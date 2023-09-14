Planned Parenthood will resume their abortion services in Wisconsin on Monday now that a Dane County judge ruled in early July that the 1849 law widely interpreted as a near-complete abortion ban doesn’t apply to abortions at all.

The move marks a massive win for liberals and abortion rights supporters just over a year after the Roe v. Wade ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court led to the immediate shuttering of abortion services statewide.

The organization's announcement comes as Dane County Judge Dianne Schlipper appears slated to issue an order prohibiting prosecutors from going after abortion providers under the 1849 law that until now was widely interpreted as an abortion ban.

This breaking story will be updated.

