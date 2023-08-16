As a show of support, the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday declined to take a position on whether Meagan Wolfe should testify before a Senate committee on a measure Republican legislative leaders may use to oust her from her role as the agency's nonpartisan administrator.

At issue is Senate Resolution 3, which the Republican-controlled Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection plans to take up in a matter of weeks. The resolution was adopted last month by Republicans and declares that Wolfe, who has led the agency since 2018, has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan commission — despite the agency failing to secure the four votes traditionally needed for approval.

The six-member commission met Wednesday to discuss authorizing Wolfe's participation in the committee hearing, but ultimately chose not to vote on the matter, with Democratic members raising concern that doing so would legitimize the position being taken by Senate Republicans.

"Why would we indulge that sort of anti-statutory ... this bald-faced lie that there is a nomination before them when there is not a nomination before them," Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs said. "I don’t have any interest in indulging the Legislature’s circus, which is based on a false reading of the law."

The majority of commissioners said they will support Wolfe's decision, but it will be up to her whether she plans to attend the hearing, which has not been scheduled.

Wolfe has become the subject of scrutiny from legislative Republicans since the commission made changes to certain elections procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — changes that have spurred some conservatives to falsely accuse her of malfeasance.

Wolfe has not said whether she plans to attend the meeting, but she said Wednesday the issue has put her in "a really difficult spot," with differing opinions on whether she has been nominated for reappointment.

“If I’m being very frank with you all, I think I’m being put in an absolutely impossible, untenable spot either way," Wolfe said. "Knowing that I have the clear backing from the commission is important to me in that I not be operating against your will, because I serve at your will."

Wolfe's status

The six-member bipartisan commission in June deadlocked on a vote to reappoint Wolfe, a move the commission's three Democratic members thought would prevent the state Senate from taking action her appointment.

The three Republican commissioners voted to reappoint Wolfe, but the three Democratic commissioners abstained from the vote, citing a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion that appointees can stay in their roles after their terms end. Wolfe's term ended June 30.

Because of the deadlock, Democratic commissioners thought Wolfe's reappointment wouldn't come before the GOP-controlled state Senate for confirmation.

One day later, Senate Republicans adopted a resolution declaring that the Senate "considers Meagan Wolfe to have been nominated," opening the door for the Senate to ultimately remove her.

Commissioner Robert Spindell Jr. on Wednesday introduced a motion to authorize Wolfe to attend the hearing, but it was not seconded. Spindell said he agrees with the position of Senate GOP leadership that the commission's three votes supporting her nomination, paired with three votes to abstain, constitutes a majority.

Elections Commission chair Don Millis, a Republican, said the agency has always operated under the belief that it requires four votes for positive action. Ultimately, the matter will almost certainly be decided in court, he added.

"Some judge or some court is going to decide this," Millis said.

GOP strategy

Before Senate Republicans introduced the resolution on Wolfe's nomination, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, privately expressed doubts about whether the chamber could remove Wolfe if she wasn't first reappointed by the commission, according to an email the senator sent to a group of conservatives.

In an email sent to a group of local Republican leaders and posted on the messaging app Telegram, LeMahieu referenced the 2022 Supreme Court decision that allowed an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to serve on the Department of Natural Resources board long after his term had expired until the Senate confirmed his Democratic successor.

"The precedent from this case means that if WEC doesn't reappoint Wolfe or a replacement, the senate would have no power to get rid of her through the confirmation process," LeMahieu wrote in the June 15 email.

Amid rising GOP criticism, Wolfe sent a letter to legislators in June seeking to rebut allegations regarding the 2020 election, which she said was “repeatedly mischaracterized.” In the letter, Wolfe made clear that the six commissioners, not Wolfe, made decisions throughout that election. Wolfe said her job was only to implement those decisions.

"All the actions that she has been blamed for are all actions of the commission," Millis said.

A spokesperson for Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, who chairs the Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection, said Wednesday a meeting has not been scheduled to take up Wolfe's appointment.

Millis said he thought it would be good for Wolfe to attend the meeting to "tell the good story of what is going on here," adding that not attending would be "thumbing the nose" at the Legislature.

Democratic commissioner Joseph Czarnezki said he supports any decision Wolfe makes but cautioned that she may receive GOP criticism, whether she attends the hearing or not.

Bigger picture

The lack of clarity around Wolfe’s future comes as Republicans grapple with handling elections nationwide. One faction of the Republican Party has sought to rework how elections are run ever since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, falsely blaming it on voter fraud. But other Republicans have sought to separate themselves and their party from the 2020 election, seeking to look forward and prioritize other issues.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvement.

Wolfe was appointed to her role by the commission in February 2018. She was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in May 2019.

