MILWAUKEE — Those on stage for the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign offered a split view on whether abortion rights should be a federal or state issue as they waded into the topic of reproductive health, which has galvanized Democratic voters in Wisconsin.

On the topic of abortion, which Fox News Channel host Martha MacCallum described as a “losing issue for Republicans” since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last summer to overturn Roe v. Wade, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who earlier this year signed into law one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country, said he opposes a federal abortion ban.

“This has returned to the states, this is where it should be,” said Burgum, who signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks’ gestation.

After the Roe decision in June 2022, abortion providers in Wisconsin immediately stopped providing the service given the state's 1849 statute, which was widely interpreted as a law banning abortions in every case with an exception only for saving the mother's life.

The issue has dramatically motivated Democratic voters in recent state elections, including Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ reelection last November and Justice Janet Protasiewicz’s April election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which flipped the court to a liberal majority for the first time in more than a decade.

“The issues that propelled these elections are on the table again in 2024,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler told reporters in Milwaukee Wednesday.

Last month, Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper ruled the state's 1849 law widely interpreted as a near-complete abortion ban doesn't apply to abortions at all, providing a huge but preliminary win for Wisconsin Democrats and abortion rights advocates.

Schlipper's final decision will be subject to a possible appeal to a higher court. Ultimately, the case is expected to reach the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which now holds a 4-3 liberal majority.

"I understand Wisconsin is going to do it differently from Texas ... but I will support the cause of life as governor and as president," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

But while the overturning of Roe returned the issue to the states like Wisconsin, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said he wants a 15-week federal abortion ban to counter reproductive health measures in Democratic-controlled states.

“We can’t leave it to Minnesota, we can’t leave it to Illinois, we must solve the issue with a 15-week limit at a minimum," Scott said.

"When it comes to a federal ban, let’s be honest with the American people and say it will take 60 Senate votes, it will take a majority of the House," said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the only woman in the debate.

"Let's find consensus. Can't we all agree that we can ban late-term abortions? ... Can't we all agree that contraception should be available?"

"Consensus is the opposite of leadership," said Mike Pence. The former vice president said he supports a 15-week federal ban, adding "it's not a states-only issue, it's a moral issue."

While former President Donald Trump, who skipped Wednesday's debate, has suggested abortion restrictions should be left to states, he said in June the federal government should play a “vital role” opposing abortion.

Outside of the Fiserv Forum, Darren Cantrall, a West Bend resident wearing an anti-abortion shirt, said he supports Trump but wanted the president to clarify his stance on abortion.

Holding an anti-abortion poster a few feet away from Cantrall, Milwaukee resident Anne Franczek said she was looking at Scott, DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy specifically because of Trump’s noncommittal abortion stance.

“I'm disappointed in Trump,” she said. “I thought he was a great president. But now he's waffling on abortion.”

Unlike Cantrall, Franzek said she wasn’t sure whether she would vote for Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee.

Speaking in Milwaukee, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the field of Republican candidates are "running on their extreme anti-choice records."

"What about the freedom to make my own health care decisions?,” Rhodes-Conway said. "I guess their version of freedom doesn’t include women."

State Journal reporter Alexander Shur contributed to this report.

