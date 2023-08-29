A committee hearing on the future of Meagan Wolfe's job as head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission was largely spent revisiting old grievances held by some Republicans over the state's nearly 3-year-old presidential election.

The Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection met Tuesday to discuss a resolution ultimately aimed at unseating Wolfe, who has led the commission since 2018. Wolfe did not testify at the meeting, which was largely attended by some of her biggest critics, including several who have taken aim at the bipartisan commission and its administrator since the 2020 election.

The meeting was held as Senate Republicans move closer to removing Wolfe from her role as Wisconsin's top election official — despite arguments that such a vote is not legally before the Legislature.

Both Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Legislature's attorneys have said there is no legal nomination for the committee to consider.

"That's really a separate discussion. This was a public hearing about reappointing Meagan Wolfe," committee chair Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, said when asked about the legal questions raised about Wolfe's nomination.

Knodl said he hasn't decided yet whether the committee will formally vote to send the resolution to the full Senate, where the Republican majority could remove Wolfe from office.

“Not everything gets to an executive session, so I haven’t made that determination yet," he said, adding the matter could come before the full Senate as soon as mid-September.

Senate Resolution 3, adopted in June, declares that Wolfe has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan commission — despite the agency failing to secure the four votes traditionally needed for approval.

"There is not a nomination before this committee," said Ann Jacobs, a Democratic member of the commission. "There just isn't, and the law is very clear on that."

Recent actions

In June, the commission's three Republican members voted to reappoint Wolfe, while the agency's three Democratic members abstained from voting in an effort to prevent a majority vote that would send Wolfe's reappointment to the GOP-controlled state Senate, where Republicans could reject the nomination and effectively oust Wolfe.

The next day, Senate Republicans adopted a resolution declaring Wolfe has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan commission — despite the agency failing to secure the four votes traditionally needed for approval. Senate GOP leaders argue the commission's three votes supporting her nomination, paired with three votes to abstain, constitutes a majority.

However, a memo prepared last week by Wisconsin Legislative Council attorneys Katie Bender-Olson and Peggy Hurley for Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, states that most Wisconsin Elections Commission actions, including the appointment of the agency's administrator, must be affirmed with at least four votes.

"Based on the statutory text and conventions of statutory interpretation in Wisconsin, the best interpretation of state law is that appointment of a WEC administrator requires four votes of the commission," the memo states. "This is because the provision relating directly to the appointment of an administrator refers to a 'majority of the members of the commission,' and not to a majority of those voting, and because actions of the commission generally require a two-thirds vote."

While state law at times refers to members "present and voting" in some statutory provisions, that language is not included in a statute pertaining to an administrative appointment, the memo continues.

"The Legislature chose not to use similar language for the appointment of an administrator, supporting the conclusion that appointment requires an affirmative vote by a majority of WEC members rather than a majority of members voting," the attorneys wrote.

Before Senate Republicans introduced the resolution on Wolfe's nomination, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, privately expressed doubts about whether the chamber could remove Wolfe if she wasn't first reappointed by the commission, according to an email the senator sent to a group of conservatives.

Last week, Kaul made a similar argument in a letter sent to Wisconsin Legislative Council director Anne Sappenfield, stating that the commission's deadlock vote in June means "there is no WEC administrator appointment before the Senate."

It's likely the matter will ultimately be decided in court.

"It's just unfortunate that we are going to wind up back in court for trying to exercise our authority," Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, said.

Back to 2020

Tuesday's meeting kicked off with lawmakers revisiting the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau's nearly 2-year-old report on the 2020 election. The audit, released in October 2021, was never intended to reexamine the results of the election, but it contained no evidence of widespread fraud.

It did, however, recommend the state elections commission create rules defining the use of ballot drop boxes in elections and define when clerks are allowed to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. Wolfe and commission members have said many of the proposed changes raised by the audit have been made.

Even so, several who spoke Tuesday continued to relitigate the presidential election and raise concerns about election malfeasance and fraud.

Those who spoke in opposition to Wolfe's nomination included: Peter Bernegger, of New London, who last year was fined by the Wisconsin Elections Commission for filing what the agency called "frivolous" claims of voter fraud; Harry Wait, who was charged with election fraud and identity theft after requesting and receiving absentee ballots in the names of legislators and local officials last year; and former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to lead the now defunct taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election.

While Gableman's review failed to find any evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, he used his platform to foster doubt in the electoral process and recommended the Legislature take the legally impossible step of decertifying the results.

"The record speaks for itself, and nothing speaks as highly as the fact that (Wolfe) didn’t come here today to tell you about all the good work she’s been doing," Gableman said Tuesday.

A warning

Others, including Common Cause Wisconsin Executive Director Jay Heck, defended Wolfe's experience and integrity at the helm of the state elections commission, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The vast majority of Wisconsin’s voters and citizens can and will lose confidence and trust in our elections if you, their elected representatives, commit the monumental mistake of ousting Meagan Wolfe," Heck said.

Wolfe was appointed to her role by the commission in February 2018. She was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in May 2019.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

