression costs per our normal procedures," Henderson said.

Eight firefighters were treated for injuries and released.

DNR incident command public information officer Amy Penn said 100 homes were evacuated.

Officials said a preliminary estimate on total damages was not available Tuesday.

"It will be a significant cost, that much I can tell you," Penn said.

The fire occurred in what the state considers an extensive forest fire protection area, which includes fire regulations from January through May. There are no burn permits or fire restrictions currently in place for the area, officials noted.

Residents can find information Wisconsin's current fire risk, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the state DNR website.

"When we burn it’s very important to make sure that the fire is extinguished and completely out," Penn said.

6 charts that track wildfires, air quality in Wisconsin, and precipitation Drought conditions, by county departure from average precipitation