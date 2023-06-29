Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice whose review of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election was widely panned, is slated to testify as an expert witness for a former Donald Trump attorney who could lose his law license over his efforts to help the former president overturn the 2020 election.
Gableman was to testify for attorney John Eastman at his California state bar hearing Wednesday, but the hearing was postponed until Thursday morning. The state lawyers association is seeking to have Eastman disbarred for advancing the legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the power to unilaterally reject Electoral College votes from several states, including Wisconsin, in which Eastman falsely claimed that there was “massive evidence” of fraud.
A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements.
Gableman, who an attorney for Eastman said would testify in person if his schedule permits, was hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to review the 2020 presidential election at Trump’s behest.
His review failed to find any evidence of widespread fraud, although he used the platform to encourage more doubt about the outcome, and recommended the Legislature decertify the results, something not allowed by state or federal law.
Gableman’s review also stated nursing homes in five Wisconsin counties voted in unusually high numbers in the last presidential election — claims disproven by a Wisconsin State Journal review. Additionally, his review falsely stated that a nonprofit’s donations to cities to help administer the 2020 election constituted election bribery. Courts have said those donations were legal.
Efforts to reach Gableman on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Gableman said he spent the first two months of his review of the 2020 election using a now-deleted personal email account and working out of a public library, and regularly discarded records even after requests for documents from his office had been submitted under the state’s open records law. His review led him to consult with other prominent election deniers, like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
The relationship between Vos and Gableman soured over the course of the review, and Vos ultimately fired Gableman last August after the former state Supreme Court justice endorsed Vos’ primary challenger that year. Vos narrowly defeated his opponent, Adam Steen, who was also backed by Trump.
Despite Gableman’s firing, the Legislature has continued to authorize the use of taxpayer dollars to cover legal costs related to Gableman’s review, which has so far cost taxpayers more than $1 million.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
While a handful of voters in 2020 risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere. Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic. Here's what happened, and didn't happen.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.