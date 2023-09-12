A controversial brewing company that wears its left-leaning politics on its sleeve in one of the state’s more conservative regions plans to open a tasting room in a stronghold of Democrats.

Kirk Bangstad, who is embroiled in lawsuits against the town of Minocqua and Oneida County over zoning concerns, has announced plans to open a second location for his Minocqua Brewing Co. in a vacant space in Madison adjacent to Trixie’s Liquor, 2929 E. Washington Ave.

The space since 2016 had been home to Growlers to Go-Go but the business, owned by Trixie’s owners Chris and Colleen Welch, closed in February.

Bangstad said his Minocqua location will remain open, but the Madison space will provide him an opportunity to expand to an area that is already buying much of his beer in cans at retail locations throughout the city. The new space also would provide a source of revenue in case his location in downtown Minocqua is forced to close.

“It’s the best market for my beer already,” Bangstad said of Madison. “But I’m known equally as a fighter for progressive values. I don’t think there’s any other brewery in the state of Wisconsin that’s even close when it comes to identifying with the majority of Madison’s residents, in terms of politics.”

That’s not the case in northern Wisconsin, where Bangstad ran an unsuccessful race for state Assembly in 2020, losing by 27 points to the Republican candidate. The company’s beers, brewed on contract by other breweries around the state, also are purposefully labeled to reflect Bangstad’s politics. They include “Fair Maps 2.0,” an India pale ale and a nod to Democratic calls for new legislative maps; “Biden Beer,” a Pilsner; “Choice,” a Kolsch-style beer; and “AOC IPA,” a nod to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York.

But Bangstad, who grew up in Stevens Point, graduated from Harvard University and is a former professional opera singer, has riled many in northern Wisconsin with his progressive Facebook posts, blunt responses and signs he has on his business that claim it’s the “Least Popular Place in Town” because of his progressive politics. Those politics may play well with visitors to the popular tourist area, but not with residents.

The business in Minocqua is housed in a former gas station that has been restored and was recently placed on the state and national registers of historic places. However, Bangstad has filed federal lawsuits against local government officials for not allowing him to have an outdoor beer garden, claiming they have allowed other bars and restaurants in the area to have similar setups.

The county ordered Bangstad to close his business in early August, saying he didn’t have approval for customers to drink outside on a small stoop, but the business remains open after Bangstad appealed. It’s unclear when the issue will be resolved, he said.

Bangstad, who has his own political super PAC, is also a defendant in a libel lawsuit brought by Gregg Walker, the publisher of the Lakeland Times newspaper, located across the street from Bangstad’s business.

The lawsuit alleges that Bangstad refused to take down Facebook posts last year in which he called Walker “a crook” and “a misogynist” and alleged the newspaper called a local business official a derogatory name for a person with cognitive delays.

For his Madison tasting room, Bangstad has secured a lease, has an architect and interior designer, and is hoping to open the doors in November or December.

“I’m a fighter for sure,” he said. “I’m a very combative person. I’m pugilistic, but the laws should apply to every business equally.”

