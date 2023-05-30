Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mere steps through glass doors of the former store where State Street meets Capitol Square sits a stunning white gown fashioned from a nylon parachute that saved the life of an Eau Claire native in World War II.

In another room, hanging from the ceiling, is a Huey helicopter flown as a gunship in the Vietnam War, bullet holes visible in its tail.

Nearby sits a small wooden box that once carried the remains of a sailor from Fond du Lac who was killed and buried at sea after the suicide bombing of the USS Cole in the Port of Aden in Yemen on Oct. 12, 2000, an ID tag on the box with his mother’s lipstick still preserved on it, a last heartbreaking goodbye kiss to her son.

They’re visible ties to history at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, portals to countless stories of those who served and experienced spans of tedium, hardships and ravages of conflict and war.

“Our focus is not on hero worship, but rather on telling the stories of people like you or your neighbor down the street,” museum director Chris Kolakowski said. “Every veteran is a story. Those stories may be about the mundane daily activities of daily life in the military, heroic actions during combat, or anything in between.”

The museum, which began as the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Memorial Hall founded by Civil War veterans in the State Capitol, will soon be commemorating its 30th year in the converted store at 30 W. Mifflin St., a space that allows the museum to display only 3% of its object collection.

Instead, the vast majority of the collection is stored out of regular public view at the massive State Archive Preservation Facility on the Near East Side.

As it prepares for its anniversary on June 6 in part of a worn, privately owned 10-story building, constructed in 1948 and 1964, the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs and Veterans Museum is working to build a new $140 million facility on the same site.

Gov. Tony Evers has proposed spending $9 million to buy the current site and do preliminary engineering work for a demolition of the existing building and a striking new five-story museum in his proposed biennial budget for 2024-25. The proposed funding is now before the state Legislature. The remaining public funding would be in the 2026-27 biennium.

In late March, philanthropist W. Jerome Frautschi pledged $10 million to a private fundraising effort for the project, cornerstone of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation’s $40 million campaign to help develop a new, purpose-built facility capable of housing the legacy of veterans’ sacrifices.

“The current museum lease ends November 2025, right after the 250th birthdays of U.S. Army, Navy and Marines,” Kolakowski said. “There are no more renewals. Without action, the museum will be forced to close and move into storage.”

Born of the Civil War

The roots of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum are deeply intertwined with the desire of the state’s Civil War veterans at the turn of the 20th century to preserve the legacy of their accomplishments and the memory of their comrades, Kolakowski said.

“They represented all walks of life and came from every corner of the state,” he said.

In 1901, the state passed a law mandating that officials establish a memorial hall commemorating Wisconsin’s role in the Civil War and “any subsequent war.” The state’s collection of cherished Civil War battle flags would be displayed there, and from the beginning it was a place of remembrance and a space to gather veterans and civilians for fellowship and sharing stories.

The G.A.R. Memorial Hall, with only 2,640 square feet of exhibition space and an original collection from the veterans themselves, was in the Capitol from 1901 to 1989.

After the Capitol fire of 1904, when much of the original collection was burned, a renewed call for additional material was made and donations came from Civil War veterans and the more recent generation of veterans from the Spanish-American and the Philippine wars.

The original collection includes the flag of the 24th Wisconsin that was carried to the top of Missionary Ridge by Medal of Honor recipient Arthur MacArthur of Milwaukee, the father of Gen. Douglas MacArthur. There is the uniform vest of Col. Lucius Fairchild of Madison, who later became Wisconsin’s governor, stained by the blood from the wound he sustained at Gettysburg, and the only Iron Brigade black hat known to be worn during that pivotal battle.

In 1989 after much study, then-Gov. Tommy Thompson approved the acquisition of a new leased space across the street from the Capitol with the intent to buy the site in the future, allowing a more professional and engaging visitor experience with more than 10,000 square feet of exhibition space.

Meanwhile, history advanced. From Nov. 10, 1989, when the G.A.R. museum closed, to when the Wisconsin Veterans Museum opened on June 6, 1993, at least 95 Wisconsinites died while serving in the military. The Berlin Wall fell the day before the G.A.R. museum closed, the Cold War ended, and the Soviet Union dissolved.

At the same time the U.S. experienced Operation Just Cause in Panama, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, the no-fly zones over Iraq, and the first World Trade Center bombing.

“As we know, history is always on-going and rarely cleanly stops like an end to a chapter in a book,” Kolakowski said. “Within those initial years after opening, the timeline continued to grow and Wisconsin was there: Bosnia, Kosovo, the Third Taiwan Straits Crisis, Haiti, Operations Desert Strike and Desert Fox in Iraq, and the Cole bombing, all in the first seven years after opening.”

The opening itself was a milestone.

Nationally renowned military history artist Keith Rocco painted beautiful interior murals, which will be preserved as much as possible. Veterans, their families, and military history buffs contributed material for the dioramas, and some even posed as models for the mannequins.

At the opening festivities, the Wisconsin National Guard’s 132nd Army Band played as National Guard helicopters did a flyover. The 101st Airborne Division Parachute Demonstration Team performed a jump landing in the street in front of the museum. Civil War reenactors paid tribute. More than 7,700 people attended.

Every piece significant

Today, the museum’s collection spans veterans from the Civil War to the present with more than 25,000 objects, 5,000 books, thousands of letters and photographs, and 2,800 oral histories.

“In a sense, every piece is significant, and the most significant to that veteran or the family,” Kolakowski said.

