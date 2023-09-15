Senate Republicans “blatantly ignored Wisconsin law” when they voted Thursday to oust Wisconsin’s top election official despite widespread disagreement over whether the matter was legally before the Legislature, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul argued in a lawsuit against state GOP leaders.
The Senate on Thursday voted 22-11, along party lines, to reject an appointment nomination for Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, in an effort to remove her from the position she has held since 2018. Both Kaul and the Legislature’s nonpartisan attorneys have said Wolfe’s appointment is not properly before the chamber.
Speaking with reporters after the vote, Kaul said the Senate’s vote “has no legal effect.” The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the commission and Wolfe, the agency’s nonpartisan administrator, against Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
People are also reading…
“This is not a close question under Wisconsin law,” Kaul said. “While the Senate has purported to take a vote on the appointment of Meagan Wolfe, there is in fact no appointment.”
The lawsuit seeks declaratory judgment affirming that Wolfe remains the commission’s administrator. Kaul said he expects the matter to be concluded well before the 2024 presidential election. The lawsuit could make its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which last month shifted to a liberal majority for the first time in more than a decade.
Speaking with reporters, Wolfe said the vote to remove her from office was taken by lawmakers who embraced “unfounded rumors about my leadership, my role on the commission and our system of elections.”
“My position as administrator is of course subject to removal by a majority vote of the commission at any time,” Wolfe said. “In the meantime, unless a final determination of a court says otherwise, I will continue to serve as the administrator of the WEC.”
“The 2024 election cycle begins in less than three months,” Wolfe continued. “There is such important work ahead, and my hope is that we will quickly get the clarity that we need from the courts.”
Wolfe added that she will accept the court’s final determination.
GOP scrutiny
Wolfe has been the subject of scrutiny from legislative Republicans since the commission made changes to certain procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — changes that have spurred some conservatives to falsely accuse her of malfeasance.
Speaking with reporters ahead of the Senate’s vote, Vos said having a new elections administrator, “who doesn’t have all the baggage of the last election cycle and decisions that were made,” would be “better for democracy.”
“I think if Meagan Wolfe stays there, it will be even more problematic for people to believe whatever occurs in 2024 is fair,” Vos continued. “So for the good of the system, I think that we need to say that in any job, there is always more than one qualified person who could do it.”
LeMahieu said the vote to reject Wolfe’s nomination represents “the lack of faith” among some in Wisconsin’s elections, due in part to actions taken by Wolfe and the bipartisan commission.
“We need to rebuild the faith in Wisconsin’s elections,” LeMahieu said.
LeMahieu walked away without responding when asked about the lawsuit Thursday.
“Wisconsin Republicans’ attempt to illegally fire Wisconsin’s elections administrator without cause today shows they are continuing to escalate efforts to sow distrust and disinformation about our elections, denigrate our clerks, poll workers, and election administrators, and undermine basic tenets of our democracy, including the peaceful transfer of power,” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.
Some of Wolfe’s most vocal critics, including 2020 GOP gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Tim Ramthun, attended Thursday’s session. After the vote, many broke into applause from the chamber’s second floor gallery.
Much of the GOP’s criticism over the state’s 2020 election has been fueled by former President Donald Trump, who continues to make baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 vote. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.
Senate vote
Much of the Senate’s discussion Thursday focused on the legality of the vote itself, with Democratic lawmakers pointing to legal opinions from Kaul and nonpartisan attorneys, who have said there is no formal nomination before the Senate.
“The Senate cannot simply manufacture a nomination that does not exist,” said Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission in June deadlocked on a vote to reappoint Wolfe in a bid by Democratic commissioners to block her nomination from reaching the Senate. The three Republican members of the bipartisan commission voted to nominate her, and the three Democratic members abstained.
Senate Republicans have argued that the deadlocked vote actually constituted a majority since the three commissioners who cast votes voted in favor of appointing her.
However, in an email sent to a group of local Republican leaders and posted on the messaging app Telegram, LeMahieu said “if WEC doesn’t reappoint Wolfe or a replacement, the senate would have no power to get rid of her through the normal confirmation process.”
LeMahieu’s email referenced the 2022 Supreme Court decision that allowed an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to serve on the Department of Natural Resources board long after his term had expired until the Senate confirmed his Democratic successor.
Legal memo
An August memo from Wisconsin Legislative Council attorneys Katie Bender-Olson and Peggy Hurley states that most commission actions, including the appointment of the agency’s administrator, must be affirmed with at least four votes, or a majority of all members.
While state law at times refers to members “present and voting” in some statutory provisions, that language is not included in a statute pertaining to an administrative appointment, the memo continues.
In the lawsuit, DOJ argues Wolfe is “lawfully holding over” as the agency’s administrator.
“Absent a statute prohibiting holdover, an incumbent may lawfully hold over and continue to fulfill their duties,” the lawsuit states. “No statute prohibits the administrator from holding over.”
Senate Republicans in June introduced a resolution declaring that Wolfe has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan elections commission. The Senate elections committee on Monday voted 3-1, with one Democratic abstention, against recommending Wolfe’s reappointment.
Wolfe was appointed to her role by the commission in February 2018. She was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in May 2019.
