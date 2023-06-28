The Senate’s top Republicans declared their intent Wednesday to vote on Meagan Wolfe’s nomination as Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator, just one day after the commission deadlocked on reappointing her in a move that Democratic commissioners thought would keep the Senate from taking action on Wolfe — and likely voting to remove her from office.

The action Senate Republicans prepared to take Wednesday could have massive repercussions for Wisconsin’s election administration system as it prepares for the 2024 presidential and U.S. Senate elections. The resolution could set the Senate up to take action effectively firing Wolfe, but the Wisconsin Elections Commission could argue — potentially in a lawsuit — that the chamber never had a right to vote on Wolfe’s appointment since there was no majority vote within the commission to reappoint Wolfe.

The Senate “considers Meagan Wolfe to have been nominated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission as administrator,” states a resolution introduced just before 9 p.m. Wednesday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield.

The resolution, which passed along party lines, continues to outline Republicans’ plan to refer her nomination to a committee for further action.

Democratic Wisconsin Elections commissioner Ann Jacobs derided the resolution on Twitter, calling it “basically wishful thinking with a healthy dose of willful blindness of the statutes (Senate Republicans) are entrusted to address.”

“NOBODY can be appointed as administrator of the WEC without a MAJORITY vote of the commission!” she wrote. “With no appointment, there’s no appointee before the senate. With no appointee, this is a nonsense attempt to avoid the applicable statutes.”

She pointed to a Wisconsin law that states, “Any action by the commission, except an action relating to procedure of the commission, requires the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the members.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday deadlocked on reappointing Wolfe as state elections administrator just days before her term expires.

The three Republican commissioners voted to reappoint Wolfe, but the three Democratic commissioners abstained from the vote, citing a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion that appointees can stay in their roles after their terms end.

Because of the deadlock, Democratic commissioners thought Wolfe’s reappointment wouldn’t come before the GOP-controlled state Senate for confirmation, which she was unlikely to win, amounting to her being fired.

Wolfe has been subject to scrutiny ever since the commission made changes to certain elections procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — changes that have spurred some conservatives to falsely accuse her of malfeasance.

Elections commission chair Don Millis, a GOP appointee, said the commission’s action would likely lead to lawsuits seeking to oust Wolfe from her role.

“Her position could be in jeopardy at a moment’s notice,” Millis said about potential legal action Tuesday. “And I don’t think that’s good for the staff. I don’t think it’s good for the administration of elections in Wisconsin.”

Spokespeople for the Wisconsin Elections Commission had not responded to a request for comment Wednesday night.

Any lawsuit on the matter would likely end up before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a liberal majority come August.

“As I (alluded) to last night at our WEC meeting, I put my trust in the Courts, not this current Senate leadership,” Democratic commissioner Mark Thomsen tweeted Wednesday, suggesting impending legal action on the matter.

Aware of the negative sentiment Republicans have toward her, Wolfe sent a letter to legislators Saturday seeking to rebut allegations regarding the 2020 election, which she said was “repeatedly mischaracterized.”

The letter came after Kapenga told The Associated Press that the chamber would not confirm her.

Wolfe in her letter sought to make clear that the six commissioners, not Wolfe, made decisions throughout that election. Wolfe said her job was only to implement those decisions.

Wolfe also sent legislators a six-page document to clarify key aspects of her position and the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The lack of clarity around Wolfe’s future comes as Republicans grapple with handling elections nationwide. One faction of the Republican Party has sought to rework how elections are run ever since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, falsely blaming it on voter fraud. But other Republicans have sought to separate themselves and their party from the 2020 election, seeking to look forward and prioritize other issues.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvement.