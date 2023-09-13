Legislative Republicans say their surprise proposal to shift Wisconsin to a nonpartisan map-drawing process similar to Iowa's model, after years of rejecting similar efforts, is everything their Democratic colleagues have asked for, despite some key differences between the latest proposal and previous iterations of the bill.

Although some Democratic legislators and Gov. Tony Evers have supported nonpartisan redistricting in the past, they almost immediately issued a resounding rejection of Assembly Republicans' effort to fast-track a vote on the issue at a time when two lawsuits challenging existing maps could be taken up by the new liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The Republican bill is scheduled for a floor vote in the Assembly on Thursday, just two days after it was unveiled.

The latest Republican proposal is "not a sincere legislative attempt," said Sen. Kelda Roys, who co-sponsored a 2021 bill seeking nonpartisan redistricting. Evers includes a similar request in his 2021-23 budget proposal.

She also noted differences between the latest bill and previous iterations, including the removal of one item that would have required both the Assembly and Senate to secure a three-fourths vote of all members in order to amend any maps proposed by a nonpartisan agency.

“If you live under a gerrymandered, rigged system, you can’t just throw a little sprinkle of fair maps legislation and think that that’s going to change, unless you have disinfected the body from the gerrymander," said Roys, D-Madison. "We cannot and should not trust anything that Robin Vos, master manipulator, has to say."

Assembly Republicans on Tuesday unveiled legislation to implement nonpartisan legislative and congressional boundaries by the 2024 election in an effort to keep the redistricting process out of the state Supreme Court, which shifted to a liberal majority last month. Assembly Republicans have been threatening to impeach liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz for potentially sitting on redistricting cases after calling the maps "rigged."

Evers called Assembly Republicans' idea "bogus" and said he does not trust the GOP-controlled Legislature to hand over the map-drawing process.

Speaking on 1130 WISN-AM Wednesday, Vos said opposition from Democratic lawmakers represented "total hypocrisy," given their years-long campaign for nonpartisan redistricting in Wisconsin.

"They are now literally showing the people of Wisconsin the hypocrisy that Democrats are, 'Do as I say, not as I actually have said in the past,'" Vos said. "It's crazy."

Previous proposals

While Democratic lawmakers almost immediately signaled a rejection of Vos' proposal Tuesday, more than 30 Democratic legislators supported bipartisan legislation introduced last session that called for a shift to nonpartisan redistricting in Wisconsin.

Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, has introduced several bills over the years, including last session's proposal, seeking to implement the Iowa redistricting model. Novak said he's long supported nonpartisan maps as a way to make lawmakers more responsive to their respective districts.

"I think it makes you a better legislator … to be in a competitive district," he said.

So why the immediate opposition from Democratic lawmakers and nonpartisan map advocates? For one, there are some differences between previous proposals and the most recent bill.

Both proposals would put the map-drawing process in the hands of the Legislative Reference Bureau, but offer considerably different processes for what happens when the Legislature rejects the district boundaries the agency submits.

Under both bills, the Legislature has the ability to reject maps drawn by the LRB, as does the governor through veto power. At that point, the agency must draw new maps, taking into account any concerns, and submit the new boundaries back to the Assembly and Senate.

If the second version of maps is also rejected, the agency draws up a third proposal. At that point, the bills provide the Legislature with the ability to amend the boundaries as they would any standard bill.

Under the 2021 bill Democrats backed, any such amendments would need to be approved by three-fourths of all members in each chamber.

Assembly Bill 415, introduced Tuesday, removes the three-fourths vote requirement.

"With this current bill, the majority of the Legislature would be able to reject the maps twice, and then create their own gerrymandered maps in accordance with their goals and party," Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, said in a statement. “This bill, if enacted, could result in more of the same extremely gerrymandered Legislative maps that we have now. This bill needs to require a supermajority (or 3/4 vote) of the Legislature, to ensure one party does not overrule the process."

That three-fourths requirement was "enormously consequential," said John Johnson, a research fellow in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette Law School who has extensively analyzed the state's maps.

"If the Legislature was to wholly override the nonpartisan recommendation, it (would have) required a bipartisan bill to do so under the previous plan," he said. "Whereas under this plan, the Legislature along narrow party lines can override nonpartisan maps on the third time."

Both Novak and Vos have expressed a willingness to amend the bill to secure bipartisan support and Evers' signature.

"We are more than willing to take that amendment," Novak said.

The 2021 bill also would have prohibited majority and minority leaders in the Assembly and Senate from assigning or hiring any person to work with the Legislative Reference Bureau to prepare for redistricting, prepare plans or oversee the process.

The latest bill would create a redistricting advisory commission including four appointees — one chosen by each Democratic and Republican legislative leader in the Assembly and Senate — and a fifth person that the appointees choose to chair the group. That group would be tasked with helping the LRB prepare a redistricting plan, releasing the proposed maps to the public and conducting public hearings on the redistricting bill.

The Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition, a group of organizations that champions fair and nonpartisan redistricting, said in a statement Wednesday expressed "grave concerns about this new initiative." In particular, the coalition is concerned that the proposal was announced Tuesday and was scheduled for a floor vote in the Assembly just two days later, bypassing the public hearing process generally carried out by legislative committees.

"Bypassing this bill's referral to a standing committee review and a public hearing demonstrates continued disregard for public input in redistricting and legislative processes," the group continued. "Further, their process undermines the principles of transparency and inclusivity that are essential for a fair and nonpartisan redistricting effort."

Jay Heck, director of Common Cause of Wisconsin, a government watchdog group that has advocated for nonpartisan maps in Wisconsin, said while including the three-fourths requirement to amend any proposed maps would go along way to build support for the measure, he also spoke against the Legislature's efforts to bypass any public comment process and expedite a vote on the proposal.

"We support the concept of the bill but the process is extremely disturbing," Heck said.

Iowa model

The latest Wisconsin proposal is similar to Iowa’s redistricting model in a few ways: The districts under the maps must be contiguous, coincide as much as possible with political subdivision boundaries and be compact. Those principles are typically present in nonpartisan redistricting models.

Similarly, both the Wisconsin proposal and Iowa model create a redistricting commission to hold public hearings, report map updates to the public and relay public testimony to the Legislature.

Both the Iowa model and the latest Wisconsin proposal allow their respective legislatures to amend the proposal as much as they'd like if they don't approve the nonpartisan maps on the first and second attempts.

The biggest difference between the two models is the process for implementing maps if the initial proposed boundaries fail to get legislative support.

If Iowa doesn’t implement a map by a certain deadline, the state Supreme Court must step in to adopt a legislative redistricting plan because of a constitutional provision.

In Wisconsin, there is no deadline to implement a map. And there’s no specified role for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to step in to force the Legislature to adopt new maps — a result of the state Constitution not specifying the state high court’s rule in the redistricting process, according to a LRB memo to Vos.

“I suppose you could make the case that somehow it could make its way to court, but the idea is to avoid the courts and have the governor and Legislature do it together, regardless of split government," Novak said.

Impeachment raises again

Vos said Evers’ rejection of his nonpartisan redistricting proposal “puts back into the realm of possibilities all the things we have to look at with the idea of recusal.”

“If they are so certain that they have a justice in their pocket because they don’t even want to take an idea that has been their own for 20 years it certainly says to me that the process in the Supreme Court is even more rigged than what they say the maps are,” Vos added.

On Wednesday, he again floated impeaching Protasiewicz for potentially sitting on two redistricting lawsuits that liberals filed in an attempt to redraw the state's maps.

Vos said he was organizing a three-person panel of former Wisconsin Supreme Court justices to research whether impeaching Protasiewicz over potentially sitting on those lawsuits would be appropriate because she called the maps "rigged" and said she wanted to take a fresh look at them. Vos' office did not respond to questions seeking details on the panel.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court hasn’t accepted either case yet, but legislative Republicans have said in court filings that Protasiewicz must recuse herself from the cases and have threatened to impeach her if she doesn’t.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice David Prosser, a conservative, told the Wisconsin State Journal he’s on the three-justice panel Vos organized. He said Vos hasn’t given him guidelines for the work he’s supposed to do and hasn’t told him who else is on the panel. He said he may need more time to reach a conclusion on impeachment than the “few weeks” that Vos told The Associated Press it would take for the group to finish its work.

Of the other eight living justices, Vos told The Associated Press that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman wasn't on the panel. Former Justice Dan Kelly told the AP he wasn't on the panel either, and former justices Janine Geske and Jon Wilcox told the State Journal they weren't on the panel.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack didn’t return a message.

“I cannot believe that they will say that impeachment is justified here,” Geske said of the panel.