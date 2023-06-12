Wisconsin's alcohol industry is once again being eyed for considerable regulatory updates under a proposal supported by a long list of producers, retailers and wholesalers that brew, supply and sell beer, wine and spirits.
Assembly Bill 304 would, among other measures, transfer all alcohol beverage regulations under a newly-created Division of Alcohol Beverages within the state Department of Revenue. The new division would take on the role of enforcing state laws that pertain to breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as other retailers and distributors of alcoholic beverages.
Officials involved with crafting the bill said the measure comes after years of discussion and consumers would notice few changes if the proposal is signed into law. The fast-tracked legislation has been supported by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and will come before committee on Tuesday. Lawmakers could vote on the bill in the coming weeks.
"This bill takes care of lots of issues out there that won’t affect you directly, because it’s not smacking you in the forehead, but it will help all of us do what we want to do to sell products so you can pull the cold one out of the refrigerator when you want it," said Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association.
Currently, alcohol in Wisconsin is distributed and sold through a roughly 90-year-old three-tier system in which producers sell to wholesalers, who then sell beer, wine and sprits to consumers. Barring exceptions, individuals cannot sell alcohol unless they possess a license or permit issued by the state Department of Revenue.
The three-tiered system was created in the 1930s to prevent monopolies by barring any one company from producing and selling alcohol at the wholesale level. The framework has been a point of criticism over the years for failing to keep up with the changing industry and growing businesses in craft beers or wedding barns.
"I don't think you'll notice much of anything that's different," Scholz said of consumers. "A lot of what’s in this bill is process, it's operations, it's retail, it’s how to work within the three-tier system as we’ve seen some changes over the year in the industry."
Under the bill, the new division would be able to appoint “special agents” and other employees to carry out permitting, as well as audits, enforcement, education and legal functions. The bill stipulates that any agents employed by the division cannot have any financial interest in the alcoholic beverage industry.
Scott Stenger, a lobbyist for the Tavern League of Wisconsin, said one of the biggest criticisms of the current structure is that, due to a lack of resources and staffing, many of the state's rules for those in the alcohol industry are not being properly enforced or at times differ from business to business.
"We need a consistent, smart regulatory agency so that we all know the rules and the rules aren’t changing from one person to the next," Stenger said.
Stenger said the amount of support the bill has garnered speaks volumes to the level of agreement among those within the alcohol industry. The measure has been supported by Molson Coors, New Glarus Brewing Company, Wisconsin Craft Beverage Coalition, Wisconsin Grocers Association, Wisconsin Beer Distributors Association and Kwik Trip.
The bill would allow brewers to operate retail locations without tap rooms to sell beer and expand hours of operations for wineries, allowing those establishments to stay open as late as bars.
Another component in the bill would require wedding barns, or venues that sell or provide alcohol for special events, to secure a permit or alcohol license to operate.
The worst beers in the world, according to Beer Advocate
What are the worst beers in the world?
It's no surprise that Americans love their beer.
Despite having a relatively old legal drinking age compared to the international standard of 18, America still ranked among
the drunkest countries in the world in 2021. The previous year, legal consumers in the U.S. drank an average of 26 gallons of beer per person.
Craft beers, in particular, are
growing in popularity in the U.S. In 2021, craft beer sales rose nearly 8%, compared to 1% for the overall beer market. A dramatic jump in the number of breweries nationwide began around 2010, increasing from 1,813 that year to 9,247 as of 2021.
But as it turns out, Americans also hate their beer.
Beer Advocate allows users to rank and leave comments on any beer commercially available, and critics who pick up on watery taste and over-carbonation do not mince words.
Ironically, many of the worst-ranked beers are also the most bought nationwide, including Corona Extra and Bud Light. This could be because American drinking culture uniquely prizes low-quality, light-bodied beer that can be drunk quickly in large quantities. America has a
more dysfunctional drinking culture than most other countries. The fraternity system and massive sporting events (not to mention tailgates) are just two examples of cultural staples that eschew other countries' fondness for moderation and pacing when drinking.
