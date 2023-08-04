Republican-authored bills that would have tightened access to state unemployment benefits have now been vetoed twice by Gov. Tony Evers.
The Democratic governor on Friday also signed several bills into law, including one increasing penalties for providing or selling drugs that cause someone's death and another that supporters say will expand access to epinephrine pens and syringes.
Evers, who struck down similar unemployment-related measures last legislative session, on Friday vetoed a package of bills that Republicans revived this spring after more than 78% of Wisconsin voters approved a nonbinding referendum on the April 4 ballot asking: "Shall able-bodied childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?"
The measures would have expanded definitions of on-the-job misconduct, potentially making more people ineligible or benefits; required the state Department of Workforce Development, when determining eligibility for benefits, to consider a worker's decision to decline a job offer or miss a scheduled job interview; and required DWD to enforce federal drug-testing requirements for beneficiaries in certain occupations.
Republicans have touted the bills as a way to address long-standing workforce shortages in the state by getting more people back into the labor pool.
Democratic lawmakers have criticized the measures as efforts to limit much-needed benefits and have instead called for increased spending on education, job training and affordable child care to help address the labor shortage.
In a veto message, Evers said he continues to be "perplexed by the Legislature's misplaced emphasis on changing and restricting economic assistance programs while offering no other comprehensive solutions or plans to meaningfully address our state's workforce challenges."
"Especially concerning is that, rather than supporting and passing the solutions and plans I have offered to comprehensively address our state's workforce challenges even in the absence of any plans of their own, the Legislature's apparent focus remains re-passing bills I have previously vetoed."
Stiffer penalties
Among the bills Evers signed, Senate Bill 101 increases the maximum penalty for causing another person's death by manufacturing, distributing or delivering certain controlled substances, analogs of those substances, ketamine or flunitrazepam from 25 years in prison to 40. The maximum extended supervision period increases from 15 to 20 years.
James Stein, deputy advocacy director with ACLU of Wisconsin, said in a statement the governor's decision "represents a step in the wrong direction in Wisconsin’s fight against drug overdoses."
Stein said the fear of being prosecuted under the law could discourage people from seeking help for people who are overdosing, and thus lead to more overdose deaths.
But Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a former police officer, praised the law.
“It is way past time that we start holding deadly drug dealers accountable,” he said in a statement.
The new law comes after the state Department of Health Services last year reported a record 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, 16.3% more than the previous record in 2020 and more than twice the toll from six and seven years earlier. Health officials blame fentanyl for much of the increase.
The number of opioid-related deaths last year won't be available until fall. As of this week, a preliminary count of 1,410 had been reported for all of last year, according to DHS.
Epinephrine laws
Senate Bill 7, also signed by Evers, updates state epinephrine laws to include any device approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration that contains a premeasured dose of epinephrine and is used to prevent or treat a life-threatening allergic reaction.
The new definition now includes epinephrine pens and syringes. Proponents of the measure say the new law would also expand access to the devices to recreational and educational camps, universities, day care centers, youth sporting leagues and amusement parks.
Parole Commission
Evers also signed Assembly Bill 47, which among other things requires the Wisconsin Parole Commission to meet in open session when it considers parole requests. It also expands the definition of a victim to include any member of a victim's family who was younger than 18 at the time of the crime but is now an adult — allowing those individuals to register to be notified when the offender in their cases applies for parole or is released.
“Ensuring transparency, accountability, and appropriate support and notification for victims, survivors, and their families is absolutely vital to the success of the Parole Commission and of our criminal justice system as a whole,” Evers said in a statement.
Evers and the Parole Commission, and specifically its former chair, John Tate, came under fire last year over the commission's initial plans to parole Douglas Balsewicz, who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife, Johanna Balsewicz, to death.
After meeting with the victim's family, Evers asked Tate to reconsider Balsewicz's parole. After initial reluctance, Tate rescinded Balsewicz's parole. Despite his change of course, some Republicans called on Evers to remove Tate from office. Tate announced his resignation soon after at Evers' request.
Other vetoes
Other bills vetoed by Evers include Assembly Bills 141 and 142, which would have barred state agencies and local governments from prohibiting the sale or use of vehicles or equipment based on their power source.
Proponents of the proposals said they would prevent state and local officials from pursuing efforts to mandate the phasing out of gas-powered vehicles, lawnmowers, snow blowers and the like. In Minnesota, Democratic lawmakers earlier this year introduced a bill to ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn mowers and other garden equipment by 2025.
Evers wrote in a veto message the bills would have preempted local control and could "jeopardize our communities' and out state's future ability to transition away from fossil fuels or to collectively combat climate change."
