After Gov. Tony Evers stripped the state's two-year budget of top Republican priorities, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday the Legislature would try to override the governor's partial vetoes. But without numbers on their side, the Republican effort is unlikely to succeed.

Vos, R-Rochester, also said the Legislature would reconvene later this year to try to pass the $3.5 billion income tax cut the governor gutted, leaving only a $175 million tax cut by lowering the rate of the bottom two tax brackets.

"I'm sure we will try to override his veto," Vos told WISN-AM radio host Jay Weber Thursday. "That'll be the first step that we do."

Overriding Evers' vetoes would require a two-thirds majority of lawmakers present in the Senate and the Assembly, which is unlikely.

Republicans have a two-thirds majority in the Senate. But they have only 63 of the currently filled 98 seats in the Assembly. If all lawmakers are present, Assembly Republicans would need three Democrats to join them to override Evers' vetoes. No Assembly Democrats voted for the GOP budget.

Assembly Republicans can try to override Evers' vetoes if three Democrats are absent. But recently it's been more common for Republicans to be absent than Democrats.

Considering the Assembly's composition, Vos said overriding the governor's partial vetoes will be "pretty challenging for us."

Asked by Weber whether Republicans would seek to pass as a standalone measure the $3.5 billion tax cut that Evers mostly vetoed, Vos said, "That's exactly what we're looking to do."

"We want to make sure that the people of Wisconsin remember who's on their side and who's not," he continued.

The budget Republicans passed called for collapsing the current four income tax brackets into three, income tax cuts across the board but mostly benefiting the wealthiest Wisconsinites.

Evers used his veto pen to maintain the four brackets and cut the proposed income tax cut to the top two income brackets. The income tax cuts Evers signed will provide a $175 million total tax cut, far less than the $3.5 billion Republicans proposed.

Currently, the state has an income tax rate of 3.54% for individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400. Under the budget Evers signed, that rate will go down to 3.5%.

The 4.65% rate for individuals earning up to $27,630 and joint filers earning $36,840 will go down to 4.4%.

Evers vetoed Republicans’ plan to reduce the 5.3% rate for individuals earning up to $304,000 and married filers earning up to about $405,000 to 4.4%. He also rejected Republicans’ plan to reduce the 7.65% tax rate for individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500 to 6.5%.

Evers would veto any legislation to pass the tax cut he partially vetoed, Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said.

Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin was among the conservative groups calling for Democrats "to forget party lines and override these partial vetoes."

"Policymakers crafted a budget with income tax reform that moved us closer to a flat tax, but Governor Evers decided scoring political points is more important than the urgent tax relief that Wisconsin families and small businesses deserve," Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin director Megan Novak said in a statement.