Planning to explore Dane County bike trails this summer? You may need to buy a trail pass if you want to avoid a citation.

That was the warning this week from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, after its wardens issued warnings to more than 300 bikers during a recent enforcement campaign.

The pass is required for anyone 16 and older who bikes, uses in-line skates, rides horses or motorcycles on certain state trails including in state parks, forests and recreation areas and state-run trails. Walking or hiking does not require a pass.

Confusion can arise for cyclists who start out on a non-fee trail but continue onto one that requires a pass.

Say you’re headed south on the Southwest Commuter Trail on Madison’s Near West Side. Continuing on to the Badger State Trail will put you in a fee area. Trails requiring a pass are marked at the trailhead.

A full list of state parks and trails that require a trail pass can be found at go.madison.com/bike-trails.

Passes can be purchased at an annual ($25) or daily ($5) rate, and an additional $5 fee is added if they are not purchased prior to trail use, according to the DNR. County and local trails may also require separate fees. Annual passes are valid through Dec. 31.

The revenue from state trail passes is used to maintain trails, including to combat erosion, remove trash and fix potholes.

At most state park properties, there are three ways you can purchase a pass:

Heading to a drive-up window during office hours is your best bet, as they accept all forms of payment on-site (credit cards, cash or checks).

If you find yourself mid-trail, stop at a nearby self-registration station, available at every state park, forest, recreation area and trail, and open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. You’ll need cash or a check for this option. The stations include small boxes where you can put your payment in an envelope and use the receipt, which is torn off the envelope, as a temporary pass. If you buy an annual pass, you’ll get it in the mail.

Many properties have an electronic sales kiosk (credit cards only). The receipt for this purchase acts as the trail pass.

Planning ahead? Try these.

Buy a pass by phone by calling a local state park property office (credit cards only).

Head to your local DNR service center. The DNR’s central service center office is located in Madison at 101 S. Webster St. Visit

for a full list of statewide DNR service center locations.

Stuck on a trail with no cash or physical card?

Try calling your local state park property office to purchase your pass remotely, if you have digital access to a credit card.

