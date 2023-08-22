The battle for the 2024 presidential election has already begun, and the first showdown of the Republican primary will be happening Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Here’s what you need to know about the Republican primary debate.

How can I watch?

The debate will be broadcast live on the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and foxnews.com from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fox hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the debate.

What’s the debate format?

The candidates will have one minute to answer questions and 30 more seconds for follow-up questions, according to Semafor. There won’t be any time for opening statements, but candidates will each have 45 seconds for closing remarks, Semafor reported.

Which candidates are attending the debate?

To qualify for the GOP debate, presidential candidates need a minimum of 40,000 donors and to register 1% of support in national polls or a combination of national and state polls between July 1 and Aug. 21.

Eight candidates have met that threshold, The Associated Press reported on Friday. And some other candidates were still scrambling to meet the debate requirements.

But perhaps the biggest news about the debate so far is that former President Donald Trump said he won’t be participating. He has long said that as the clear Republican frontrunner, he doesn’t need to debate the many candidates that lag behind him. He appeared to confirm his non-attendance in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

Trump confirms he won’t be doing any debates. (Plural.) pic.twitter.com/buTDl3fCni — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 20, 2023

So, who is attending?

The GOP candidates besides Trump who say they qualify for the debate are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; and former Vice President Mike Pence.

How much will the debate matter?

Many voters aren’t tuned in to the presidential race yet. Many voters who are paying attention already know who they support. Nationally, Trump is leading the GOP field by a large margin, and it’s unlikely a debate alone can alter that dynamic.

But Trump’s nonattendance can allow some of his opponents to capture the spotlight and appeal to voters. It also can prove politically fatal if any of the candidates have embarrassing gaffes.

Perhaps most of all, the debate highlights Wisconsin’s importance on the national stage. Between Wednesday’s debate and next year’s Republican National Convention, also in Milwaukee, the GOP is focusing on laying the groundwork in Wisconsin to capture more votes in the battleground state.