A conservative group has sued Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, alleging in court filings her office has not properly responded to a records request related to the circumstances surrounding her March appointment.

Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, on behalf of the Institute for Reforming Government, filed the lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, more than five months after IRG filed the initial public records request, according to court filings.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Godlewski to the role in March after Wisconsin's longest-serving secretary of state, Doug La Follette, resigned from the position just months after he was reelected to his 11th consecutive term in office.

“The Secretary of State’s inability or unwillingness to fulfill a simple open records request despite having five months to do so is emblematic of the Evers’ Administration’s shoddy record on transparency. Anthony LoCoco, IRG chief legal counsel and director of oversight, said in a statement. "This lawsuit will hopefully serve as a reminder to executive branch bureaucrats that compliance with the public records law is not optional.”

Godlewski was appointed on March 17, the same day La Follette announced his resignation. La Follette was reelected in November in a narrow win over former Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, of Clinton.

Soon after Godlewski's appointment, LoCoco filed a records request with her office seeking a year's worth of correspondence between La Follette, Evers, Godlewski and any secretary of state deputies. The request had not yet been fulfilled as of Tuesday, according to court filings.

“Transparent and accountable government is not a suggestion, but a vital principle to preserving our democracy," WILL Deputy Counsel Lucas Vebber said in a statement.

The lawsuit states that Godlewski has "effectively denied Petitioner’s public records request by unreasonably delaying access to the records." It seeks to compel Godlewski to immediately produce the requested documents, as well as attorneys' fees and punitive damages.

Wisconsin's open records law states that requests for records must be answered "as soon as practicable and without delay."

"I can't imagine a good reason why these records, if any exist, have not been provided after more than six months," Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said. "It's disappointing, and Secretary of State Godlewski needs to step up and explain why this request has gone unfulfilled."

Lueders said the request, which covers a one-year span ending on March 17, 2023, could be complicated by the fact that much of the request concerns records produced before Godlewski took office. However, he said Godlewski's office is "nonetheless responsible for locating and providing them."

Godlewski's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

State Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the appointment suggested "premeditated action" and called for the seat to be filled via special election. Evers has ignored the request.

Godlewski told the Cap Times earlier this year she was "shocked" by Evers' appointment.

Rather than seek reelection for state treasurer last year, Godlewski opted to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Ron Johnson, of Oshkosh, but dropped out of the race before the August primary. Johnson ultimately won a third term in office last fall over former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

La Follette, meanwhile, fended off a Republican push for his office last year that included GOP proposals to take the office and install into it more controls over state elections — powers that currently reside with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The bipartisan agency faced mounting criticism from Republicans over how it handled the 2020 election, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.

Godlewski will serve the remainder of La Follette's four-year term, which concludes in January 2027. She is the third woman in state history to hold the office, according to the governor's office.