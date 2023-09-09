Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ power to appoint replacements for elected executive branch officials who resign would be drastically reduced under a Republican draft bill that lawmakers released Thursday.

The measure, which comes in response to the ongoing Republican disapproval of former Secretary of State Doug La Follette’s resignation early in his 11th consecutive term, would require special elections to replace a resigned secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general and state superintendent of public instruction.

La Follette resigned just more than two months into his term, in March, after narrowly defeating former Republican Rep. Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton. Evers replaced La Follette with Sarah Godlewski, a former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, a move that Republicans say — thus far without evidence — had been set up when she dropped out of the U.S. Senate race.

“Whether the move by the Secretary of State earlier this year was planned or not, it should never be allowed to happen again,” draft bill authors Sen. Cory Tomczyk, R-Mosinee, and Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser, said in a Thursday memo to legislators.

The draft bill, which Evers would almost certainly veto, would require special elections to replace resigned executive branch officials in almost all cases. The only exception would be if an official resigned from office in the same year that position was up for election. In that case, the governor would be able to appoint a temporary replacement, subject to Senate confirmation, to serve out the rest of the term.

State Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said Godlewski’s appointment suggested “premeditated action” and called for the seat to be filled via special election. Evers has ignored the request.

Democrats, including Evers and Godlewski, have long said that the move to replace La Follette wasn’t a longstanding setup. Godlewski said Evers’ choice to appoint her came as a surprise.

A conservative group sued Godlewski in late August after she didn’t fulfill a records request seeking a year’s worth of correspondence between La Follette, Evers, Godlewski and any Secretary of State deputies. After the lawsuit’s filing, Godlewski said no such correspondence exists. The lawsuit is ongoing.

Godlewski will serve the remainder of La Follette’s four-year term, which concludes in January 2027. She is the third woman in state history to hold the office, according to the governor’s office.