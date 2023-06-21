Pharmacists in Wisconsin could prescribe birth control under a bipartisan bill the Assembly overwhelmingly passed Wednesday, a measure that proponents say would lead to fewer unplanned pregnancies and abortions.

The bill, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers supports, will now head to the state Senate.

It's unclear if the measure will pass the Senate. The bill passed the Assembly last year but didn't get a vote or public hearing in the Senate.

The measure passed the Assembly 82-11, with only Republicans voting against it but most GOP lawmakers in favor.

Under current law, only doctors can prescribe hormonal birth control. The proposal, Assembly Bill 176, would allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal contraceptive patches, other "self-administered oral hormonal" contraceptives or birth control pills, according to the bill.

Pharmacists would only be able to provide birth control to individuals who are at least 18 years old and only after the patient has completed a self-assessment and blood pressure screening. Pharmacists would also have to notify the patient's primary care provider after a prescription has been approved.

Legislative debate surrounding birth control has amplified in the state since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer, a ruling that dealt a considerable blow to abortion rights advocates across Wisconsin.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, bill co-author Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said the bill has been "a showpiece in the Assembly that has gotten zero movement in the Senate."

"I certainly hope the Senate will rise to the moment and move it forward," she added.

Michael Pyritz, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, didn't respond to a request for comment.

The elimination of Roe left in place legislation first passed in 1849 that has been widely interpreted as a near-complete ban on abortion, with an exception only for saving the mother's life. The law is the subject of ongoing litigation aimed at clarifying whether it remains in effect in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.

Several health oriented groups as well as the ACLU of Wisconsin and League of Women Voters of Wisconsin support the proposal. Three groups that oppose abortion — Wisconsin Family Action, Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Catholic Conference — registered against the bill.

Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, who voted against the bill, said birth control was unhealthy and led to sexually transmitted infections.

Hormonal birth control methods are safe for most women, sometimes offering health benefits, though some versions can lead to side effects and increase the risk of some health problems, according to the federal Office of Women's Health.

