The Assembly on Wednesday approved a bill to emphasize phonics in reading lessons for Wisconsin students, which proponents say will improve outcomes for children across the state who have been testing behind their grade level.

The measure, which passed 67-27 with several Democrats in favor and two Republicans against, will now head to the Senate for likely approval before eventually going to Gov. Tony Evers' desk.

Evers is still reviewing the proposal, spokesperson Britt Cudaback said. But the Department of Public Instruction supports the bill.

AB 321 proposes spending $50 million to create a new literacy office, hire reading coaches and help cover the cost of new phonics-based reading curricula in Wisconsin schools.

Bill authors have said the measure is intended to address low reading readiness scores among Wisconsin students. National research found roughly two out of every three Wisconsin students in fourth and eighth grades last year failed to test at proficient or above in reading.

The bill largely mirrors legislation Republicans passed last session that Evers vetoed. The new bill still increases the number of reading readiness assessments pupils in 4K through second grade must complete, but it now includes state funding to address concerns raised by the state Department of Public Instruction that the previous bill amounted to an unfunded mandate.

The bill originally would have held back students who score poorly on their third-grade reading assessment, something Evers' administration opposed. But Kitchens amended the bill last week to only require those students to take part in summer instruction or repeat third-grade reading courses while in fourth grade.

Despite the change, Evers and DPI said last week they still oppose the bill.

Kitchens proposed another amendment on Wednesday, further modifying the reading plan for students lagging behind their grade level.

After the bill's passage, state Superintendent Jill Underly said, "We have a significant amount of work ahead of us to help change student outcomes, but this reading package is a big step in the right direction.”

Democrats on Wednesday tried to refer the bill back to a legislative committee, saying they wanted more time to flesh out the proposal and avoid having to modify the program later on. Republicans voted to keep it on the Assembly floor after Kitchens said he had been working on the proposal for months, and that future delays could lead to the bill's demise.

Lawmakers approved setting aside the $50 million as part of a sweeping education funding bill that passed both chambers earlier this month.

Kitchens said $10 million would be spent to hire 64 full-time equivalent literacy coaches who have expertise "in science-based early literacy instruction and instructional practices and have instructional experience in grades kindergarten to 12," according to an analysis of the bill by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

The bill would also create a Council on Early Literacy Curricula within DPI that would be charged with recommending early literacy curricula and instructional materials to be used in schools. The council would consist of nine members, with three selected by the state superintendent and three chosen by each of the leaders of the GOP-controlled Assembly and Senate.

That curricula would focus on the "science of reading," a method for teaching children to read that is more focused on phonics, which is based on the relationships of sounds and words. Many Wisconsin schools teach reading through a "balanced literacy" method, which can include more focus on whole language and reading.