Overall, however, the rise in popularity of craft beers may very well mean that these rankings will soon be reflected in sales numbers. This
shift has already begun: over the past decade, regional breweries have stolen a more significant portion of national annual beer sales from global giants. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was less than 60%. As tastes become more refined, average beer prices are increasing as well, reflecting consumer demand for a higher-quality product.
So which beers are Americans "hate-drinking?"
Stacker compiled a list of the worst-rated beers in the world, using ratings from Beer Advocate. This list was created by choosing those with the worst rank among beers with more than 100 ratings. To diversify the beers' origins, Stacker selected a maximum of five beers per brewery for ranking.
monticello // Shutterstock
#25. Old Milwaukee Beer
- Average rating: 2.39 (593 votes)
- Ranking: Ranked #30,688
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4.6%
- Brewery: Pabst Brewing Company
- Location: Texas, United States
Old Milwaukee's lightness and heavy carbonation have
some critics. Nevertheless, it won medals at the Great American Beer Festival six times since 1997.
Venn-Photo // Shutterstock
#24. Heineken Premium Light Lager
- Average rating: 2.38 (741 votes)
- Ranking: #30,692
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 3.3%
- Brewery: Heineken Nederland B.V.
- Location: Netherlands
Heineken's Premium Light Lager was introduced in a limited number of states in 2005 before being released nationwide the following year. The beer's primary draw is that it has just 90 calories
, but many consumers think this comes at the cost of taste, with some reviews calling the offering watery and flavorless.
8th.creator // Shutterstock
#23. Corona Extra
- Average rating: 2.37 (4,180 votes)
- Ranking: #30,698
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4.6%
- Brewery: Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V.
- Location: Mexico
Corona Extra is the most popular of Corona's beers and has ranked as one of the
top-selling imported beers in the U.S. since 1998. Advertised as a light, fruity lager, some customers think it ultimately tastes too bland.
Estudio Conceito // Shutterstock
#22. Desperados
- Average rating: 2.35 (220 votes)
- Ranking: #30,690
- Type: American Lager
- ABV: 5.9%
- Brewery: Heineken Nederland B.V.
- Location: Netherlands
Desperados is
known for its distinctive tequila flavor, resulting in an alcohol by volume of 5.9%. The unique taste rubs many consumers the wrong way, though, with several describing it as overly sweet, and the tequila notes overpowering the traditional beer hops.
monticello // Shutterstock
#21. Black Label Beer
- Average rating: 2.32 (109 votes)
- Ranking: #30,689
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4%
- Brewery: Pabst Brewing Company
- Location: Texas, United States
Black Label Beer has been brewed in Canada since 1926 but is consumed worldwide, even
going by the shorthand "Carling" in the U.K. to make it easily summoned for at crowded bars. Despite Black Label's popularity, it has been criticized for tasting like "sweat" and being flat.
Mikhail Esteves // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Kirin Light Beer
- Average rating: 2.29 (149 votes)
- Ranking: #30,701
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 3.2%
- Brewery: Kirin Brewery Company, Limited
- Location: Japan
Kirin Brewery
produces Japan's two most popular beers, Kirin Lager and Ichiban Shibori. The brand also brews in Australia, Europe, and North America. Kirin Light, though appreciated for having 95 calories, is also disliked for its overly mild taste.
maodoltee // Shutterstock
#18. Colt 45 Malt Liquor
- Average rating: 2.28 (669 votes)
- Ranking: #30,712
- Type: Malt Liquor
- ABV: 5.6%
- Brewery: Pabst Brewing Company
- Location: Texas, United States
Colt 45 generally
turns off drinkers with its overpowering booziness. A beer modeled to imitate malt liquor is unorthodox enough to require a star-studded PR campaign to encourage consumption: various celebrities have promoted the drink, most recently Snoop Dogg.
