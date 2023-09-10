WASHINGTON -- Here's how Wisconsin's U.S. senators voted on major issues during the legislative week of Sept. 4-8. The House was not in session.

Last week's votes

Philip Jefferson, Federal Reserve vice chair: Voting 88-10, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Jefferson for a four-year term as vice chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Jefferson has been a member of the Fed board since May 2022, and before that he was a professor of economics and vice president for academic affairs at Davidson College. Jefferson is the fourth Black man to serve on the Fed board. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

How they voted: Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Democrat, and Ron Johnson, Republican, voted yes.

Lisa Cook, Federal Reserve governor: Voting 51-47, the Senate on Sept. 6 confirmed Cook for a 14-year term on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System that will begin in February 2024 when her current term expires. When Cook joined the board on May 23, 2022, to fill a vacancy, she became the first Black woman to serve as a Fed governor. Cook had been a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Before that, she was a professor of economics and international relations at Harvard University and Michigan State University and an economic adviser to the Barack Obama administration and the governments of Nigeria and Rwanda. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

How they voted: Baldwin voted yes and Johnson voted no.

Adriana Kugler, Federal Reserve governor: Voting 53-45, the Senate on Sept. 7 confirmed Kugler for a 14-year term on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Kugler joins the Fed after having served as the top U.S. official at the World Bank, and before that she was a faculty member at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Affairs and the University of Houston. She was chief economist at the Department of Labor between 2011 and 2013. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

How they voted: Baldwin voted yes and Johnson voted no.

Gwynne Wilcox, National Labor Relations Board member: Voting 51-48, the Senate on Sept. 6 confirmed Wilcox to a second term on the National Labor Relations Board. When she joined the NLRB in August 2021 to fill an unexpired term, Wilcox became the first Black woman to serve there. Her new term is for five years. Wilcox had been a senior partner in a New York City law firm that represents unions in disputes with management. An independent agency established in 1936, the NLRB is charged with enforcing labor laws in areas including collective bargaining and disputes over the fairness and legality of employer practices. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

How they voted: Baldwin voted yes and Johnson voted no.

Key votes ahead

The House will take up the fiscal 2024 Department of Homeland Security budget in the week of Sept. 11, while the Senate will vote on judicial and executive branch nominations and debate the 2024 Department of Veterans Affairs budget.

