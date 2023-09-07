The Madison Police Department failed to respond in a timely manner to public records requests related to internal officer investigations and discipline, a government transparency advocate alleges in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the department.
Bill Lueders, a freelance journalist and president of the nonpartisan Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, filed a lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court seeking to compel the department to “cease its illegal delays in responding to record requests,” according to a statement.
Lueders, who also serves as editor-at-large for The Progressive magazine, filed a public records request with the department on April 4 seeking records of a suspension imposed on a police sergeant for sending an unprofessional email, according to court documents.
Lueders said he was informed later that day from the department’s records custodian that it would take as many as 14 months to fulfill the request due to its “volume and complexity.” Lueders contends in court filings the request was for “an extremely small category of records.”
Lueders was also informed that two additional requests with the department would likely take as many as 12 months to be fulfilled. He wrote about the delays in a May 1 article in the Isthmus newspaper.
“Making requesters wait months, even more than a year, to receive records to which they are entitled, violates the spirit and the letter of the state’s Open Records Law,” Lueders said in a statement. “It is especially important that the public have prompt access to records regarding allegations of employee misconduct as is the case here.”
State law requires public records to be produced “as soon as practicable and without delay.” The state Department of Justice recommends that 10 working days is generally a “reasonable time for responding to a simple request for a limited number of easily identifiable records.”
Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, which is representing Lueders in the lawsuit, said in a statement that the delay fulfilling his client’s request “is not an isolated issue.”
“Dozens of requesters have been told they will have to wait a year to get records,” Kamenick said. “This is unacceptable. The police department needs to devote more resources to fulfilling this basic function.”
Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Wednesday the department does not comment on pending litigation.
In the lawsuit, attorneys for Lueders write that the records delays are a product of the department’s “failure to devote sufficient resources to fulfilling their statutory responsibility to provide records as soon as practicable and without delay.”
“The Department has such a backlog of record requests that even small requests generating only a handful of records take over a year to fulfill because they are put in a queue and ignored for months,” the lawsuit states.
Lueders is seeking to compel the department to produce all requested documents as well as attorney fees and punitive damages.
Lueders, along with Isthmus, the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times, sued the city in the 1990s over access to records of complaints against Madison police officers. A Dane County Circuit Judge in 1998 ordered the city to release the requested records and pay legal fees and other costs incurred by the three outlets.
