A Democratic state senator apologized to chamber leaders last Friday for using an expletive to address Milwaukee's suburbs during a speech about crime spilling out from the state's biggest city.

"Although I stand by the context of my speech, I could have used a different choice of words on the Senate floor. I apologize for using those specific words," Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said in an email to Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison.

“I’ve spoken with the Senator about the inappropriate action on the floor of the Senate," Kapenga said in response. "She recognizes it was wrong and has issued an apology to her colleagues. We now move on.”

Johnson's words addressing the rhetoric around crime came as Democrats proposed adding gun control policies and funding for a school safety program to the state's 2023-25 budget. Their proposed amendment failed to pass along party lines.

During her speech Johnson said, "To say that these additional police are needed because crime is spilling out into the suburbs — what about these babies who are being lost right in their own cities, who are born into poverty and then who die before they even get an opportunity to change what they were even born into?"

"F--- the suburbs because they don't know a (expletive) thing about how life is in the city," she continued.

Legislators were sharply divided about her comments.

"Republicans who continuously (weaponize) and (villainize) the people of Milwaukee without accountability need to answer for constantly legislating racism," said Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison. "These absurd times in state gov call for real talk."

"Elected officials say dumb things occasionally and when that happens, apologies are appropriate," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.