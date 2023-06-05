The now-suspended review into Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election headed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has been once again ordered to retain and produce records related to the GOP-ordered probe that fizzled out almost a year ago with Gableman's firing.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost's order adds to a growing list of legal defeats for the review of how Wisconsin's election was administered. Frost's ruling is also the latest to clarify that Gableman and his team are subject to state laws requiring the retention of public records.

Frost on Monday dismissed two motions filed by Gableman's attorneys seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed by American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group that filed multiple requests for public records related to the probe. Frost's ruling was made in one of four open records lawsuits filed by American Oversight.

"The public interest in the (Office of Special Counsel) preserving all its records investigating the 2020 election and in being able to request and review those records is paramount," Frost wrote in his ruling.

Judges in other cases have made similar rulings ordering Gableman and his team to retain and produce public records related to the review.

In its motion to dismiss, the Office of Special Counsel argued American Oversight lacked standing to sue the office seeking to comply with Wisconsin's record retention law. Attorneys for Gableman have argued that he served as an independent contractor and is not subject to the state's record retention law.

State lawmakers are exempt from Wisconsin’s record retention law, allowing them to regularly delete records, though requested documents must be retained if they exist at the time of a formal request. A 2022 memo prepared by the Wisconsin Legislative Council indicated that the records retention exemption enjoyed by legislators did not apply to Gableman.

Gableman and his attorneys have said the Office of Special Counsel regularly deleted emails and documents deemed irrelevant to the taxpayer-funded review.

"No amount of denial, disorganization, or destruction changes the fact that (the Office of Special Counsel) is subject to the same standards of transparency and open records as other government agencies, including the requirement not to destroy public documents," American Oversight executive director Heather Sawyer said in a statement.

In his ruling, Frost noted that the state's record retention law explicitly excludes "records and correspondence of any member of the Legislature." With that, Frost said state lawmakers intended for the law to apply to all other records of the Legislature. He went on to clarify that the record retention statute applies to all the Legislature's subparts and subordinate offices, including the team led by Gableman.

"(The Office of Special Counsel's) position cannot be correct or this law would become meaningless for all practical purposes," Frost wrote. "In short, there would be a right without a remedy — the public has a right to all state actors covered by the Retention Law preserving their covered records, but would have no remedy to counter noncompliance with that law. When interpreting statutes, I must avoid an interpretation that renders statutory language meaningless or absurd."

At former President Donald Trump's behest, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hired Gableman in 2021 to lead the probe that has cost the state more than $1 million in taxpayer funds. While Gableman's review failed to find any evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, he used his platform to foster doubt in the electoral process and recommended the Legislature decertify the results, a meaningless gesture not allowed by state or federal law.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements.

The relationship between Vos and Gableman soured over the course of the review, and Vos ultimately fired Gableman last August after the former state Supreme Court justice endorsed Vos' primary challenger that year. Vos narrowly defeated his opponent Adam Steen, who was also backed by Trump.

Despite Gableman's firing, the Legislature has continued to authorize the use of taxpayer dollars to cover legal costs related to the review.

