The lottery tickets say “WINNING TICKET! PLEASE SEE RETAILER.” Their numbers do not. And the person who bought them can be forgiven for being more than a bit miffed at the bait and switch.

Matthew Henze purchased $5 worth of tickets on May 20 from a Wisconsin Lottery vending machine at the Pick ’n Save grocery in DeForest, where he lives. Henze said he’s been playing the lottery for about 10 years, dropping a few bucks each week on one of life’s lesser vices, and this time went with one, $1 ticket each for the Badger 5, SuperCash! and Megabucks drawings and a Powerball ticket, costing $2.

Without giving them much of a look, he stuffed them in his pocket and went home, which is where he first noticed their congratulatory messages but also that none of the numbers on his tickets matched the winning ones drawn the night before.

Henze said he went to a gas station in town the next day where employees told him they’d never seen such a message on tickets before and gave him information for contacting the lottery.

He said he spoke with an official there on May 29 who said “nobody in the lotto office has ever seen this before” and that the “the vendors promise something like this will never happen again.”

Lottery Division administrator Cindy Polzin confirmed Henze has not won his first major lottery prize, much less four.

“By law, winning numbers can only be selected in the method specified by the official rules,” she said in an email. “The method for winning these games is a publicly recorded drawing, witnessed by a certified public accountant. ... This player’s numbers were not selected in the drawings corresponding to those tickets.”

She said the state’s gaming system vendor, London-based International Game Technology PLC, or IGT, “concluded a computer software error on that specific terminal caused the additional text to print on the tickets,” but that this “did not affect the numbers or the draw date that did print properly on these tickets.”

Phil O’Shaughnessy, IGT vice president of global communications, confirmed as much, calling it “an isolated incident” that IGT is investigating “to ensure that it does not happen again,” he said.

“The Lottery regrets any questions or concerns this may have caused for the player and will reimburse the player for the price of these non-winning tickets,” Polzin said, and Henze confirmed Thursday that a different lottery official called to offer him his $5 back.

“They’re just telling me, ‘Oh, we’re sorry. It’s a glitch,” he said. “I said, ‘I just don’t’ think a sorry’s good enough.’ ... I just feel there should be some kind of accountability for that.”

A retired federal worker and disabled veteran who served four years in the Navy, Henze, 39, said that even if he didn’t win an actual jackpot, getting a ticket misprint that no one, apparently, had ever seen before is “almost like winning the jackpot on something.”

“I just don’t think they’re being fair about this,” he said.

He said he turned down the $5 refund and will keep the unusual tickets on the remote chance that someday some enterprising attorney can make their misprint of an empty promise a little less empty.