This morning's top headlines: Biden impeachment inquiry; Libyan floods; UAW strike looms
Biden impeachment inquiry; Libyan floods; UAW strike looms; plus more top news this morning:
The White House is working to stay above the fray on the historic impeachment proceedings launched ahead of the 2024 election by House Republicans. GOP lawmakers are trying to link Biden to the business dealings of his son, Hunter, while deflecting attention from Donald Trump’s own legal peril. Biden's strategy for countering the impeachment is reflective of his broader approach to reelection — the idea that if he puts his head down and governs, Americans will see results and reward him with another four years. The White House is trying to shrug off the charges as baseless, stay focused on policy, leave impeachment question to the lawyers and chide those who give too much credence to it all.
The city of Derna has buried thousands of people in mass graves, Libyan officials said Thursday, as search teams scoured ruins left by devastating floods and the city’s mayor said that the death toll could triple or more. The city's mayor says up to 20,000 may have been killed. Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna. As the storm pounded the coast Sunday night, Derna residents said they heard loud explosions when the dams outside the city collapsed. Health authorities have put the death toll in Derna at 5,100 as of Wednesday. Officials say the number of deaths is likely to climb as there are least 9,000 people still missing.
At a closed-door Senate forum, tech leaders loosely endorsed the regulation of artificial intelligence. The guest list at Wednesday's hearing featured some of the industry’s biggest names, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and X's and Tesla’s Elon Musk. Musk said after leaving the meeting that “it was a very civilized discussion among some of the smartest people in the world.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said more than 60 senators attended and there was some broad consensus in building a foundation for bipartisan AI policy. And Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he thinks “it’s important that government plays a role, both on the innovation side and building the right safeguards.”
With just over 24 hours left before a strike deadline, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says offers from Detroit automakers aren’t enough and the union is getting ready to strike. In an online address to members Wednesday, Fain said General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected some of the union’s other demands. He said the offers don't reflect the sacrifices made by union workers. He said the union is preparing to strike in a way the companies haven't seen before. Automakers contend they need to make huge investments to build electric vehicles while continuing to build and engineer internal combustion vehicles. The union is poised to strike at a small number of company plants in order to get better offers.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been taken to a state prison outside Philadelphia after his capture Wednesday morning. Cavalcante was caught after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks in rural southeastern Pennsylvania. Tactical teams with search dogs located him after a plane with a thermal imaging camera picked up his heat signal. No shots were fired. Cavalcante broke out of the Chester County jail Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021. He was arraigned on an escape charge before police took him to prison.
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney won't seek reelection in 2024, marking end to decadeslong political career
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney will not run for reelection in 2024. The former presidential candidate and Massachusetts governor said Wednesday that the country’s many challenges call for a younger generation of leaders. He said the U.S. would be better served if Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump stepped aside for the 2024 election. Since running for the White House in 2012, Romney’s brand of Republicanism has shifted from establishment to outlier with Trump's populist rise as the party's dominant figure. He was the only GOP member of Congress to vote to convict Trump at both of his impeachment trials.
Authorities says the luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer has been successfully pulled free three days after running aground in Greenland with 206 people on board. The ship's owner says it was freed by a fisheries research vessel at high tide. It says no one was injured, there was no breach of the hull and no environmental pollution. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday in Northeast Greenland National Park, the world’s northernmost national park. The Bahamas-flagged cruise ship has passengers from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.
No sign of Kim Jong Un as his Russia visit continues and Seoul expresses concern over Putin meetings
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is to tour a Russian aircraft plant that builds fighter jets and then visit the country’s Pacific Fleet, but his exact whereabouts remain uncertain, as South Korea on Thursday expressed “deep concern and regret” that his visit has focused so far on expanding military cooperation. Washington has warned that the summit on Wednesday between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to a deal for North Korea to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. There’s widespread concern in Seoul that North Korea in return would receive advanced weapons technologies from Russia, including those related to military spy satellites, which would increase the threat posed by Kim’s military nuclear program.
After several days of torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes, New England is preparing for something more dangerous lurking offshore — Hurricane Lee. As the Category 1 system swirled southwest of Bermuda, Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency on Thursday. The state was also under its first hurricane watch in 15 years. The water-logged region is getting ready for wind gusts up to 70 mph (112 kph), along with more rain. A tropical storm warning extended south through Massachusetts, with powerful winds arriving late Friday in southern New England. Maine was to see the brunt of the storm on Saturday.
Both sides rest in Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial, moving historic case closer to a verdict
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial on corruption charges is getting close to a verdict. Paxton's defense team on Thursday rested their case after calling four witness. Paxton is suspended from office pending the trial’s outcome and is not required to attend the proceedings. He has not appeared since testimony began last week. A two-thirds majority in the Texas Senate is required for conviction. That means if all 12 Senate Democrats vote against Paxton, at least nine Republicans would have to join them.
U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband has died in an airplane crash in western Alaska. It’s the latest fatality involving politicians or their loved ones in the nation’s largest state where flights are common because of a limited road system. Eugene Peltola Jr. was the pilot and plane’s sole occupant. The Piper PA-18-150 Super Cub appears to have crashed under unknown circumstances upon takeoff after he dropped off a hunter and equipment. Peltola’s chief of staff says she was returning to Alaska from Washington, D.C., to be with family. Peltola is an Alaska Democrat who was elected to a full term in the U.S. House last November.