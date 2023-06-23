All state employees would receive 6% raises over the next two years under budget provisions the Legislature’s budget committee approved Thursday that would also increase starting wages for Department of Corrections guards by nearly $13 an hour.
State employees would receive a 4% pay bump on July 1 and another 2% raise in 2024 under the plan, which passed 12-4, along party lines.
Department of Corrections guards’ starting hourly wage would increase from $20.29 to $33 an hour under the proposal, in line with what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed.
“These are major investments in public safety,” Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said ahead of the committee vote, adding that he hopes it will address workforce challenges within the Department of Corrections.
The raise would come after a
Wisconsin Policy Forum report found that Department of Corrections staff had a 19.3% turnover rate, more than any agency besides the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In March, Rep. Michael Schraa, the Republican chair of the Assembly Corrections Committee, called Evers’ proposal unrealistic. Schraa said he was considering a $7-an-hour raise for correctional officers — an amount he said would likely disappoint employees after Evers’ proposal.
On Thursday, Schraa said he supports the increased pay bump, which he said came after extensive negotiations and the mutual understanding that more pay was necessary.
A $4-an-hour pay bump for corrections officers, funded by pandemic relief money, expires this month.
In addition to pandemic funds, officers working at maximum security prisons, where staffing shortages have been acute, are eligible for a $2-an-hour bonus. The plan Republicans approved Thursday increases that bonus to $3 per hour and includes a new $1-an-hour bonus for officers working at medium-security facilities.
In prisons where staffing vacancies are more than 40%, officers receive a $5-an-hour bonus. Seven prisons across the state, including three maximum security facilities, meet those criteria. The approved plan continues that bonus.
“It also should be recognized that pay is not the only factor impacting retention and recruitment; for example, over the last three years, starting pay for corrections officers has risen by 37%, far outpacing even the already steep rate of inflation, and a more robust pay progression system for state security positions has also been implemented,” the Wisconsin Policy Forum report noted. “Given the increase, a deeper look by policymakers into other factors such as working conditions may also be warranted.”
How states increased jobs over the last 20 years
Over the past 20 years, the U.S. has weathered multiple major financial crises, natural disasters, and dramatic shifts in consumer behaviors. Yet the vast majority of states have managed to grow enough jobs to keep the nation's economy going.
The U.S. has added close to 21 million jobs since 2003, while the population has grown nearly twice that amount. Over that time, more than two dozen states have increased their employment by double-digit percentages.
Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the percentage change in jobs from the second quarter (Q2) 2003 to Q2 2022, breaking ties according to which state had more overall job gains. For additional context about the labor force and earnings, statistics were also gathered from BLS data on average weekly wages, unemployment, and labor force participation, and state population information from Census Bureau data.
The second quarter of 2022 marked the point at which most states had recovered all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic—the biggest shock to the U.S. workforce and economy since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Some states have seen high-wage jobs grow more quickly than others over the last two years, including North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, according to credit rating agency
Fitch Ratings.
Over the two decades studied for this ranking, workers 55 and older became an increasing
share of the national workforce, and a far larger proportion than younger workers. In fact, roughly all of the employment growth from 2000 to 2020 was driven by workers 60 years and older, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the bullish stock market of 2020-2021 pushed many older workers to
retire or depart the workforce. According to a study from the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis, the pandemic added more than one million Americans to the retired population—but retirement was often preceded by a period of unemployment, meaning that many may have chosen to retire when they weren't able to find another job. Older Americans have also suffered the largest share of pandemic-related deaths.
A few states have seen near-stagnant job growth or an overall loss of jobs compared to 20 years ago, including West Virginia,
Louisiana, and Michigan. In West Virginia, economists at West Virginia University point to an overreliance on the coal export industry and low participation rate in the workforce as forces holding back economic growth. Only 1 in 2 adults in the state are working or looking for work.
