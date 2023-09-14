Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called on the state Department of Justice to file a lawsuit to challenge Senate Republicans' move to fire Wisconsin's top election official, despite widespread disagreement over whether the matter was even legally before the Legislature.
The Senate on Thursday voted 22-11, along party lines, to reject an appointment nomination for Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, effectively removing her from the position she's held since 2018. Both Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Legislature's nonpartisan attorneys have said Wolfe's appointment is not properly before the chamber.
"Wisconsin Republicans’ attempt to illegally fire Wisconsin’s elections administrator without cause today shows they are continuing to escalate efforts to sow distrust and disinformation about our elections, denigrate our clerks, poll workers, and election administrators, and undermine basic tenets of our democracy, including the peaceful transfer of power," Evers said in a statement.
"I’m requesting the Wisconsin Department of Justice provide immediate representation to defend Ms. Wolfe so she can remain in this important role," Evers added.
The lawsuit could make its way before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which last month shifted to a liberal majority for the first time in more than a decade.
Wolfe has become the subject of scrutiny from legislative Republicans since the commission made changes to certain elections procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — changes that have spurred some conservatives to falsely accuse her of malfeasance.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the vote, which split along party lines, represents "the lack of faith" among some in Wisconsin's elections, due in part to actions taken by Wolfe and the bipartisan commission.
"We need to rebuild the faith in Wisconsin's elections," LeMahieu said.
Some of Wolfe's most vocal critics, including 2020 gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Tim Ramthun, attended Thursday's session. Following the vote, many broke into applause from the chamber's second floor gallery.
Much of the GOP's criticism over the state's 2020 election has been fueled by former President Donald Trump, who continues to make baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 vote. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.
Much of Thursday's discussion focused on the legality of the vote itself, with Democratic lawmakers pointing to legal opinions from Kaul and nonpartisan attorneys, who have said there is no formal nomination before the Senate.
Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said Democratic votes in favor of Wolfe's nomination would be "symbolic."
"The Senate cannot simply manufacture a nomination that does not exist," said Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission in June deadlocked on a vote to reappoint Wolfe in a bid by Democratic commissioners to block her nomination from reaching the Senate. The three Republican members of the bipartisan commission voted to nominate her, and the three Democratic members abstained.
Senate Republicans have argued that the deadlocked vote actually constituted a majority since the three commissioners who cast votes voted in favor of appointing her.
An August memo from Wisconsin Legislative Council attorneys Katie Bender-Olson and Peggy Hurley states that most commission actions, including the appointment of the agency's administrator, must be affirmed with at least four votes.
"Based on the statutory text and conventions of statutory interpretation in Wisconsin, the best interpretation of state law is that appointment of a WEC administrator requires four votes of the commission," the memo states. "This is because the provision relating directly to the appointment of an administrator refers to a 'majority of the members of the commission,' and not to a majority of those voting, and because actions of the commission generally require a two-thirds vote."
While state law at times refers to members "present and voting" in some statutory provisions, that language is not included in a statute pertaining to an administrative appointment, the memo continues.
Separately, in a letter to Wisconsin Legislative Council Director Anne Sappenfield, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wrote that the commission's deadlocked vote in June means "there is no WEC administrator appointment before the Senate."
"This is not a close question under state law," Kaul said, adding that the state Department of Justice is representing Wolfe in the matter.
Kaul reiterated his comments on Monday, adding that the Senate should avoid firing Wolfe and "causing more needless uncertainty about election administration in Wisconsin."
Despite that, Senate Republicans in June introduced a resolution declaring that Wolfe has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan elections commission. The Senate elections committee on Monday voted 3-1, with one Democratic abstention, against recommending Wolfe's reappointment.
Wolfe was appointed to her role by the commission in February 2018. She was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in May 2019.
