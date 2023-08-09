National and state GOP groups have asked to join a recent lawsuit to defend Wisconsin's absentee ballot rules such as witness signature requirements and the state Supreme Court's 2022 ruling barring the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Wisconsin on Tuesday filed a motion to intervene in the case, which was filed late last month by liberal-leaning groups who allege three of the state's absentee voting rules violate the Wisconsin Constitution and disenfranchise voters.

"While Democrats attempt to undo common sense voting measures like requiring witness signatures on absentee ballots, we will continue to fight back against Democrat efforts to undermine safeguards every step of the way," Brian Schimming, chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said in a statement. "Having safeguards in our elections should be a bipartisan issue; Wisconsinites in every corner of the state want fair and transparent elections."

The lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, could ultimately decide voting rules in the pivotal battleground state ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Circuit Court Judge Chris Taylor has scheduled a motion hearing for Oct. 31.

The national and state GOP parties write in the motion they are "uniquely qualified to represent the 'mirror image' interests of the plaintiffs."

If the motion to intervene is granted, the plaintiffs, which also include Republican parties in Rock and Walworth counties, would join the side of the state Elections Commission, a bipartisan agency that has become a regular target among Republicans since the 2020 election.

While the GOP groups seek similar results in the lawsuit, the organizations and state Elections Commission "have fundamentally different interests," the motion states.

"Even if both Movants and the Commission shared an interest defending the voting rules, the Commission cannot be expected to defend the rules 'with the vehemence of someone who is directly affected' by the result," the GOP groups write.

If the lawsuit reaches the state's highest court, it would be taken up by a Wisconsin Supreme Court that shifted to a new 4-3 liberal majority when Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in last week.

"Those laws protect Wisconsin’s elections and allow voters, groups, and candidates alike to trust and navigate the democratic process," the motion states. "Movants have interests in the rules and procedures governing Wisconsin’s elections, and they respectfully request that this Court allow them to intervene in this case so they may protect those interests."

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, including liberal-leaning organizations Priorities USA and the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, who are represented in the case by Elias Law Group, have argued in court filings the absentee voting rules create "unnecessary barriers" for voters, particularly the elderly and those with disabilities and violate the Wisconsin Constitution.

"Previous campaign cycles have put a much-needed spotlight on the blatant attempts to use restricted access to absentee voting as a means of voter suppression," Aneesa McMillan, deputy executive director of Priorities USA, said last month. "As a result of this, vulnerable communities, including people of color, face extraordinary barriers to casting their ballots."

In the motion, state and national Republicans say changing Wisconsin's absentee voting rules could "confuse voters and undermine confidence in the electoral process," potentially making it less likely that Republicans will vote in future elections.

"And those changes would require Movants to spend substantial resources communicating to their voters any election process changes resulting from the litigation’s disposition on the eve of elections season and fighting confusion and galvanizing participation," the groups state in the motion.

The motion to intervene comes just weeks after state and national Republicans launched a statewide push to encourage early voting in next year's presidential race.

Wisconsin's "Bank Your Vote" initiative, which mirrors a similar effort launched by the RNC nationwide in early June, comes after years of GOP-fueled distrust in the state's electoral process — primarily in absentee voting — driven largely by former President Donald Trump, who continues to make baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

A September 2022 Marquette Law School Poll found that, among likely voters, 86% of Democrats and 12% of Republicans were "very confident" the votes in Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election were accurately cast and counted. Those numbers include independents who lean Democratic or Republican. Sixty-two percent of Republicans were not too confident or not at all confident in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin, compared with 6% of Democrats, according to the poll.