This morning's top headlines: Trump arraignment; 'Tennessee Three'; Mega Millions; Diana Taurasi
Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power. Trump appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington’s federal courthouse two days after being indicted on four felony counts by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. The charges accuse him of trying to subvert the will of voters and undo his election loss in the days before Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent and bloody clash with law enforcement.
It was a routine part of a federal court hearing: The defendant was told not to discuss the case with any witnesses without lawyers present. But there’s nothing routine about this case. The defendant is Donald Trump, accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The potential witness pool is vast and includes members of the former president’s inner circle deeply involved in his reelection campaign, including some currently on his payroll. His lies about the election — which form the basis of the charges — are repeated in nearly every speech he gives.
Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have reclaimed their legislative seats after they were expelled for involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. The young Black lawmakers had been reinstated by local officials after being booted from the GOP-dominated Statehouse, but only on an interim basis. They advanced through a special election to fully reclaim their positions. Both faced opponents in districts that heavily favor Democrats. The two had become Democratic heroes as members of the “Tennessee Three,” a trio of lawmakers who this spring demonstrated in the House chamber with a bullhorn and joined protesters’ chants and cries for action on gun control.
Lottery players will have a shot at an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on April 18. The prize has steadily grown to tie for the fourth-largest ever in the U.S. ahead of the next drawing Friday night. The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The $1.35 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $659.5 million.
House Republicans are releasing new information about the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Republicans on Thursday released the transcript of an interview with Devon Archer, who was Hunter Biden's business partner. The Republicans released the transcript as they focused their attention on Biden’s family rather than Donald Trump’s appearance in court Thursday on federal charges. Archer testified about how Joe Biden’s youngest son used his relationship with his father, who was then vice president, to gin up business. But pressed repeatedly by Democrats, Archer offered no tangible evidence that Joe Biden's role in his son’s work was more than saying hello during daily calls.
An appeals court is allowing a rule restricting asylum at the southern border to temporarily stay in place in a major win for the Biden administration. The court decided Thursday to grant the administration’s request to keep its policy in place while a longer legal battle plays out over the rule’s legality. The new rule makes it extremely difficult to be granted asylum unless a migrant first seeks protection in a country they’re traveling through or applies online. It was put in place back in May when the U.S. ended a different policy linked to the pandemic that also limited asylum. Rights groups sued over the new rule, saying it endangered migrants.
Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have pleaded guilty to federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized during a home raid that ended when an officer shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday as the former officers appeared in federal court. Court documents say some of the officers called themselves The Goon Squad “because of their willingness to use excessive force and and not to report it.” U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland says the officers "tortured and inflicted unspeakable harm on their victims.” They also face state criminal charges, including assault, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
Attorneys for the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year say he was on a long drive by himself around the time of the slayings. His attorneys said in documents filed Wednesday that witnesses may be able to testify he wasn't at the scene of the crime. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus last November. His attorneys say it's too soon to reveal details about witnesses because they're still reviewing evidence. State law requires defendants to declare if they will present an alibi.
The job market has cooled over the summer. But it’s still strong enough to defy predictions that higher interest rates would tip the United States into recession. U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected, as the higher interest rates continued to weigh on the economy. But the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in a sign that the job market remains resilient. Hiring was up from 185,000 in June, a figure that the Labor Department revised down from an originally reported 209,000. Economists had expected to see 200,000 new jobs in July.
Russia had accused Ukraine of attacking its Black Sea navy base in the port of Novorossiysk with sea drones. Novorossiysk is just across the water from Crimea where Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it thwarted another attack by Ukraine overnight, taking down 13 drones. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Russian ships patrolling the perimeter of the naval base destroyed two Ukrainian sea drones. Footage published on Russian social media channels appeared to show a ship firing into the sea and a burning object exploding. Ukrainian agencies carried social media footage they suggested showed a Russian ship listing to one side after the attack. The Associated Press could not verify the videos. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack.
Niger’s military junta says it is severing military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler. And a regional delegation’s efforts at negotiation with the junta have quickly deadlocked. This deepens the post-coup isolation for what had been the United States’ and allies’ last major counterterrorism partner in the Sahel. Two days remain before a deadline set by the West African regional bloc to release and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible force. Bazoum says he's a “hostage" and pleads for the U.S. and other partners to step in and “ help us restore our constitutional order.”
Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like so many others. Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi’s teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating. It was part of a vintage night for the 41-year-old Taurasi, who had a season-high 42 points in Phoenix's 91-71 victory. She started the night needing 18 points to make it to 10,000 — and finished at 10,024.
Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet meet once again at the Women’s World Cup, but this time it is decidedly different. The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and at the Olympics. The United States has played Sweden six times in the group stage at the World Cup, most recently in 2019 when the Americans won 2-0. The United States went on to win its record fourth overall title in the tournament.