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#17. Labatt Blue Light
- Average rating: 2.26 (501 votes)
- Ranking: #30,714
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4%
- Brewery: Labatt Brewing Company Ltd.
- Location: Ontario, Canada
Labatt Blue has been a dependable choice for Canadians looking for a light beer that can be consumed quickly en masse. Though this variation was created in 1983, the brewery itself has
existed in its earliest form since 1847.
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#16. Beck's Premier Light
- Average rating: 2.24 (128 votes)
- Ranking: #30,709
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 2.3%
- Brewery: Brauerei Beck & Co.
- Location: Germany
Beck's Premier Light has a unique selling point of
being only 64 calories and containing just 3.9 grams of carbs. Though it is an enticing choice for the health-conscious, those looking for a fuller-bodied beer may be disappointed, with many reviewing it as being watery and too low-alcohol.
monticello // Shutterstock
#15. St. Ides High Gravity Malt Liquor
- Average rating: 2.22 (128 votes)
- Ranking: #30,713
- Type: Malt Liquor
- ABV: 8.2%
- Brewery: Saint Ides Brewing Company
- Location: Texas, United States
St. Ides is notable for having an alcohol content higher than malt liquor. What it lacks in flavor balance, it makes up for in pop culture lore. The beer has been
endorsed by a slew of famous rappers including the Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Ice Cube, Wu-Tang Clan, Dr. Dre, and Eminem.
Smit // Shutterstock
#14. Coors Light
- Average rating: 2.05 (4,240 votes)
- Ranking: #30,739
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.2%
- Brewery: Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)
- Location: Colorado, United States
It's not just a
watery taste and overly carbonated texture that has gained Coors Light pushback. In 2013, the brand was called out by the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly misleading consumers into thinking that it had achieved a scientific guarantee of freshness with slogans including "the world's most refreshing can" and "beer on the inside, science on the outside."
The Toidi // Shutterstock
#13. Red Dog
- Average rating: 2.04 (595 votes)
- Ranking: #30,737
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4.8%
- Brewery: Miller Brewing Co.
- Location: Wisconsin, United States
Red Dog beer had its peak of popularity just before the 2000s and it is
hard to find in stores today. But its manufacturer, the Miller Brewing Company, remains one of America's most significant breweries, in operation since 1855, and influential in the development of light beer.
BY-_-BY // Shutterstock
#12. Corona Light
- Average rating: 1.98 (1,734 votes)
- Ranking: #30,742
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.1%
- Brewery: Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V.
- Location: Mexico
Corona Light falls
just behind Corona Extra in popularity, with around one-third of the calories and half of the carbs. The beer suffered from negative public opinion at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when over a third of Americans said they would not buy Corona "under any circumstances" because of its association (in name only) with the coronavirus.
Sadie Mantell // Shutterstock
#11. Keystone Lager
- Average rating: 1.9 (123 votes)
- Ranking: #30,740
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4.9%
- Brewery: Molson Coors Canada
- Location: Ontario, Canada
Keystone Lager is light-bodied—so light that those looking for a nuanced, flavorful taste
will have complaints. The beer's smoothness, however, makes it a popular at tailgates and other gatherings that call for an easy-to-drink can.
JP WALLET // Shutterstock
#10. Bud Light
- Average rating: 1.87 (4,971 votes)
- Ranking: #30,749
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.2%
- Brewery: Anheuser-Busch
- Location: Missouri, United States
Bud Light is so popular that it inspired
a collection of spin-off drinks, including Bud Light Seltzers, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Platinum, and Bud Light Chelada. The beer was described by one reviewer as " water with a hint of alcohol."
monticello // Shutterstock
#9. Keystone Premium
- Average rating: 1.85 (111 votes)
- Ranking: #30,743
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4.4%
- Brewery: Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)
- Location: Colorado, United States
Keystone Premium is
much less popular than its lighter version—which is still derided amongst beer lovers (see #6 on this list). Critics say the fuller Keystone is "skunky," with a "metallic" taste.
