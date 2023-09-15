Senate Republicans “blatantly ignored Wisconsin law” when they voted Thursday to oust Wisconsin’s top election official despite widespread disagreement over whether the matter was legally before the Legislature, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul argued in a lawsuit against state GOP leaders.

The Senate on Thursday voted 22-11, along party lines, to reject an appointment nomination for Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, in an effort to remove her from the position she has held since 2018. Both Kaul and the Legislature’s nonpartisan attorneys have said Wolfe’s appointment is not properly before the chamber.

Speaking with reporters after the vote, Kaul said the Senate’s vote “has no legal effect.” The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the commission and Wolfe, the agency’s nonpartisan administrator, against Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

“This is not a close question under Wisconsin law,” Kaul said. “While the Senate has purported to take a vote on the appointment of Meagan Wolfe, there is in fact no appointment.”

The lawsuit seeks declaratory judgment affirming that Wolfe remains the commission’s administrator. Kaul said he expects the matter to be concluded well before the 2024 presidential election. The lawsuit could make its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which last month shifted to a liberal majority for the first time in more than a decade.

Speaking with reporters, Wolfe said the vote to remove her from office was taken by lawmakers who embraced “unfounded rumors about my leadership, my role on the commission and our system of elections.”

“My position as administrator is of course subject to removal by a majority vote of the commission at any time,” Wolfe said. “In the meantime, unless a final determination of a court says otherwise, I will continue to serve as the administrator of the WEC.”

“The 2024 election cycle begins in less than three months,” Wolfe continued. “There is such important work ahead, and my hope is that we will quickly get the clarity that we need from the courts.”

Wolfe added that she will accept the court’s final determination.

GOP scrutiny

Wolfe has been the subject of scrutiny from legislative Republicans since the commission made changes to certain procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — changes that have spurred some conservatives to falsely accuse her of malfeasance.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the Senate’s vote, Vos said having a new elections administrator, “who doesn’t have all the baggage of the last election cycle and decisions that were made,” would be “better for democracy.”

“I think if Meagan Wolfe stays there, it will be even more problematic for people to believe whatever occurs in 2024 is fair,” Vos continued. “So for the good of the system, I think that we need to say that in any job, there is always more than one qualified person who could do it.”

LeMahieu said the vote to reject Wolfe’s nomination represents “the lack of faith” among some in Wisconsin’s elections, due in part to actions taken by Wolfe and the bipartisan commission.

“We need to rebuild the faith in Wisconsin’s elections,” LeMahieu said.

LeMahieu walked away without responding when asked about the lawsuit Thursday.

“Wisconsin Republicans’ attempt to illegally fire Wisconsin’s elections administrator without cause today shows they are continuing to escalate efforts to sow distrust and disinformation about our elections, denigrate our clerks, poll workers, and election administrators, and undermine basic tenets of our democracy, including the peaceful transfer of power,” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

Some of Wolfe’s most vocal critics, including 2020 GOP gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Tim Ramthun, attended Thursday’s session. After the vote, many broke into applause from the chamber’s second floor gallery.

Much of the GOP’s criticism over the state’s 2020 election has been fueled by former President Donald Trump, who continues to make baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 vote. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Senate vote

Much of the Senate’s discussion Thursday focused on the legality of the vote itself, with Democratic lawmakers pointing to legal opinions from Kaul and nonpartisan attorneys, who have said there is no formal nomination before the Senate.

“The Senate cannot simply manufacture a nomination that does not exist,” said Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission in June deadlocked on a vote to reappoint Wolfe in a bid by Democratic commissioners to block her nomination from reaching the Senate. The three Republican members of the bipartisan commission voted to nominate her, and the three Democratic members abstained.

Senate Republicans have argued that the deadlocked vote actually constituted a majority since the three commissioners who cast votes voted in favor of appointing her.

However, in an email sent to a group of local Republican leaders and posted on the messaging app Telegram, LeMahieu said “if WEC doesn’t reappoint Wolfe or a replacement, the senate would have no power to get rid of her through the normal confirmation process.”

LeMahieu’s email referenced the 2022 Supreme Court decision that allowed an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to serve on the Department of Natural Resources board long after his term had expired until the Senate confirmed his Democratic successor.

Legal memo

An August memo from Wisconsin Legislative Council attorneys Katie Bender-Olson and Peggy Hurley states that most commission actions, including the appointment of the agency’s administrator, must be affirmed with at least four votes, or a majority of all members.

While state law at times refers to members “present and voting” in some statutory provisions, that language is not included in a statute pertaining to an administrative appointment, the memo continues.

In the lawsuit, DOJ argues Wolfe is “lawfully holding over” as the agency’s administrator.

“Absent a statute prohibiting holdover, an incumbent may lawfully hold over and continue to fulfill their duties,” the lawsuit states. “No statute prohibits the administrator from holding over.”

Senate Republicans in June introduced a resolution declaring that Wolfe has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan elections commission. The Senate elections committee on Monday voted 3-1, with one Democratic abstention, against recommending Wolfe’s reappointment.

Wolfe was appointed to her role by the commission in February 2018. She was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in May 2019.