Wisconsin technical colleges would receive an additional $9.4 million in state aid over the next two years under a GOP plan the Legislature’s budget committee approved Tuesday, lower than the nearly $66 million increase Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for in his two-year spending proposal.

Democrats derided the Republicans’ plan, but GOP lawmakers said their proposal was more grounded in the state’s fiscal reality than Evers’ plan to give technical colleges their biggest-ever boost in state aid.

“That is incredibly disappointing,” Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said about the Republicans’ proposal. “We’re talking about workforce today. It’s hard to imagine funding that we can provide that’s more directly related to our ability to train our workforce than to the technical college system.”

Asked why Republicans were proposing a lower increase than Evers wanted, Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said, “We’re not going to build a budget on fake numbers like the governor.”

The proposed $9.4 million two-year increase in state aid for the Wisconsin Technical College System, which the Joint Finance Committee approved 12-4 with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed, would supplement the $103 million in general state aid the system receives annually.

Additionally, the budget-writing committee approved spending $5 million on technical college grants.

Between increasing state aid and other provisions, Evers proposed increasing spending on technical colleges by more than $80 million.

The technical college system called for a $75 million increase in the upcoming two-year budget, saying it could use the money to “expand capacity to build upon proven strategies that successfully move students through the WTCS talent pipeline, expanding the skilled workforce in the state.”

The committee on Tuesday also passed a plan to spend an additional $10.5 million on grant programs for commercial driver training, technical career preparation and youth apprenticeships.

Under the Republicans’ plan, funding for youth apprenticeship grants would increase by $7 million, to a total of $19 million over the next two years; funding for technical education grants would increase $3 million, to $8 million each year; and $500,000 would go toward training commercial truck drivers.

The proposal also reduced the amount allotted to a worker-training program known as Fast Forward by $1 million, to $5.25 million annually. Democrats criticized the budget reduction, but Republicans said the program only spent about $5 million every year.

Earlier this month, Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee removed Evers’ plan to spend $243 million to dramatically expand the state’s paid family leave program.

On Tuesday, Democrats called for paying an economist to study the potential impact of enacting paid family leave in Wisconsin. Republicans rejected that proposal.