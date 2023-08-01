Wisconsin wildlife officials would maintain a gray wolf population of about 1,000 wolves under the latest version of the state's proposed wolf management plan.

The revised wolf management plan, released Tuesday, will come before the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board in October. While the plan does not include a targeted statewide population goal for wolves, it does recommend ongoing monitoring to determine what actions are necessary to help maintain, grow or reduce the state's wolf population within the state's six wolf management zones.

“Changes in statewide wolf abundance and distribution would be the result of both natural wolf population dynamics as well as varying levels of regulated public harvest of wolves designed to help balance public preferences at the zone level," Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist, told reporters Tuesday.

The updated plan aims to maintain a statewide population of about 800 to 1,200 wolves, or a level comparably to recent years.

Guidance included in the report specifies the use of statewide management goals based on Wisconsin’s wolf population.

Fewer than 800 wolves would guide efforts to grow the population, while a statewide population of more than 1,200 wolves would lead to efforts to decline the population.

Between 800 and 1,200 wolves would largely be considered a stable population, though efforts could be made on either end of that range to bring the statewide population closer to 1,000 wolves.

"If fully implemented, this plan will support the perpetuation of a healthy wolf population in Wisconsin to fulfill its numerous roles and benefits, while also being responsive in addressing wolf-related conflicts and recognizing the numerous values and perspectives of all residents in Wisconsin," according to a draft of the report.

While state law mandates a wolf season, a federal judge last year restored endangered species protections for gray wolves across most of the country, including Wisconsin. The decision prohibits hunting wolves.

A survey released in September estimated the statewide wolf population at 970, but a 1999 plan called for capping the population at 350 wolves, a number used by hunters to justify a season on the animals.

A GOP-authored bill introduced earlier this year by Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grandview, and Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, would require the state to establish a new population goal for wolves as part of the management plan. The bill was introduced in March, but has yet to come before committee.

The DNR in April released about 3,500 comments related to the wolf management plan that ranged from advocating wiping the animal off the face of the earth to asking that wolves be fully protected. The submissions came from the public from both inside and outside the state, and from the state's Native American tribes, state lawmakers, county and town boards, hunting organizations, scientists and even a group of 9- and 10-year-old junior Girl Scout members.

“The public’s interest and passion towards wolves and wolf management showed in the comments the DNR received,” DNR Secretary Adam Payne said in a statement. “This plan comes from years of dedicated effort and careful consideration, is flexible, actionable, and, most importantly, outlines a path toward responsible and sustainable wolf management."

The revised plan maintains plans to reduce the window for registering wolf kills from 24 hours to eight hours. DNR officials have said the lengthy grace period slowed its tally of February 2021 kills and led to zones staying open too long.

It would also require the issuance of zone-specific licenses. Right now wolf licenses are valid in any of the state's six wolf hunting zones.

