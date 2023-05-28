Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For more than 100 years, Wisconsin’s official highway maps have helped motorists, and likely a few horse-drawn wagons, get from Westfield to Florence, Brodhead to La Crosse and Montello to Bayfield.

Some of the earliest maps indicated surface type, like concrete, gravel, all weather earth roads, heavy clay earth roads and unsurfaced sandy roads.

The 1935 map had a handy guide to explain stop signs and had six paragraphs on the “rules of the road.” They included tips on passing a slower motorist and reminded drivers that their vehicles needed to have a rear view mirror, at least one windshield wiper, horn, legal lights and “efficient brakes.”

As for the speed limit?

“There is no speed limit on rural highways,” the state Highway Commission wrote 88 years ago. “Be reasonable and drive carefully.”

Clearly this was the early days of motoring.

But with smartphones loaded with GPS and vehicles armed with display screens and a voice that guides every turn, merge and crossing, the need for a folded, paper map would seem to be in its final days. Only that’s not the case.

The state Department of Transportation has released, for the first time since 2019, its newest state highway map. And while there is a digital version, the state has also printed 310,000 copies and expects to print another 340,000 to meet demand before the next map comes out in 2025.

“The printed map doesn’t require batteries, it can always be there,” said David Layton, the DOT’s section chief of surveying and mapping. “There’s more points of interest, and you can see the whole state in one shot. Not only is it a map for travel purposes but for tourism and marketing the state as well.”

So as the travel season kicks off, the DOT has stocked up its welcome centers and rest stops with the new maps and has also created a database that holds each official state highway map since the program’s inception in 1918. It includes a 1916 road map produced by Rand McNally, but the remainder over the last 105 years were produced by the state and serve as a time capsule of sorts.

Tracing history

They show the growth of Interstate 90-94 in the 1950s, the decadeslong construction of the Beltline that began in 1949 in Madison, and the transformation of Highway 51 up the middle of the state into I-39.

The maps show the emergence of man-made lakes and flowages like Lake Redstone in Sauk County in 1964 and the 1926 damming of rivers to create the Turtle-Flambeau and Willow flowages in Iron and Oneida counties, respectfully. Memorial bridges and highways are marked, along with state historic and veterans sites, state and national forests, and ferries

in Cassville, Merrimac, Manitowoc and Milwaukee.

There’s also 34 different slogans and catchphrases that have been used on the maps through the years, sometimes simultaneously.

The first was “The Playground of the Middle West,” used from 1918 to 1948. “Welcome to Wisconsin” has appeared on the map since 1927, while “Keep Wisconsin Clean and Beautiful” showed up from 1956 through 1982. Others have included “Escape to Wisconsin” (1983-84), “Stay a Little Bit Longer” (2003-04) and “Here’s to Every Route Being the Scenic Route” for this year’s map, which is similar to “Explore the Scenic Route” used on the 2019 map.

Mapped for centuries

The database is the result of a more than yearlong organizational project undertaken by Christine Koeller, a DOT cartologist. She pulled the historic maps out of manila folders in filing cabinets and placed most in flat filing drawers. They were then scanned into the database, while the Wisconsin Historical Society provided scans of maps not in the DOT’s archives from 1919 to 1923.

“More than a century of changes can now be seen in arguably the most complete digital collection of the map,” Koeller wrote in an online article about the map project. “The archive provides the public an opportunity to easily explore, research, share, or reprint its favorites.”

The state highway map program was created after the formation of the Wisconsin State Highway Commission in 1911. Prior to that, road development was handled at the local level. In 1916, the Federal Highway Aid Act was passed to administer funds to the state to develop paved, highway road systems.

That was followed in 1917 with the state legislature passing a law that required the state to print and distribute highway service maps. The first, in 1918, cost 10 cents and came in a booklet that included a brief history of the state and the Highway Commission.

The copy in the DOT archives had been folded incorrectly decades ago and was stuffed into a filing cabinet. It remains folded, too brittle to be fully displayed. The map was created just 10 years after Henry Ford introduced the Model T.

“I imagine the automobile (in 1918) is becoming more of a mode of transportation and people are traveling more,” Koeller said as she gently handled the map. “The idea of a family car is becoming more common so road trips are becoming more of a thing.”

The modern map

In terms of promoting the state, the 2023 map is similar to the 1935 map, which includes information about state parks, a message from then-Gov. Philip La Follette and, on the back, a pictorial map worthy of framing and drawn in shades of blue by Laura Kremers, of Madison. It includes depictions of Jean Nicolet’s landing in Green Bay in 1634; the common violet, the state flower; tobacco farming around Edgerton; Door County cherry orchards; and the reforestation of the North Woods following the lumber boom.

Oddly, it also shows Rib Hill (now known as Rib Mountain) near Wausau as the state’s highest point when in reality it’s Timm’s Hill in Price County. The map also shows members of a pioneer family barricading themselves in their cabin from a pack of wolves in southern Wisconsin.

The 2023 map is more accurate, less grim and in full color. There’s a list of state parks and photographs from Devil’s Lake State Park, Apostle Island National Lakeshore, Willow Falls near Hudson and smiling visitors walking up the fully accessible Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park near Fish Creek.

And just like the 1935 map, there are safety reminders. Only in 2023, the primary message is to buckle up and put the phone down while driving.

Folding the map correctly, however, still takes patience and a little concentration. One of the changes this year, compared to the 2019 version, is that the 26-by-36-inch map opens like a book, as opposed to hinging opposite of a book.

“This also makes the printing and folding process easier as well,” Koeller said. “There are states (like Indiana and Washington) that have stopped printing, but in general ... the rest of the states are still producing and distributing maps to the public. People do stop at our welcome centers and some of the other visitor centers and rest areas for the map. That’s the reason they’re stopping. So we know that there’s still a demand out there for the paper product.”

