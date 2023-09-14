Senate Republicans on Thursday voted to override a pair of vetoes Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made to the state’s two-year budget that removed billions in tax cuts to Wisconsin’s highest earners and locked in increased K-12 school funding for the next 400 years.

While Senate GOP lawmakers hold the two-thirds majority needed to override a governor’s veto, Republicans don’t hold the same supermajority in the Assembly. Both chambers must secure two-thirds votes to successfully override a veto. All three veto override votes passed along party lines Thursday, with all of the Senate's Democratic lawmakers opposed.

Evers called the veto override votes "B.S." in a statement Thursday.

"To think that Republicans want to take over $300 per student every year for the foreseeable future away from kids, classrooms, and schools with the work we have to do to keep class sizes small, improve outcomes in reading and literacy, and educate our future workforce, this doesn’t just defy logic — it’s reckless and wrong," Evers continued.

Under the budget Evers signed in July, schools would be allowed to raise revenue by $325 per student per year until 2425. Given current public school enrollment levels, that's more than a $260 million increase per year. Evers worked in the 400-year increase using the governor’s broad veto power, a move that was heavily criticized by legislative Republicans.

To make the change, Evers used his partial veto to strike words and a hyphen in a section of the budget that referred to when the change in the revenue limit Republicans approved would apply. As a result, the phrase "for the 2023-24 school year and the 2024-25 school year" became "for 2023-2425."

While signing the budget, Evers also threw out most of the GOP plan to move the state closer to a flat tax with a $3.5 billion income tax cut that catered mostly to the wealthiest Wisconsinites.

Evers used his veto pen to maintain the state's four brackets and cut the proposed income tax cut to the top two income brackets. The income tax cuts Evers signed will provide a $175 million total tax cut, far less than the $3.5 billion Republicans proposed.

Evers vetoed Republicans' plan to reduce the 5.3% rate for individuals earning up to $304,000 and married filers earning up to about $405,000 to 4.4%. He also rejected Republicans' plan to reduce the 7.65% tax rate for individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500 to 6.5%.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, called both of the governor's vetoes "ridiculous."

Senate Republicans also voted to override Evers’ veto of a bill that would have barred state and local governments from restricting utility services based on the energy source.

Evers wrote in a veto message the bill would have preempted local control and could "jeopardize our communities' and out state's future ability to transition away from fossil fuels or to collectively combat climate change."