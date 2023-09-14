The Republican-led Wisconsin Senate is slated to take up a vote Thursday that could effectively fire Wisconsin's top election official, despite widespread disagreement over whether such an appointment is even legally before the Legislature.

The Senate's vote to potentially oust Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe is almost certain to end up in court leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

Wolfe has become the subject of scrutiny from legislative Republicans since the commission made changes to certain elections procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — changes that have spurred some conservatives to falsely accuse her of malfeasance. Wolfe's supporters argue Republicans are acting on a dubious interpretation of the status of Wolfe's appointment, which has not been passed by the bipartisan elections commission, according to legal interpretations from nonpartisan attorneys.

The Senate elections committee on Monday voted 3-1, with one Democratic abstention, against recommending Wolfe's reappointment. The vote follows a Senate resolution in June declaring that Wolfe has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan elections commission, even though the commission failed to provide the four votes that Democrats and nonpartisan attorneys say are required for Wolfe's nomination to be official.

The commission deadlocked on a vote to reappoint Wolfe in a bid by Democratic commissioners to block her nomination from reaching the Senate. The three Republican members of the bipartisan commission voted to nominate her and the three Democratic members abstained.

Senate Republicans have argued that the deadlocked vote actually constituted a majority since the three commissioners who cast votes voted in favor of appointing her.

An August memo from Wisconsin Legislative Council attorneys Katie Bender-Olson and Peggy Hurley states that most commission actions, including the appointment of the agency's administrator, must be affirmed with at least four votes.

"Based on the statutory text and conventions of statutory interpretation in Wisconsin, the best interpretation of state law is that appointment of a WEC administrator requires four votes of the commission," the memo states. "This is because the provision relating directly to the appointment of an administrator refers to a 'majority of the members of the commission,' and not to a majority of those voting, and because actions of the commission generally require a two-thirds vote."

While state law at times refers to members "present and voting" in some statutory provisions, that language is not included in a statute pertaining to an administrative appointment, the memo continues.

Separately, in a letter to Wisconsin Legislative Council Director Anne Sappenfield, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wrote that the commission's deadlocked vote in June means "there is no WEC administrator appointment before the Senate."

"This is not a close question under state law," Kaul said, adding that the state Department of Justice is representing Wolfe in the matter.

Kaul reiterated his comments on Monday, adding that the Senate should avoid firing Wolfe and "causing more needless uncertainty about election administration in Wisconsin."

Wolfe was appointed to her role by the commission in February 2018. She was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in May 2019.

