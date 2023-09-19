The University of Wisconsin System has to eliminate diversity and equity positions or sacrifice 6% pay raises over the next two years that were initially authorized in the budget Gov. Tony Evers signed this summer, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.

Vos, R-Rochester, told WisPolitics on Friday that the System won't get another nickel from the state unless it cuts the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) positions that Republicans tried to defund in the budget process.

"I don’t think that they deserve to have any more resources until they accomplish the goal,” Vos told WisPolitics.

Vos' comments underscore Republican animosity toward the System's DEI initiatives, which they deem liberal indoctrination. Gov. Tony Evers this year vetoed Republicans' proposal to cut 188.8 positions from the System’s DEI programs.

The System has said it won't eliminate DEI, saying the staff and programming are vital to its operations.

System President Jay Rothman said in a statement he remains hopeful that System employees will still receive the wage adjustments outlined in the budget.

"We continue to have discussions with the Speaker and appreciate that there are differing views on ED&I (DEI)," Rothman said. "We believe we can work through these issues without adversely affecting employees and their families. I am proud of our employees who have demonstrated their commitment to our students and our state."

Conservatives have been scrutinizing the System for years over what they perceive is a lack of intellectual diversity at universities, calling out UW-Madison class topics they considered offensive and proposing that the System’s funding should be tied to performance metrics on inviting speakers and hiring faculty who are conservative.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, praised DEI and said the diversity programs strengthen the UW System, which generates $15 billion annually in economic impact.

"Speaker Vos’ obsession with culture wars is hurting our state and continues to show he is not serious about creating a Wisconsin where people want to live, work, and play," she said Tuesday.

Pay raises for all state employees that were authorized in the 2023-25 budget are awaiting action from a legislative employment relations committee, which received the proposed compensation plan from a state agency on July 31. Vos co-chairs that committee.

Some state employees, such as public defenders and assistant district attorneys, already have seen pay raises enacted through the budget Evers signed. But pay raises for most state employees, including System workers, require action before and after the budget is enacted.

In late June, the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee approved 6% pay raises over the next two years for almost all state employees — 4% in the first year and 2% in the second. The provision that authorized raises for System employees is separate from the one giving pay bumps for almost all other state employees, but the proposed raises are the same.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau finished analyzing the state compensation plan last week. In the past the employment relations committee typically took action on the raises a few weeks after the fiscal bureau completed its analysis.

Spokespeople for the other Republicans who sit on the committee — Sens. Chris Kapenga of Delafield, Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg and Howard Marklein of Spring Green, and Reps. Mark Born of Beaver Dam and Tyler August of Lake Geneva — didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Holding raises 'hostage'

UW System employees have long called for raises, and asked for legislators to implement the raises that were authorized earlier this summer.

"Like everyone in the state, UW and other state employees have been dealing with significant inflation in recent years,” leaders of the UW-Madison faculty group PROFS said in a letter to legislative leaders in July. “In order to help these loyal employees pay their bills and plan for their futures, they need to be given their pay raises as soon as possible."

Following the approval of the state budget, UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in a statement the wage adjustments recognized the toll inflation had taken on the university's employees. UW-Madison spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michael Bernard-Donals, a UW-Madison English professor, said Vos' proposal is "nothing short of a temper tantrum" that has significant ramifications for System employees.

"I find it reprehensible that Speaker Vos would hold hostage the well-deserved compensation increases for UW employees because he doesn't like diversity," Bernard-Donals said.