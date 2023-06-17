Standing on South Hill Drive, not far from Garner Park on Madison’s Near West Side, Ian Brown was able to easily identify just about every tree lining the quiet residential street.

He pointed out a Norway maple, a tree commonly found in the city that’s known for its hardiness and robust canopy, followed by a honey locust, a fast-growing tree that offers more filtered shade through its compound leaves.

Brown, 41, wants to bring that expertise to his new position as Madison’s urban forester to advocate for the city’s trees. In other words, Brown said he hopes to serve as Madison’s Lorax, referencing a Dr. Seuss character who speaks for the trees.

While Brown’s role as head of Madison’s urban forestry section, which falls under the Streets Division, doesn’t handle the city’s many parks and other popular green spaces, there’s no shortage of trees for the Minnesota native to speak for.

In fact, Brown and the department’s staff of about 50 people are responsible for close to 100,000 trees along more than 700 miles of city streets.

Brown, who holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Minnesota-Morris and master’s of science in natural resource management with a focus on urban forestry from UW-Stevens Point, joined the city in May after spending close to 15 years with the city of Milwaukee, most recently as the city’s forestry district manager.

Can you tell me a little about what drew you to this profession?

I actually got introduced to it because my dad was involved with a private nonprofit that did urban forestry and job training in the Twin Cities. I was always the kid who was dragged along to every volunteer planting event.

When I was doing undergrad I was looking at two basic paths, either fisheries and biology ... or urban forestry. I like the idea of being around urban areas, but also the conjunction with natural spaces.

What excites me about this field or this position specifically is you are dealing with trees and people at the same time, the relationship that people have with their tree.

What brought you to Madison?

Professionally, to be a forester, there aren’t many communities like Madison. I haven’t done extensive research, but there may not be any communities like Madison. So to be in this role with a community that loves green space and specifically trees as much as it does, that’s really exciting.

Normally I’m fighting for viability, like, “Hey, you should care about trees.” And here, that message has already been received, so now it’s about partnering and mobilizing that energy in a unified way to say, “What can we do that’s best for Madison’s canopy?”

You mentioned how this role is like being the Lorax. How do you hope to speak for Madison’s trees?

Most of the trees that I manage are along streets or right of way. So if I’m at the table when they’re talking about street reconstruction or sidewalk installation or some of the engineering pieces that go into developed urban space. That’s exciting to me because instead of trees being an afterthought, where the plan is developed and we’re going to try to wedge them in, we’re there at the table. I think that benefits the community, it benefits the taxpayer, and it certainly benefits the trees.

Trees are never going to always win, but I want to always have them with a voice at the table. They can’t speak for themselves, so that’s why I think, “Hey, we’re the Lorax. We voice the trees’ opinion and tell people what they need.” Sometimes that can be accommodated, and sometimes it may not be, but we’re going to be able to try to navigate that.

What are some of those benefits trees offer?

I would love for trees to be viewed as an asset rather than something that will get in the way. Yes, trees do drop leaves, which you do have to rake seasonally, but they provide benefits year round.

The canopy will help intercept stormwater. When you have a heavy storm event, there’s an initial pulse of stormwater, and that’s the part that’s hardest to manage — that’s the dirtiest water, the heaviest flow, where all the problems come from, both physically and chemically.

Urban trees help to decrease that peak flow, so by having trees you can actually decrease the amount of gray infrastructure you need.

Any overall advice for Madisonians looking to connect more with nature?

I would encourage anyone to take a minute to just relax and be at peace at a tree.

When you take a moment to slow down, let go of all the stuff that’s going on around you that you can’t control, and just engage and internalize, having a moment in the quiet shade with an individual tree, whether it’s a street tree, yard tree or a park tree. To me, you don’t have to have this serene picturesque, postcard view — it can be a very individual experience. So that’s what I’d say, knowing we have trees everywhere, go find a tree.