Brent Hofacker // Shutterstock
#8. Busch Ice
- Average rating: 1.85 (273 votes)
- Ranking: #30,748
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 5.9%
- Brewery: Anheuser-Busch
- Location: Missouri, United States
Uniquely, Busch Ice
has a slightly sweet taste, which many drinkers are not fans of. This is achieved through an ice-brewing process, during which the beer is frozen to achieve a sugary taste and high ABV.
taveesak srisomthavil // Shutterstock
#7. Natural Ice
- Average rating: 1.84 (1,154 votes)
- Ranking: #30,753
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 5.9%
- Brewery: Anheuser-Busch
- Location: Missouri, United States
Though both beers are largely disliked by American consumers, Natural Ice has a
slight edge on its brother Natural Light due to its higher alcohol content. The beer is brewed with hops, malt, and corn at a temperature below freezing—thus the "Ice" moniker.
taveesak srisomthavil // Shutterstock
#6. Keystone Light
- Average rating: 1.84 (1,626 votes)
- Ranking: #30,754
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.1%
- Brewery: Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)
- Location: Colorado, United States
As the name Keystone Light would suggest,
criticisms of this beer largely focus on the fact that it's very watery. The beer is popular in drinking games, where its weak taste makes it easy to drink quickly in large volumes.
MobiusDaXter // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Milwaukee's Best Light
- Average rating: 1.83 (542 votes)
- Ranking: #30,750
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.2%
- Brewery: Miller Brewing Co.
- Location: Wisconsin, United States
Though Milwaukee's Best Light is one of the lowest-ranked beers amongst the American public, it is favored by some judging panels, having won a silver medal at the 2006 Great American Beer Festival. In an effort to get the drink into the national spotlight, the beer was made sponsors of the 36th World Series of Poker and
a national tour of the world's largest poker table.
bogdanhoda // Shutterstock
#4. Miller 64
- Average rating: 1.83 (588 votes)
- Ranking: #30,751
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 2.8%
- Brewery: Miller Brewing Co.
- Location: Wisconsin, United States
Miller 64 is marketed as an extra-light version of the 80-calorie Miller beer. Critics say it is
so light that it is "barely beer," and even Miller Brewing describes it as just "beer-ish."
Keith Homan // Shutterstock
#3. Natural Light
- Average rating: 1.75 (1,731 votes)
- Ranking: #30,756
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.2%
- Brewery: Anheuser-Busch
- Location: Missouri, United States
Known fondly by American consumers as "Natty Light," this lager undergoes a longer brewing process to achieve its
low-calorie, light body. Natural Light now has a variety of offshoot products including seltzers, vodka mixes, and lemonade drinks.
Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock
#2. Sharp's
- Average rating: 1.7 (119 votes)
- Ranking: #30,755
- Type: Low-Alcohol Beer
- ABV: 0.4%
- Brewery: Miller Brewing Co.
- Location: Wisconsin, United States
Though low-alcohol beers are generally lower in flavor than full-bodied ones, Sharp's is disliked for being
even less flavorful than its other low-alcohol competitors. The beverage premiered in 1989, with Miller boasting its "patented Ever-Cool brewing process" to achieve a beer taste with a minimal ABV.
VDB Photos // Shutterstock
#1. Budweiser Select 55
- Average rating: 1.65 (458 votes)
- Ranking: #30,757
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 2.4%
- Brewery: Anheuser-Busch
- Location: Missouri, United States
Budweiser Select 55 is a
55-calorie alternative to Budweiser's heavier Select original, and brewed with a caramel taste. Anheuser-Busch has been instrumental in popularizing lagers amongst American consumers for decades, after the beer style was first introduced to the U.S. thanks to German immigrants in the mid-19th century. One Beer Advocate reviewer summed this offering up thusly: "It's thin, flavorless, and odd smelling."
RozenskiP // Shutterstock
