Wisconsin’s top election official Meagan Wolfe said Wednesday she will not testify at a Senate committee hearing next week to discuss her future with the agency after state Attorney General Josh Kaul said the Republican-controlled Senate has no authority to vote on Wolfe’s appointment.

The Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection plans to meet Tuesday to discuss a resolution ultimately aimed at unseating Wolfe, who has led the Wisconsin Elections Commission since 2018.

The resolution, adopted last month, declares that Wolfe has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan commission — despite the agency failing to secure the four votes traditionally needed for approval. Once nominated, the Republicans in the Senate can reject her nomination. Intending to thwart that, the three Democrats on the commission abstained while the three Republican members voted to reappoint Wolfe.

In a letter to Wisconsin Legislative Council director Anne Sappenfield Wednesday, the Democratic attorney general wrote that the elections commission’s deadlock vote in June means “there is no WEC administrator appointment before the Senate.”

“This is not a close question under state law,” Kaul said, adding that the state Department of Justice is representing Wolfe in the matter.

Wolfe, the commission’s nonpartisan administrator, said in a statement she will not be attending the Senate committee hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

“As the state’s chief election official, engaging with lawmakers is a critical part of my role, and I look forward to discussing the good work of the Commission with them in the future,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe has become the subject of scrutiny from legislative Republicans since the commission made changes to certain elections procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — changes that have spurred some conservatives to falsely accuse her of malfeasance.

A day after the commission vote, Senate Republicans adopted a resolution declaring that the Senate “considers Meagan Wolfe to have been nominated,” opening the door for the Senate to ultimately remove her. Senate GOP leadership argue the commission’s three votes supporting her nomination, paired with three votes to abstain, constitutes a majority.

In the letter, Kaul said the vote fell short of the majority needed to reappoint Wolfe.

“There is no plausible legal argument to the contrary,” Kaul wrote. “The plain language of the pertinent statute requires that an administrator be appointed ‘by a majority of the members of the commission.’”

Before Senate Republicans introduced the resolution on Wolfe’s nomination, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, privately expressed doubts about whether the chamber could remove Wolfe if she wasn’t first reappointed by the commission, according to an email the senator sent to a group of conservatives.

In an email sent to a group of local Republican leaders and posted on the messaging app Telegram, LeMahieu referenced the 2022 Supreme Court decision that allowed an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to serve on the Department of Natural Resources board long after his term had expired until the Senate confirmed his Democratic successor.

‘No question’

In his letter Wednesday, Kaul said the state Supreme Court’s ruling means that the expiration of an appointee’s term does not create a vacancy.

“Instead of creating unnecessary confusion about whether Meagan Wolfe remains the WEC administrator — there is no question that she does — the Senate should remove consideration of the WEC administrator from the committee hearing scheduled for August 29,” Kaul wrote.

The office of Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, who chairs the Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection, had not responded to a request for comment Wednesday.

The state elections commission last week declined to take a position on whether Wolfe should testify before the Senate committee. Speaking at the meeting, Wolfe said the issue has put her in “a really difficult spot,” with differing opinions on whether she has been nominated for reappointment.

“If I’m being very frank with you all, I think I’m being put in an absolutely impossible, untenable spot either way,” Wolfe said.

Divergent tacks

The lack of clarity around Wolfe’s future comes as Republicans grapple with handling elections nationwide.

One faction of the Republican Party has sought to rework how elections are run ever since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, falsely blaming it on voter fraud. But other Republicans have sought to separate themselves and their party from the claims about the 2020 election and prioritize other issues.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvement.

Wolfe was appointed to her role by the commission in February 2018. She was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in May 2019.

