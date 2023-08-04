Republican-authored bills that would have tightened access to state unemployment benefits have now been vetoed twice by Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic governor on Friday also signed several bills into law, including one increasing penalties for providing or selling drugs that cause someone's death and another that supporters say will expand access to epinephrine pens and syringes.

Evers, who struck down similar unemployment-related measures last legislative session, on Friday vetoed a package of bills that Republicans revived this spring after more than 78% of Wisconsin voters approved a nonbinding referendum on the April 4 ballot asking: "Shall able-bodied childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?"

The measures would have expanded definitions of on-the-job misconduct, potentially making more people ineligible or benefits; required the state Department of Workforce Development, when determining eligibility for benefits, to consider a worker's decision to decline a job offer or miss a scheduled job interview; and required DWD to enforce federal drug-testing requirements for beneficiaries in certain occupations.

Republicans have touted the bills as a way to address long-standing workforce shortages in the state by getting more people back into the labor pool.

Democratic lawmakers have criticized the measures as efforts to limit much-needed benefits and have instead called for increased spending on education, job training and affordable child care to help address the labor shortage.

In a veto message, Evers said he continues to be "perplexed by the Legislature's misplaced emphasis on changing and restricting economic assistance programs while offering no other comprehensive solutions or plans to meaningfully address our state's workforce challenges."

"Especially concerning is that, rather than supporting and passing the solutions and plans I have offered to comprehensively address our state's workforce challenges even in the absence of any plans of their own, the Legislature's apparent focus remains re-passing bills I have previously vetoed."

Stiffer penalties

Among the bills Evers signed, Senate Bill 101 increases the maximum penalty for causing another person's death by manufacturing, distributing or delivering certain controlled substances, analogs of those substances, ketamine or flunitrazepam from 25 years in prison to 40. The maximum extended supervision period increases from 15 to 20 years.

James Stein, deputy advocacy director with ACLU of Wisconsin, said in a statement the governor's decision "represents a step in the wrong direction in Wisconsin’s fight against drug overdoses."

Stein said the fear of being prosecuted under the law could discourage people from seeking help for people who are overdosing, and thus lead to more overdose deaths.

But Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a former police officer, praised the law.

“It is way past time that we start holding deadly drug dealers accountable,” he said in a statement.

The new law comes after the state Department of Health Services last year reported a record 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, 16.3% more than the previous record in 2020 and more than twice the toll from six and seven years earlier. Health officials blame fentanyl for much of the increase.

The number of opioid-related deaths last year won't be available until fall. As of this week, a preliminary count of 1,410 had been reported for all of last year, according to DHS.

Epinephrine laws

Senate Bill 7, also signed by Evers, updates state epinephrine laws to include any device approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration that contains a premeasured dose of epinephrine and is used to prevent or treat a life-threatening allergic reaction.

The new definition now includes epinephrine pens and syringes. Proponents of the measure say the new law would also expand access to the devices to recreational and educational camps, universities, day care centers, youth sporting leagues and amusement parks.

Parole Commission

Evers also signed Assembly Bill 47, which among other things requires the Wisconsin Parole Commission to meet in open session when it considers parole requests. It also expands the definition of a victim to include any member of a victim's family who was younger than 18 at the time of the crime but is now an adult — allowing those individuals to register to be notified when the offender in their cases applies for parole or is released.

“Ensuring transparency, accountability, and appropriate support and notification for victims, survivors, and their families is absolutely vital to the success of the Parole Commission and of our criminal justice system as a whole,” Evers said in a statement.

Evers and the Parole Commission, and specifically its former chair, John Tate, came under fire last year over the commission's initial plans to parole Douglas Balsewicz, who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife, Johanna Balsewicz, to death.

After meeting with the victim's family, Evers asked Tate to reconsider Balsewicz's parole. After initial reluctance, Tate rescinded Balsewicz's parole. Despite his change of course, some Republicans called on Evers to remove Tate from office. Tate announced his resignation soon after at Evers' request.

Other vetoes

Other bills vetoed by Evers include Assembly Bills 141 and 142, which would have barred state agencies and local governments from prohibiting the sale or use of vehicles or equipment based on their power source.

Proponents of the proposals said they would prevent state and local officials from pursuing efforts to mandate the phasing out of gas-powered vehicles, lawnmowers, snow blowers and the like. In Minnesota, Democratic lawmakers earlier this year introduced a bill to ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn mowers and other garden equipment by 2025.

Evers wrote in a veto message the bills would have preempted local control and could "jeopardize our communities' and out state's future ability to transition away from fossil fuels or to collectively combat climate change."