About 80,000 people from across the state, nation and globe visit the museum each year, and its virtual programs reach places as far as Singapore and Brazil.

A mounted bald eagle representing “Old Abe,” mascot with the 8th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Regiment that participated in more than 30 battles, becoming an icon of the state’s Civil War history, stands in a display case.

There is, in fact, always a story, like the one behind the flag the La Crosse Light Guard militia company carried when it marched off to war in 1861.

On one side is a painted dedication: Presented to the La Crosse Light Guard by the Ladies of La Crosse on July 4, 1860.

“In 1861, you didn’t join the army and get assigned to a random unit made up of random people from across the country,” said Kevin Hampton, the museum’s curator of history. “You joined up with your friends, neighbors and relatives that you’d known probably most of your life, and you went off to war together as a community.

“This is the flag that the members of that company proudly carried with them when they left home in La Crosse, made their way to Camp Randall in Madison to train, and then went off to war in Washington, D.C., and Virginia in the spring and early summer of 1861,” he said. “The flag, with that dedication painted on it, represents a connection to home and loved ones that many of the soldiers in that company wouldn’t get to see again.”

The collection includes the uniform, insignia, papers and photos of Jeannette C. Kapus of Milwaukee, one of fewer than 1,100 women in the country who earned pilot wings as a Women Airforce Service Pilot during World War II, helping ferry aircraft during the war to free up male pilots for combat-related missions, collections manager Andrea Hoffman said.

“Not only was Kapus incredibly determined during a period when women were not taken seriously as pilots; she did so while classified as a civilian employee without any recognition or benefits of a member of the U.S. military,” Hoffman said. “She continued to fly after the war, serving in the U.S. Air Force from the late 1940s through the early 1970s while also training future pilots and breaking records at airshows on the side. She was inducted into the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame in 2010.”

At the end of 2013, the museum added a custom-designed case in the center of the 20th century gallery to feature a rotation of four of the museum’s five Medals of Honor, the country’s highest military award for valor.

The museum’s Oral History Collection, the fourth-largest program in the nation, holds the stories of the people from the Spanish-American War to those who most recently served in Afghanistan, oral historian Luke Sprague said.

A sampling of firsthand stories includes everyone from troops who survived the swamps of Puerto Rico to those who cleared buildings in Ramadi, Iraq and built schools in rural Afghanistan.

In mid-May, the state Department of Veterans Affairs and Ho-Chunk Nation signed an agreement that the Nation and Veterans Museum will collaboratively gather oral histories from Ho-Chunk veterans, with a master copy of each interview to be included in the museum’s collection.

“This agreement is another illustration of our commitment to sharing the stories of all Wisconsin veterans,” Kolakowski said.

Stories in storage

Because of space limitations, the vast majority of the collection is out of regular view and stored at the climate-controlled archive facility that has a conservation lab for restoration of items, which is shared with the Wisconsin Center for Theater and Research and the Wisconsin Historical Society.

“As the foundation of our museum, examples from our extensive Civil War battle flag collection top the list of objects we wish we could share,” Hoffman said. “Both very large and very delicate, the flags require significant space and controlled environmental conditions to safely display for the public.”

There’s the telegram that a runner carried to the front lines on November 11, 1918, that told the members of a company of the Wisconsin National Guard to “Hold where you are. Armistice goes into effect at 11:00 am,” ending the fighting in World War I. And the portraits of every single Wisconsinite lost in Iraq and Afghanistan after 9/11.

The facility contains aisle upon aisle of vintage uniforms, patches, canteens, mess kits, military flashlights, letters, photographs, souvenirs, knives, guns and other weapons, and much more.

“Every artifact — from patches and pins to tanks and planes — and every photograph or piece of paper is its own ‘voiceless witness’ to the deeds of those who have gone before us,” Hampton said.

A state-of-the-art building

The museum needs more exhibit space and room to make its collection accessible to all and meet new demands by visitors and to stay relevant, Kolakowski said.

“Since this current facility was retrofitted to house the museum, our ways of engaging with history have changed,” he said. “Now, general historical facts and figures are readily available in the palm of your hand from a browser on your cell phone. In today’s ever-evolving technological world, we have an opportunity to elevate those personal stories to the forefront.”

In 2021, the state and Veterans Museum began a process to determine needs and develop a vision for a new facility. The current building is owned by EMI and the state’s lease of space allows a purchase before the lease expires.

The governor’s capital budget proposal was forwarded to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on April 4.

In preliminary concepts, the new facility features a glassy two-story atrium large enough to hold a vintage fighter plane with grand staircase offering views to the Capitol, three floors with 33,000 square feet of exhibit space, expanded classroom space, research space, and a large rooftop event/programming space.

The spaces were conceived so they could be used by military and veterans groups for events, veteran assistance programs and outreach, unit changes of command, artist shows, historian talks, and student groups of all ages, Kolakowski said. The expanded research facility will help make stories even more available to researchers, families doing genealogy, and scholars, he said.

But much lies ahead with funding for design work and construction to be part of a future, separate capital spending request.

“Such a space would give the public the experience to learn the humanity behind the history, to see the faces behind the facts, to connect with our shared history as well as our individual stories on a personal level,” Kolakowski said. “These experiences make history so much more impactful and relevant today.”

Editor's note: This story was updated on May 29, 2023, to remove references to the kind of store that once occupied the building the current museum occupies. It's unclear what store it was.