Continue reading to see how states stack up regarding job increases over the last two decades.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#51. West Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: -2.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 685,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 672,100
- Percent population change since 2003: -2.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $573
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,013
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 55.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 55.2%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#50. Michigan
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 4.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: -0.1%
--- 2003 population: 10.0 million
--- 2022 population: 10.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $728
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,183
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#49. Louisiana
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +1.5%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,067
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.0%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#47. Connecticut
- Percent employment change since 2003: +0.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.1%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 3.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $874
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,458
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#46. Ohio
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.8%
--- 2003 population: 11.4 million
--- 2022 population: 11.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $654
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,127
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.0%
Canva
#45. Rhode Island
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 482,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 488,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.1 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $671
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.4%
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#44. Illinois
- Percent employment change since 2003: +3.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 6.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +0.2%
--- 2003 population: 12.6 million
--- 2022 population: 12.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $751
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,325
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. Mississippi
- Percent employment change since 2003: +3.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.5%
--- 2003 population: 2.9 million
--- 2022 population: 2.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $521
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $887
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 55.5%
Canva
#41. Wisconsin
- Percent employment change since 2003: +5.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.5%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,097
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.4%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#40. Kansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.9%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $591
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,039
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.5%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#39. Pennsylvania
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.8%
--- 2003 population: 12.4 million
--- 2022 population: 13.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $689
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,252
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.7%
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#38. Maryland
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $761
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,378
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 69.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#37. New Jersey
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.7%
--- 2003 population: 8.6 million
--- 2022 population: 9.3 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $850
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,440
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.9%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#36. Missouri
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.7 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $639
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,106
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.0%
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#35. Hawaii
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.5%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 569,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 612,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +15.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $635
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.8%
Canva
#34. Alaska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 305,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 329,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $723
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,237
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.1%
Canva
#32. New Mexico
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 755,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 822,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.6%
--- 2003 population: 1.9 million
--- 2022 population: 2.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,040
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 63.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 56.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#31. Iowa
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.9 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $572
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,057
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 67.8%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#30. Kentucky
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.6%
--- 2003 population: 4.1 million
--- 2022 population: 4.5 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $608
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,070
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 58.1%
Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock
#29. New Hampshire
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 614,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 671,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $692
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,349
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#27. Alabama
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.7%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $602
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,069
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.2%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#26. Arkansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +10.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +11.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 3.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $546
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $997
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.0%
Canva
#24. Nebraska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 887,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 988,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $565
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,060
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 1.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 74.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 70.0%
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#23. Delaware
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 408,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 456,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +24.5%
--- 2003 population: 0.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $748
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#22. New York
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 8.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 9.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.6%
--- 2003 population: 19.2 million
--- 2022 population: 19.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $851
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,587
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#21. Massachusetts
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.7%
--- 2003 population: 6.4 million
--- 2022 population: 7.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $849
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,637
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.0%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#20. Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +17.9%
--- 2003 population: 7.4 million
--- 2022 population: 8.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $719
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,316
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#19. Washington DC
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 651,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 747,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +18.2%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $1,150
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $2,139
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 5.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 72.9%
f11photo // Shutterstock
#18. Oklahoma
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +14.7%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $566
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,016
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. California
- Percent employment change since 2003: +18.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 15.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 17.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +10.7%
--- 2003 population: 35.3 million
--- 2022 population: 39.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $790
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,572
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
#16. Tennessee
- Percent employment change since 2003: +20.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +20.6%
--- 2003 population: 5.8 million
--- 2022 population: 7.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#15. South Dakota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +21.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 374,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 454,000
- Percent population change since 2003: +19.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.8 million
--- 2022 population: 0.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $507
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $997
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 3.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 73.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.9%
JohnDSmith // Shutterstock
#12. Oregon
- Percent employment change since 2003: +23.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +19.5%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $651
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,253
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 8.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.5%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#11. Montana
- Percent employment change since 2003: +24.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 404,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 504,800
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.9 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $521
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,028
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.6%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#10. North Carolina
- Percent employment change since 2003: +25.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +27.0%
--- 2003 population: 8.4 million
--- 2022 population: 10.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $621
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,160
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.5%
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#9. Florida
- Percent employment change since 2003: +27.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 7.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 9.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +30.8%
--- 2003 population: 17.0 million
--- 2022 population: 22.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $630
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,186
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.3%
Mia2you // Shutterstock
#8. North Dakota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +30.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 319,100
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 416,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.0%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $516
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,131
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 3.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.3%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#7. Washington
- Percent employment change since 2003: +31.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.5 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +27.5%
--- 2003 population: 6.1 million
--- 2022 population: 7.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $747
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,569
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.2%
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#6. Colorado
- Percent employment change since 2003: +32.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +29.0%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $724
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,361
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.5%
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#5. Arizona
- Percent employment change since 2003: +33.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +33.6%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 7.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $673
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,220
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#4. Nevada
- Percent employment change since 2003: +35.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.5 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +41.3%
--- 2003 population: 2.2 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $658
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,163
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.2%
randy andy // Shutterstock
#3. Idaho
- Percent employment change since 2003: +39.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 590,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 824,200
- Percent population change since 2003: +42.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.4 million
--- 2022 population: 1.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $538
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,009
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#2. Texas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +42.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 9.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 13.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +36.3%
--- 2003 population: 22.0 million
--- 2022 population: 30.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $686
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,284
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#1. Utah
- Percent employment change since 2003: +56.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.0 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +43.2%
--- 2003 population: 2.4 million
--- 2022 population: 3.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $588
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,137
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.1%
This story originally appeared on Swyft Filings and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
