Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice whose review of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election was widely panned, is slated to testify as an expert witness for a former Donald Trump attorney who could lose his law license over his efforts to help the former president overturn the 2020 election.

Gableman was to testify for attorney John Eastman at his California state bar hearing Wednesday, but the hearing was postponed until Thursday morning. The state lawyers association is seeking to have Eastman disbarred for advancing the legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the power to unilaterally reject Electoral College votes from several states, including Wisconsin, in which Eastman falsely claimed that there was “massive evidence” of fraud.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements.

Gableman, who an attorney for Eastman said would testify in person if his schedule permits, was hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to review the 2020 presidential election at Trump’s behest.

His review failed to find any evidence of widespread fraud, although he used the platform to encourage more doubt about the outcome, and recommended the Legislature decertify the results, something not allowed by state or federal law.

Gableman’s review also stated nursing homes in five Wisconsin counties voted in unusually high numbers in the last presidential election — claims disproven by a Wisconsin State Journal review. Additionally, his review falsely stated that a nonprofit’s donations to cities to help administer the 2020 election constituted election bribery. Courts have said those donations were legal.

Efforts to reach Gableman on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Gableman said he spent the first two months of his review of the 2020 election using a now-deleted personal email account and working out of a public library, and regularly discarded records even after requests for documents from his office had been submitted under the state’s open records law. His review led him to consult with other prominent election deniers, like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The relationship between Vos and Gableman soured over the course of the review, and Vos ultimately fired Gableman last August after the former state Supreme Court justice endorsed Vos’ primary challenger that year. Vos narrowly defeated his opponent, Adam Steen, who was also backed by Trump.

Despite Gableman’s firing, the Legislature has continued to authorize the use of taxpayer dollars to cover legal costs related to Gableman’s review, which has so far cost taxpayers more than $1 million.