The Senate elections committee is scheduled to take up Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe's nomination on Monday, a move that could lead the Senate to take action firing Wolfe despite widespread disagreement over whether her reappointment is legally before the body.

The action follows a Senate resolution in June declaring that Wolfe has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan commission, despite the agency failing to secure the four votes traditionally needed for appointment.

Wolfe has become the subject of scrutiny from legislative Republicans since the commission made changes to certain elections procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — changes that have spurred some conservatives to falsely accuse her of malfeasance.

Any action firing Wolfe would highly likely lead to a lawsuit.

The upcoming committee vote follows months of disagreements over whether the agency nominated Wolfe for another term as Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator.

In late June the elections commission deadlocked on a vote to reappoint Wolfe in a bid by Democrats to block her nomination from reaching the Republican-controlled Senate.

Nonetheless, Senate Republicans have consistently said her nomination is properly before the body. They argue that a majority voted for her reappointment since three commissioners voted in favor of it and three others abstained from the vote.

Connor Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for Senate elections committee chair Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, said the senator is "fulfilling his constitutional duties, made clear by Senate Resolution 3, by scheduling a vote on the reappointment of the Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator."

But nonpartisan and Democratic legal experts have disagreed with that analysis.

A memo prepared two weeks ago by Wisconsin Legislative Council attorneys Katie Bender-Olson and Peggy Hurley for Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, states that most Wisconsin Elections Commission actions, including the appointment of the agency's administrator, must be affirmed with at least four votes.

"Based on the statutory text and conventions of statutory interpretation in Wisconsin, the best interpretation of state law is that appointment of a WEC administrator requires four votes of the commission," the memo states. "This is because the provision relating directly to the appointment of an administrator refers to a 'majority of the members of the commission,' and not to a majority of those voting, and because actions of the commission generally require a two-thirds vote."

While state law at times refers to members "present and voting" in some statutory provisions, that language is not included in a statute pertaining to an administrative appointment, the memo continues.

"The Legislature chose not to use similar language for the appointment of an administrator, supporting the conclusion that appointment requires an affirmative vote by a majority of WEC members rather than a majority of members voting," the attorneys wrote.

Separately, in a letter to Wisconsin Legislative Council director Anne Sappenfield, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wrote that the elections commission's deadlock vote in June means "there is no WEC administrator appointment before the Senate."

"This is not a close question under state law," Kaul said, adding that the state Department of Justice is representing Wolfe in the matter.

A day after the June commission vote, Senate Republicans adopted a resolution declaring that the Senate "considers Meagan Wolfe to have been nominated," opening the door for the Senate to ultimately remove her.

In the letter, Kaul said the vote fell short of the majority needed to reappoint Wolfe.

"There is no plausible legal argument to the contrary," Kaul wrote. "The plain language of the pertinent statute requires that an administrator be appointed 'by a majority of the members of the commission.'"

Spokespeople for the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Kaul didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before Senate Republicans introduced the resolution on Wolfe's nomination, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, privately expressed doubts about whether the chamber could remove Wolfe if she wasn't first reappointed by the commission, according to an email the senator sent to a group of conservatives.

In an email sent to a group of local Republican leaders and posted on the messaging app Telegram, LeMahieu referenced the 2022 Supreme Court decision that allowed an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to serve on the Department of Natural Resources board long after his term had expired until the Senate confirmed his Democratic successor.

In his letter, which came before a public hearing on Wolfe's reappointment last week, Kaul said the state Supreme Court's ruling means that the expiration of an appointee's term does not create a vacancy.

"Instead of creating unnecessary confusion about whether Meagan Wolfe remains the WEC administrator - there is no question that she does - the Senate should remove consideration of the WEC administrator from the committee hearing scheduled for August 29," Kaul wrote.