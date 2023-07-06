Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday that the University of Wisconsin System won't be able to get $32 million the Legislature set aside for its workforce programs unless it eliminates programs addressing diversity and equity.

Vos' announcement came after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a budget provision cutting 188.8 positions from the System's diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The GOP-controlled Legislature proposed cutting $32 million in funding related to those positions — a provision central to Republicans' goal of eliminating diversity programs across state government — and giving the UW System the opportunity to request that money instead for workforce opportunities. But the Legislature's finance committee would have to sign off on that request.

"We are not giving UW that money unless they work with us to eliminate all this racial preferences and all the things that are rampant on college campuses," Vos, R-Rochester, told WISN-AM radio host Jay Weber.

Vos’ announcement comes just as System officials told Regents during a committee meeting Thursday they would bring workforce initiative plans to the Legislature's budget committee.

System leaders said they’d also need to find areas to cut as a result of the $32 million decrease, but did not float eliminating DEI as part of that process.

At the meeting, UW System vice president for finance and administration Sean Nelson said the System's anticipated structural deficit was $47.2 million.

UW System has been continuously seeing structural deficits since 2013 and has always cut its budgets in response, but the levels expected at the end of 2024 are likely to put the System’s reserves at its biggest deficit yet.

Spokespeople for Evers, the UW System and budget committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ongoing rift

Republicans have been scrutinizing the System for years over what they perceive is a lack of intellectual diversity at universities, calling out UW-Madison class topics they considered offensive and proposing that the System’s funding should be tied to performance metrics on inviting speakers and hiring faculty who are conservative.

At UW-Madison, the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement oversees areas of campus such as employee disability resources, academic coaching and precollege programs designed to give students of color a foot in the door.