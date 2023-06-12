Lawmakers once again are considering significant regulatory changes for Wisconsin's alcohol industry, with a proposal supported by a long list of producers, retailers and wholesalers that brew, supply and sell beer, wine and spirits.

Assembly Bill 304 would, among other measures, transfer all alcohol beverage regulations to a newly-created Division of Alcohol Beverages within the state Department of Revenue. The new division would enforce state laws that pertain to breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as retailers and distributors of alcoholic beverages.

The bill authors said consumers would notice few changes if the proposal were signed into law. The fast-tracked legislation has been supported by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and will have its first committee hearing Tuesday. Lawmakers could vote on the bill in the coming weeks.

"This bill takes care of lots of issues out there that won’t affect you directly because it’s not smacking you in the forehead, but it will help all of us do what we want to do to sell products so you can pull the cold one out of the refrigerator when you want it," said Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association.

Currently, alcohol in Wisconsin is distributed and sold through a roughly 90-year-old, three-tier system in which producers of beer, wine and spirits sell to wholesalers, who then sell the products to retailers to sell to consumers. Barring exceptions, individuals cannot sell alcohol unless they possess a license or permit issued by the state DOR.

The three-tiered system was created in the 1930s to prevent monopolies by barring any one company from producing and selling alcohol at the wholesale level. The framework has been a point of criticism over the years for failing to keep up with the changing industry and growing businesses in craft beers or wedding barns.

"I don't think (consumers will) notice much of anything that's different," Scholz said. "A lot of what’s in this bill is process, it's operations, it's retail, it’s how to work within the three-tier system as we’ve seen some changes over the year in the industry."

Under the bill, the new division would be able to appoint “special agents” and other employees to carry out permitting, as well as audits, enforcement, education and legal functions. The bill stipulates that any agents employed by the division cannot have any financial interest in the alcoholic beverage industry.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback said the governor’s office has had discussions with stakeholders regarding the bill and there are ongoing conversations with DOR on some of the technical changes in the legislation, including funding needed to implement the new measures.

Scott Stenger, a lobbyist for the Tavern League of Wisconsin, said one of the biggest criticisms of the three-tier structure is that, due to a lack of resources and staffing, many of the state's rules for those in the alcohol industry are not being properly enforced or differ from business to business.

"We need a consistent, smart regulatory agency so that we all know the rules and the rules aren’t changing from one person to the next," Stenger said.

Stenger said the amount of support the bill has garnered speaks volumes to the level of agreement among those within the alcohol industry. The measure has been supported by Molson Coors, New Glarus Brewing Company, Wisconsin Craft Beverage Coalition, Wisconsin Grocers Association, Wisconsin Beer Distributors Association and Kwik Trip.

The bill would allow brewers to operate retail locations without tap rooms to sell beer and expand hours of operations for wineries, allowing those establishments to stay open as late as bars.

Another component in the bill would require wedding barns, or venues that sell or provide alcohol for special events, to secure a permit or alcohol license to operate.

