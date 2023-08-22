The battle for the 2024 presidential election has already begun, and the first showdown of the Republican primary will be happening Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Here’s what you need to know about the Republican primary debate.
How can I watch?
The debate will be broadcast live on the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and foxnews.com from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fox hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the debate.
What’s the debate format?
The candidates will have one minute to answer questions and 30 more seconds for follow-up questions, according to Semafor. There won’t be any time for opening statements, but candidates will each have 45 seconds for closing remarks, Semafor reported.
People are also reading…
Which candidates are attending the debate?
To qualify for the GOP debate, presidential candidates need a minimum of 40,000 donors and to register 1% of support in national polls or a combination of national and state polls between July 1 and Aug. 21.
Eight candidates have met that threshold, The Associated Press reported on Friday. And some other candidates were still scrambling to meet the debate requirements.
But perhaps the biggest news about the debate so far is that former President Donald Trump said he won’t be participating. He has long said that as the clear Republican frontrunner, he doesn’t need to debate the many candidates that lag behind him. He appeared to confirm his non-attendance in a Truth Social post on Sunday.
Trump confirms he won’t be doing any debates. (Plural.) pic.twitter.com/buTDl3fCni— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 20, 2023
So, who is attending?
The GOP candidates besides Trump who say they qualify for the debate are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; and former Vice President Mike Pence.
How much will the debate matter?
Many voters aren’t tuned in to the presidential race yet. Many voters who are paying attention already know who they support. Nationally, Trump is leading the GOP field by a large margin, and it’s unlikely a debate alone can alter that dynamic.
But Trump’s nonattendance can allow some of his opponents to capture the spotlight and appeal to voters. It also can prove politically fatal if any of the candidates have embarrassing gaffes.
Perhaps most of all, the debate highlights Wisconsin’s importance on the national stage. Between Wednesday’s debate and next year’s Republican National Convention, also in Milwaukee, the GOP is focusing on laying the groundwork in Wisconsin to capture more votes in the battleground state.
A look at some of the 2024 presidential candidates
Here’s a closer look at some of the Republican and Democratic candidates running for the nomination for president in 2024.
In April of 2023, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he is running for the Democratic nominee for President of the United States in the 2024 elec…
Self-help author Marianne Williamson, whose 2020 White House campaign featured more quirky calls for spiritual healing than actual voter suppo…
President Joe Biden is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” and extend the run of America’…
When former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson kicked off his 2024 bid in April, he did so from his hometown of Bentonville, on the same steps where…
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum touted his small-town roots and business experience as he announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presid…
Former Texas Republican Representative Will Hurd is running for President of the United States. Hurd is a critic of former President Donald Tr…
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is running for president of the United States once again. Christie ran before in 2016 as he faced-off ag…
Former Republican South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is running for President of the United States in the 2024 election. Haley is the daughter of…
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is a wealthy biotech entrepreneur and investor and the author of “Woke, Inc.," initially launc…
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has launched his presidential campaign offering an optimistic and compassionate message he's hoping can serve as…
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has formally entered the Republican presidential primary contest. As of now, he is considered former President Donal…
Former Vice President Mike Pence joins many candidates running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, and is the first vice pres…
Former President Donald J. Trump is running for office once again. He was defeated by sitting President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. When t…