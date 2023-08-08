Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session on Tuesday for the Legislature to spend $1 billion on child care services, an expanded paid family leave program and other measures aimed at addressing Wisconsin's workforce — measures the GOP-controlled Legislature will highly likely reject.

Evers' requests to spend $365 million on child care, $240 million to fund an expanded paid family leave program, spend $263 million on the University of Wisconsin System, spend $100 million to continue a workforce grant program and other proposals reflect provisions Republicans already removed from Evers' requested budget, which was signed in July.

The Republican-controlled Legislature will likely end the session in a matter of seconds without taking any action. While Evers has the power to call special sessions, the Legislature does not have to take action on any legislation during the session. The Legislature has rejected Evers’ special sessions on gun control, abortion, distributing $150 checks to Wisconsinites and expanding Medicaid.

Unlike those sessions, which were called for to pass narrow measures, this requested session is particularly broad, with Evers calling for the Legislature to pass many of his top budget priorities that they already voted down.

"I would bet there are some folks out there who will ask why this special session will be any different," Evers said. "Well, here's why. Because at the end of the day, I know that Republicans do not want to be responsible for farmers, hospitals, schools and other businesses in their district not being able to find workers because parents can't find care for their kids."

Child care funding

On Tuesday Evers called for the Legislature to spend $340 million to maintain a child care assistance program that will run out of federal funding next year. Republicans rejected the same request in June.

Just over 63% of Wisconsin child care centers have staffing shortages and 80% of workers are facing burnout and exhaustion, a recent national survey of early childhood educators found. Conducted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the survey also indicated that 32% of child care center owners would consider leaving their job or closing their program if economic conditions don’t improve.

"If we don't provide some help to the child care industry — and I'm convinced of this, that is not something that's made up because I've spent a lot of time in child care and institutions for the last four years — they will close," Evers said Tuesday.

The child advocacy organization Kids Forward noted that the median pay for child care workers in Wisconsin is $12.66 an hour. Before the federal funding was provided, the median pay was $10.66 an hour, said Brooke Skidmore, co-owner of the Growing Tree, a home-centered child care center in New Glarus.

The federal government originally provided more than $300 million to the Child Care Counts program to support providers during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping cover costs of staffing and operations. That funding dropped to $90 million in June and it will end entirely next year.

The Child Care Counts program has distributed in excess of $378 million to more than 4,300 child care providers in the state, impacting more than 22,000 child care professionals, according to the state Department of Children and Families.

Evers requested an additional $22 million on a program that would allow employers to purchase child care spots for their employees at regulated facilities across Wisconsin.

Paid family leave

Similar to Evers' proposed child care provisions, the proposed expanded family leave program mirrors the measure Republicans already rejected when they passed the budget earlier this year.

The proposed family leave program would allow workers to be eligible for 12 weeks of leave beginning in 2025. The proposal calls for spending $243 million to begin the program, which would be self-sustaining by 2026 and funded through payroll contributions shared by employees and employers, Evers' office stated.

When Evers first proposed the measure earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said approving it was “very doubtful at this point” because, he said, Wisconsin’s family leave policy was already competitive.

Spokespeople for LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wisconsin’s current family leave law provides two weeks of unpaid leave for an employee’s serious health condition and two weeks for a serious health condition of a parent, child or spouse. It also offers six weeks of unpaid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. But employees are limited to taking off eight weeks total.

To become eligible for those benefits, employees must have worked at their company for at least 52 consecutive weeks and worked 1,000 hours in the previous year.

Eighteen states have enacted paid family leave laws, though not all of them are in effect yet, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

UW System funding

Evers on Tuesday proposed spending $197 million to build a new engineering building on UW-Madison's campus. He also proposed spending $66 million for the UW-System's general operations.

The GOP Legislature rejected funding the engineering building earlier this year and reduced the UW System's overall budget despite Evers' calls to spend hundreds of millions more.