Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week. Readers can visit www.VoteFacts.com to research other top issues and individual voting records in the current 118th Congress and recent 117th Congress.

House

GOP Revolt Shuts Down House Business: Voting 206-220, the House on June 5 defeated a measure (H Res 463) setting terms of debate for the week’s legislative schedule. Eleven members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, in rebellion against Speaker Kevin McCarthy for having negotiated a debt-ceiling compromise with President Biden, joined a unanimous Democratic caucus in voting to kill the procedural measure known as a rule. McCarthy then shut down legislative business for the remainder of the week to deal with the revolt. His decision sidetracked bills that would ease the regulation of gas stoves and stovetops and empower Congress to veto major federal regulations before they take effect.

Republicans voting to defeat the rule were Andy Biggs of Arizona, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Lauren Boebert and Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Matt Rosendale of Montana, and Chip Roy of Texas. Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., changed his vote to no in order to preserve the option to call for a new vote if the dispute within Republican ranks is resolved.

A yes vote was to adopt the rule and take up the week’s legislative agenda.

Voting yes: Bryan Steil, R-1, Scott Fitzgerald, R-5, Glenn Grothman, R-6, Thomas Tiffany, R-7, Mike Gallagher, R-8

Voting no: Mark Pocan, D-2, Gwen Moore, D-4

Not voting: Derrick Van Orden, R-3

Senate

David Crane, Under Secretary for Infrastructure: Voting 56-43, the Senate on June 7 confirmed the nomination of David W. Crane as under secretary for infrastructure at the Department of Energy. Crane will oversee green-energy projects funded by the Biden administration’s $1 trillion, five-year infrastructure law, including ones to put exponentially more electric vehicles on the road and help communities gird against natural disasters resulting from climate change. Crane, born in 1959, headed the department’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, and before that he had a private sector career as an attorney, investor and business executive.

A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Tammy Baldwin, D, voted yes, and Ron Johnson, R, voted no.

Dilawar Syed, Small Business Deputy Administrator: Voting 54-42, the Senate on June 8 confirmed the nomination of Dilawar Syed as deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration. The highest-ranking Muslim in the executive branch, Syed served most recently as special representative for commercial and business affairs at the Department of State, and before that he spent 20 years managing U.S. companies in the fields of software, health care and artificial intelligence.

A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Baldwin voted yes, and Johnson voted no.

Molly Silfen, Court of Claims Judge: Voting 55-39, the Senate on June 8 confirmed the nomination of Molly R, Silfen for a 15-year term on the United States Court of Federal Claims. The 16-judge court hears monetary claims by citizens against the government arising from disputes over the taking of private property, patent and copyright infringements, federal tax refunds and breaches of contract, among other subjects. Silfen, born in 1980, has been an attorney at the Civil Division of the Department of Justice and the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in private practice. She worked most recently as counsel to a Senate subcommittee dealing with intellectual property.

A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Baldwin voted yes, and Johnson voted no.

Key votes ahead

The House is scheduled to debate regulations on guns and gas stoves in the week of June 12, while the Senate will vote on executive branch and judicial nominations.

