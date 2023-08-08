Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session on Tuesday for the Legislature to spend $1 billion on child care services, an expanded paid family leave program and other measures aimed at addressing Wisconsin's workforce — measures that GOP leaders said they would reject after first turning down those proposals weeks ago.

Evers' requests to spend $365 million on child care, $240 million to fund an expanded paid family leave program, $263 million on the University of Wisconsin System and $100 million to continue a workforce grant program, and other proposals, reflect provisions Republicans already removed from Evers' requested budget. Evers signed the state's 2023-25 spending plan in July.

Evers said Tuesday that the special session was an opportunity for Republicans to finish their work on the budget.

While Evers has the power to call special sessions, the Legislature does not have to take action on any legislation during the session. In the past, legislative Republicans in a matter of seconds ended special sessions on gun control, abortion, distributing $150 checks to Wisconsinites and expanding Medicaid.

Unlike those sessions, which were mostly called to pass narrow measures, this requested session is particularly broad, with Evers calling for the Legislature to pass many of his top budget priorities that lawmakers already voted down.

"I would bet there are some folks out there who will ask why this special session will be any different," Evers said. "Well, here's why. Because at the end of the day, I know that Republicans do not want to be responsible for farmers, hospitals, schools and other businesses in their district not being able to find workers because parents can't find care for their kids."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, quickly called Evers' request a stunt and said Republicans aren't going to support reckless spending.

Vos said Republicans' priority in September will be to pass a middle-class tax cut. In the state's biennial budget Republicans proposed overhauling Wisconsin's income tax rate and lowering taxes for every bracket. Evers vetoed a proposed tax cut to the top bracket as well as a bracket covering married filers who earn between $36,840 and $405,550 per year.

“Republicans made the decision to return the budget surplus to the taxpayers through a middle-class tax cut," Vos said. "Governor Evers vetoed it. Now he’s rushing to spend billions of dollars again so it can’t be given back."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, also criticized Evers' requested session and called instead for lowering taxes.

"The Senate remains committed to providing meaningful tax relief for Wisconsin families and addressing our workforce shortage without growing government entitlement programs," he said.

Child care funding

On Tuesday, Evers called for the Legislature to spend $340 million to maintain a child care assistance program that will run out of federal funding next year. Republicans rejected the same request in June.

Just more than 63% of Wisconsin child care centers have staffing shortages and 80% of workers are facing burnout and exhaustion, a recent national survey of early childhood educators found. Conducted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the survey also indicated that 32% of child care center owners would consider leaving their job or closing their program if economic conditions don’t improve.

"If we don't provide some help to the child care industry — and I'm convinced of this, that is not something that's made up because I've spent a lot of time in child care and institutions for the last four years — they will close," Evers said.

Vos said Evers' plan "is unsustainable and does nothing to address the long-term problem faced by the childcare industry."

The child advocacy organization Kids Forward noted that the median pay for child care workers in Wisconsin is $12.66 an hour. Before the federal funding was provided, the median pay was $10.66 an hour, said Brooke Skidmore, co-owner of the Growing Tree, a home-centered child care center in New Glarus.

The federal government originally provided more than $300 million to the Child Care Counts program to support providers during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping cover costs of staffing and operations. That funding dropped to $90 million in June and it will end entirely next year.

The Child Care Counts program has distributed in excess of $378 million to more than 4,300 child care providers in the state, impacting more than 22,000 child care professionals, according to the state Department of Children and Families.

Evers requested an additional $22 million on a program that would allow employers to purchase child care spots for their employees at regulated facilities across Wisconsin.

Speaking in Madison late last month, Evers said he is open to negotiating with Republicans in order to get increased child care funding across the finish line.

“Whatever we can do to bring Republicans back to the table on this issue,” Evers said. “We have millions of dollars, so resources aren’t hard to come by.”

However, the governor acknowledged that he and Republican are “far apart” on reaching consensus on the matter.

“The problem is what they want to do to advantage the early childhood industry,” Evers said. “The only thing I’ve seen so far is they’re willing to remove taxes from diapers. Not that that’s unimportant, but that pales as compared to having high-quality child care for every child in Wisconsin.”

Republicans last month introduced a bill to make child care products like strollers and diapers exempt from Wisconsin’s sales and use taxes. Republicans have estimated the change would save parents $37 million over the next two years.

Paid family leave

Similar to Evers' proposed child care provisions, the proposed expanded family leave program mirrors the measure Republicans already rejected when they passed the budget earlier this year.

The proposed family leave program would allow workers to be eligible for 12 weeks of leave beginning in 2025. The proposal calls for spending $243 million to begin the program, which would be self-sustaining by 2026 and funded through payroll contributions shared by employees and employers, Evers' office stated.

When Evers first proposed the measure earlier this year, LeMahieu said approving it was “very doubtful at this point” because, he said, Wisconsin’s family leave policy was already competitive.

Wisconsin’s current family leave law provides two weeks of unpaid leave for an employee’s serious health condition and two weeks for a serious health condition of a parent, child or spouse. It also offers six weeks of unpaid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. But employees are limited to taking off eight weeks total.

To become eligible for those benefits, employees must have worked at their company for at least 52 consecutive weeks and worked 1,000 hours in the previous year.

Eighteen states have enacted paid family leave laws, though not all of them are in effect yet, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

UW System funding

Evers on Tuesday proposed spending $197 million to build a new engineering building on UW-Madison's campus. He also proposed spending $66 million for the UW-System's general operations.

The GOP Legislature rejected funding the engineering building earlier this year and reduced the UW System's overall budget despite Evers' calls to spend hundreds of millions more.

Evers also called for the Legislature to approve the following proposals:

$100 million to continue a program providing grants to regional organizations seeking to address health care-related workforce challenges.

$10 million for a program providing incentives for nurses to provide education to other nurses.

$9.4 million to provide stipends to student teachers and interns

$6 million for a program addressing the shortage of certified nursing assistants.

$17 million to provide students with need-based financial aid.

$40 million in general aid to the Wisconsin Technical College System.

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.

