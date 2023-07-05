Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday approved the Republican-authored state budget after largely rejecting the GOP plan to move the state closer to a flat tax with a $3.5 billion income tax cut, mostly for the wealthiest Wisconsinites.

Before signing the state's 2023-25 spending plan into law in the Capitol, Evers said the Republican budget "failed to meet this historic moment," but said vetoing the proposal would amount to scrapping investments in workforce housing, a $125 million plan to address "forever chemicals" in water and pay raises for criminal justice system employees.

Speaking to the press, Evers said Republicans' refusal to fund the University of Wisconsin System and technical colleges to the level Democrats requested was "shortsighted, misguided and wrong for the workforce."

Legislative leaders and Evers were sharply divided on higher education spending and where to direct income tax cuts throughout the budget process. Evers previously threatened to veto the whole document, and many Democrats urged him to do so, but instead he signed it while using his partial veto powers to slash some of Republicans' top policy proposals.

Republicans quickly criticized Evers for vetoing proposed tax cuts to the state's two highest income tax brackets.

"The Governor’s partial veto of the legislature’s tax cut hurts taxpayers, hinders Wisconsin’s ability to attract new talent, and stifles our potential for growth," Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, said in a statement.

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, who voted against the budget, said Evers' partial vetoes "make a number of important improvements to this budget, including providing a middle class tax cut while protecting the long term fiscal viability of the state of Wisconsin."

In all, Evers made 51 partial vetoes to the 2023-25 budget proposal. That's similar to the 50 cuts he made two years ago and less than the 78 vetoes in his first budget.

Tax cuts

Republicans sought to collapse the current four income tax brackets into three, with cuts largely benefiting the wealthiest Wisconsinites. Evers used his veto pen to maintain the four brackets and cut the proposed income tax cut to the top two income brackets.

The income tax cuts Evers signed will provide a $175 million total tax cut, far less than the $3.5 billion Republicans proposed.

Currently, the state has an income tax rate of 3.54% for individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400. Under the budget Evers signed, that rate will go down to 3.5%.

The 4.65% rate for individuals earning up to $27,630 and joint filers earning $36,840 will go down to 4.4%.

Evers vetoed Republicans' plan to reduce the 5.3% rate for individuals earning up to $304,000 and married filers earning up to about $405,000 to 4.4%. He also rejected Republicans' plan to reduce the 7.65% tax rate for individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500 to 6.5%.

"This approach is fiscally irresponsible going forward and would put Wisconsin in a position where we would almost certainly have to reduce current funding and ongoing commitments to our schools, healthcare providers, local municipalities, and many other priorities in the next budget," Evers said in his veto message.

DEI, vouchers

The budget proposal Republicans sent to Evers included a $32 million cut to the University of Wisconsin System in an effort to force the school officials to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programming.

While Evers cannot veto monetary cuts, he vetoed the provision requiring the UW System to eliminate 188.8 positions related to those offices and programs.

Effectively, that means the UW System can retain its diversity offices and 188.8 positions but will have to choose where to put that $32 million cut.

Republicans included a provision allowing the UW System to receive that $32 million for efforts addressing the state's workforce shortages. But that funding can only be made available if the System requests it and the GOP-controlled finance committee signs off on it.

"I do believe that UW will come up with a plan to get that $32 million," Evers said.

Education, pay boosts

The budget document approved Wednesday includes increasing K-12 education spending by $1 billion. That amount is $1.6 billion short of what Evers asked for. The boost came after Evers forged a deal with legislative leaders on a bill to increase state aid to local communities. The agreement includes spending $115 million to increase funding to the state’s private school voucher programs.

Under the budget, state employees will receive a 4% pay bump on July 1 and another 2% raise in 2024. Department of Corrections guards’ starting hourly wage will increase from $20.29 to $33 an hour.

Additionally, assistant district attorneys and public defenders will receive a $36 starting hourly wage, nearly a $9-per-hour pay bump.

"Funding to recruit and retain attorneys to provide constitutionally required representation not only benefits our clients by protecting their most critical rights such as due process and individual liberty, but ultimately public safety in communities across the state," Kelli Thompson, the state public defender, said in a statement.

The budget also sets aside $125 million in the state’s two-year spending plan to address “forever chemical” contaminants in Wisconsin’s ground and drinking water.

Additionally, the budget sets aside $50 million to spend on reading initiatives in schools. That money could fund a Republican-proposed effort to spend $50 million to create a new literacy office, hire reading coaches and help cover the cost of new phonics-based reading curricula in Wisconsin schools.

The Department of Public Instruction supports that proposal, which the Legislature passed, but Evers has yet to take action on the measure.