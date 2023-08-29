About two months after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed most of their tax cut proposal, legislative Republicans on Tuesday proposed a $2.9 billion plan to cut taxes for some earners and retirees.

Republicans also proposed a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the Assembly and Senate from passing a bill to increase Wisconsin's sales tax, income tax or franchise tax unless such a proposal receives a two-thirds vote.

Much of the tax cut Republicans proposed Tuesday revolves around a measure Evers already vetoed. That plan, Assembly Bill 386, would reduce the 5.3% income tax rate covering individuals earning between $27,630 and $304,000 and married filers earning between $36,840 and $405,000 to 4.4%.

Republicans also proposed removing taxes for up to $100,000 that people aged 67 or older receive from retirement income. That amount would be up to $150,000 combined for married couples who are both at least 67 years old.

"This is for the families," Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, said. "This is for the seniors. This is for the grandparents we have here in the state of Wisconsin."

Similar to the plan Evers vetoed in early July, the new proposal would collapse the current four income tax brackets into three. Unlike the earlier proposal, the latest Republican measure doesn't include a tax cut for the wealthiest Wisconsinites.

"We're respecting the governor and his word to focus on the middle class," Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said. "That's exactly what we're doing with both the third bracket and with the caps around this retirement plan. It's very middle-class focused."

Born said he hasn't discussed the latest proposal with Evers, who previously said he would negotiate with Republicans on taxes if they would consider his proposals, like spending more money on child care. Evers called Republicans into a special session in September to spend more money on child care and the University of Wisconsin System — something Republicans quickly dismissed.

"The Legislature is not interested in spending more money," Born said. "I know the governor wants to spend more money. The money that's left needs to be returned to the taxpayers."

Asked to comment about Republicans' tax proposal, Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback pointed to a State Budget Office memo stating that tax reductions exceeding $430 million in the next two years could jeopardize over $2 billion that Wisconsin received from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Born said he wasn't concerned about the federal government potentially recouping that money.

Vetoed tax cut

When Evers vetoed most of Republicans' proposed $3.5 billion tax cut, he said the plan would have been “fiscally irresponsible going forward” and would have required Wisconsin to cut funding for schools and health care.

The provisions Evers signed into law amounted to a $175 million total tax cut.

Currently, the state has an income tax rate of 3.54% covering individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400. Under the budget Evers signed, that rate will go down to 3.5%.

The 4.65% rate covering individuals making up to $27,630 and joint filers earning $36,840 will go down to 4.4%.

Evers vetoed Republicans’ plan to reduce the 5.3% rate covering individuals earning up to $304,000 and married filers earning up to about $405,000 to 4.4%. He also rejected Republicans’ plan to reduce the 7.65% tax rate covering individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500 to 6.5%.

Under the measure Evers signed, those making between $40,000 and $50,000 will receive an average $36 tax cut under the plan Evers modified. Under the GOP plan sent to the governor’s desk, taxpayers making between $40,000 and $50,000 would have received an average $88 cut, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau stated.

Taxpayers making between $60,000 and $70,000, which hovers around the state’s median household income in Wisconsin of $67,000, will receive a $44 income tax cut. Under Republicans’ plan, their cut would have been $249.

Those making between $90,000 and $100,000 will receive a $48 cut under Evers’ plan, less than 10% of the $515 cut they would have received under Republicans’ plan.

Constitutional amendment

Separate from the tax cut proposal, Republicans introduced a measure Tuesday, Assembly Joint Resolution 66, to require legislative supermajorities to implement increases to state sales, income or franchise taxes.

Constitutional amendments require approval from two successive legislators before appearing on the ballot. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

"By doing this, we're protecting our citizens from getting overtaxed," Rep. Amy Binfield, R-Sheboygan, said. "We want to make sure that each taxpayer sees that we are being conscious of the fact that we're not just here to take their money and spend it for them, but rather it would be a last resort option."